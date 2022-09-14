PUBLIC NOTICE: NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE A-1 ABSOLUTE SELF STORAGE FORMERLY KNOWN AS LONGHORN SELF STORAGE LOCATED AT 3540 W. BUCKINGHAM, GARLAND TX WILL CONDUCT A PUBLIC AUCTION FOR CASH ONLY SEPT. 30, 2022 STARTING AT 10:30 A.M. AT WALTCADEAUCTIONS.COM

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
New Fountain and Splash Pad Opens in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fifth Grader Writes Book About Virtual LearningLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Ellis County Press
PUBLIC NOTICE: NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC. WILL CONDUCT A PUBLIC SALE ONLINE AT WWW.STORAGEAUCTIONS.COM FOR ALL LOCATIONS ENDING OCT. 24, 2022, 7 P.M.
Publish two times in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, Sept. 15 and Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC. In accordance with the provisions of Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC, will conduct a public sale of the contents of the storage stalls listed to satisfy a landlords lien at the properties listed and approximate times listed. All units contain furniture and household goods unless specified differently.
Ellis County Press
LEGAL NOTICE: NOTICE TO CREDITORS FOR THE ESTATE OF DIXIE RUTH ODIORNE, DECEASED
Publish one time in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DIXIE RUTH ODIORNE, Deceased, were issued on August 8, 2022, in Cause No. 22-E -2250, pending in the County Court-At-Law No: 1, Ellis County, Texas, to: Kimberly Kaye Beeler.
Ellis County Press
LEGAL NOTICE: CITATION BY PUBLICATION – APPLICATION TO DETERMINE HEIRSHIP AND INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION AND FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF BRENDA SILL
CITATION BY PUBLICATION – Application to Determine Heirship and Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. The alleged heir(s) in the above-numbered and entitled estate filed an Application to Determine of Heirship and for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration in this estate on the 30th day of August 2022, requesting that the Court determine who are the heirs and only heirs of BRENDA SILLS, Deceased, and their respective share and interests in such estate.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth towing company accused of fraud sues state agency, wins contract in Arlington
A state agency ruled this week that local tow operator Beard’s Towing failed to operate with honesty, trustworthiness, and integrity. The same day, the city of Arlington approved a $150,000 three-year contract with the towing company. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation issued a notice of alleged violation...
Ellis County Press
LEGAL NOTICE: CITATION BY PUBLICATION TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF EYLA JEAN ELDRIDGE
CITATION BY PUBLICATION – COMBINED APPLICATION To DETERMINE HEIRSHIP, FOR PROBATE OF HOLOGRAPHIC WILL PRODUCED IN COURT, AND FOR LETTERS OF INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION BY AGREEMENT WITH WILL ANNEXED. The State of Texas. To all persons interested in the Estate of. EYLA JEAN ELDRIDGE. 22-E-2346. In the Ellis County Court...
North Texas families closer to getting answers after RJ Construction bankruptcy hearing
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas families left with unfinished projects after a construction company filed bankruptcy last month are now one step closer to getting answers. Dozens attended a bankruptcy hearing for RJ Construction this week and said it lasted nearly two hours. "If you wrong the community, the community is going to fight back," said Josh Usry, an Arlington resident who says he put down a $30,000 deposit with RJ Construction for a remodeling project and has nothing to show for it. RJ Construction filed for bankruptcy in August. Since then, many other clients have come forward with similar stories, claiming they're...
checkoutdfw.com
A McKinney home on a corner creek lot with mature trees all around it, is on the market for $1.1M
A home with a backyard that will make you feel like you are in the woods is on the market in McKinney for $1.1 million. The house is featured on a corner creek lot and has a backyard with a pool and putting green that's "enveloped in a canopy of mature trees."
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Large bird causes Navy jet to crash in Lake Worth
WARNING THIS VIDEO INCLUDES GRAPHIC LANGUAGE. Video from a T-45C Goshawk, shows the cockpit view as the aircraft is hit by a large bird during its descent toward a runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth on Sept. 19, 2021. (Courtesy: Department of Defense)
txktoday.com
Four Red River Army Depot Officials and Vendors Sentenced in Federal Bribery and Conspiracy Scheme
TEXARKANA, Texas – Four individuals, including two Red River Army Depot (RRAD) officials, have been sentenced for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Jeffrey Harrison, 44, of Texarkana, a former RRAD vendor, pleaded guilty on May 18, 2021, to bribing Jimmy...
