Garland, TX

PUBLIC NOTICE: NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE A-1 ABSOLUTE SELF STORAGE FORMERLY KNOWN AS LONGHORN SELF STORAGE LOCATED AT 3540 W. BUCKINGHAM, GARLAND TX WILL CONDUCT A PUBLIC AUCTION FOR CASH ONLY SEPT. 30, 2022 STARTING AT 10:30 A.M. AT WALTCADEAUCTIONS.COM

Ellis County Press
 2 days ago
Ellis County Press

PUBLIC NOTICE: NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC. WILL CONDUCT A PUBLIC SALE ONLINE AT WWW.STORAGEAUCTIONS.COM FOR ALL LOCATIONS ENDING OCT. 24, 2022, 7 P.M.

Publish two times in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, Sept. 15 and Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC. In accordance with the provisions of Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC, will conduct a public sale of the contents of the storage stalls listed to satisfy a landlords lien at the properties listed and approximate times listed. All units contain furniture and household goods unless specified differently.
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
Ellis County Press

LEGAL NOTICE: CITATION BY PUBLICATION – APPLICATION TO DETERMINE HEIRSHIP AND INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION AND FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF BRENDA SILL

CITATION BY PUBLICATION – Application to Determine Heirship and Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. The alleged heir(s) in the above-numbered and entitled estate filed an Application to Determine of Heirship and for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration in this estate on the 30th day of August 2022, requesting that the Court determine who are the heirs and only heirs of BRENDA SILLS, Deceased, and their respective share and interests in such estate.
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas families closer to getting answers after RJ Construction bankruptcy hearing

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas families left with unfinished projects after a construction company filed bankruptcy last month are now one step closer to getting answers. Dozens attended a bankruptcy hearing for RJ Construction this week and said it lasted nearly two hours. "If you wrong the community, the community is going to fight back," said Josh Usry, an Arlington resident who says he put down a $30,000 deposit with RJ Construction for a remodeling project and has nothing to show for it. RJ Construction filed for bankruptcy in August.  Since then, many other clients have come forward with similar stories, claiming they're...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Large bird causes Navy jet to crash in Lake Worth

WARNING THIS VIDEO INCLUDES GRAPHIC LANGUAGE. Video from a T-45C Goshawk, shows the cockpit view as the aircraft is hit by a large bird during its descent toward a runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth on Sept. 19, 2021. (Courtesy: Department of Defense)
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Blue Mound police chief resigns after council considers slashing the department's budget

BLUE MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The police chief in Blue Mound resigned abruptly Thursday night after saying he believed city leaders wanted to defund the police department.Residents gasped as Dusty Steele left the podium during a public hearing on the city budget, took off his badge, and put it down in front of Mayor Darlene Copeland.The decision came as city leaders were set to trim the police budget for the second straight year. While Copeland defended the cuts as just business, and necessary during a budget crunch, Steele said he believed the reductions were being done in the spirit of...
KLTV

Gun Barrel City man accused of stealing $1.7M pleads no contest

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of stealing nearly $2 million dollars will not serve additional jail time, so long as he pays back the money. According to a court filing, Charles Anthony Miller, of Gun Barrel City, entered a plea of no contest to a Collin County judge on Wednesday. The judge in turn gave Miller 10 years of deferred adjudication, placing him on probation for no less than 10 years. Additionally, Miller will be required to pay a minimum of $1,000 per month until the sum of $1,751,500 to its original owner.
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
WFAA

Car auction company sets all-time sales record at Dallas event

DALLAS — An antique car collecting company just set a new record during its most recent event in Dallas. Mecum’s Dallas 2022 classic and collector car auction had a record-setting event with 1,191 vehicles sold for more than $55.2 million in sales. The 12th annual Dallas auction happened from Sept. 7 through Sept. 10.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Amazon Data-Center Coming to Dallas County

Amazon plans to break ground on a new data center in the southern part of Dallas County in early 2023. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant picked DeSoto as the site for its future nine-acre data center. It will be located off Hampton Road, south of Interstate 20. Amazon Web Services, an...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

A $7.6 million ranch west of Fort Worth is on the market

WEATHERFORD, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Dolce Vita Ranch is situated on 130 acres in the Parker County city of Weatherford, about 90 minutes from Dallas and 30 minutes west of Fort Worth. The ranch is currently being listed for $7.6 million. The...
FORT WORTH, TX
Ellis County Press

CORRECTION: Wilmer lowers taxes

In last week’s issue, we headlined: “Wilmer increases taxes.”. The headline should have read, “Wilmer lowers taxes.”. In fact, the City Council even approved 10% employees increases. We apologize for the error.
WILMER, TX
CandysDirt

A Bluffview Gem With a Beautiful Backyard Retreat

Just northeast of the iconic Bachman Lake, Bluffview is a haven for both quaint American architecture and arresting natural views. This northern Dallas neighborhood is near University Park and Preston Hollow. Therefore, it features easy access to dining, entertainment, and the greatest shopping our city has to offer. For those who like the best of both worlds, this slice of paradise combines open air with avenues of excitement.