Blue Mound police chief resigns after council considers slashing the department's budget
BLUE MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The police chief in Blue Mound resigned abruptly Thursday night after saying he believed city leaders wanted to defund the police department.Residents gasped as Dusty Steele left the podium during a public hearing on the city budget, took off his badge, and put it down in front of Mayor Darlene Copeland.The decision came as city leaders were set to trim the police budget for the second straight year. While Copeland defended the cuts as just business, and necessary during a budget crunch, Steele said he believed the reductions were being done in the spirit of...
Terrell police seeking identity of man who burglarized woman's vehicle while she was in church, used stolen credit cards
TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is seeking assistance from the public identifying a man who burglarized a woman's vehicle while she was in church and later used her credit cards to make purchases at a local Walmart. On Sunday, September 11, 2022, the Terrell Police Department responded...
bluevalleypost.com
It’s fall lawn seeding time in Johnson County — Here are one local expert’s tips
It’s that time of year again, Johnson County: fall seeding time, when local lawn mavens look to rehab their yards from the stress of summer and set up for green growth next spring. The Post, as it’s done in the past, recently spoke with Dennis Patton, extension master gardener...
KLTV
Gun Barrel City man accused of stealing $1.7M pleads no contest
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of stealing nearly $2 million dollars will not serve additional jail time, so long as he pays back the money. According to a court filing, Charles Anthony Miller, of Gun Barrel City, entered a plea of no contest to a Collin County judge on Wednesday. The judge in turn gave Miller 10 years of deferred adjudication, placing him on probation for no less than 10 years. Additionally, Miller will be required to pay a minimum of $1,000 per month until the sum of $1,751,500 to its original owner.
Car auction company sets all-time sales record at Dallas event
DALLAS — An antique car collecting company just set a new record during its most recent event in Dallas. Mecum’s Dallas 2022 classic and collector car auction had a record-setting event with 1,191 vehicles sold for more than $55.2 million in sales. The 12th annual Dallas auction happened from Sept. 7 through Sept. 10.
dallasexpress.com
Amazon Data-Center Coming to Dallas County
Amazon plans to break ground on a new data center in the southern part of Dallas County in early 2023. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant picked DeSoto as the site for its future nine-acre data center. It will be located off Hampton Road, south of Interstate 20. Amazon Web Services, an...
WFAA
A $7.6 million ranch west of Fort Worth is on the market
WEATHERFORD, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Dolce Vita Ranch is situated on 130 acres in the Parker County city of Weatherford, about 90 minutes from Dallas and 30 minutes west of Fort Worth. The ranch is currently being listed for $7.6 million. The...
Ellis County Press
CORRECTION: Wilmer lowers taxes
In last week’s issue, we headlined: “Wilmer increases taxes.”. The headline should have read, “Wilmer lowers taxes.”. In fact, the City Council even approved 10% employees increases. We apologize for the error.
A Bluffview Gem With a Beautiful Backyard Retreat
Just northeast of the iconic Bachman Lake, Bluffview is a haven for both quaint American architecture and arresting natural views. This northern Dallas neighborhood is near University Park and Preston Hollow. Therefore, it features easy access to dining, entertainment, and the greatest shopping our city has to offer. For those who like the best of both worlds, this slice of paradise combines open air with avenues of excitement.
dallasexpress.com
Law Firm Demands Removal of ‘In God We Trust’ Signs
Kaplan Law, an Austin-based law firm, recently sent cease and desist notices on behalf of North Texas residents to a handful of local school districts for allegedly violating state law by improperly displaying donated signage featuring the national motto, “In God We Trust.”. These actions mark the latest controversy...
WFAA
Lawsuit filed by Dallas County jail inmates asking for release amid rising COVID-19 number has been dismissed two and a half years later
DALLAS — A lawsuit filed in April 2020 that demanded the immediate release of Dallas County jail inmates who were over 50 and considered “medically high-risk” for the COVID-19 has been dismissed, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. The lawsuit claimed the jail was...
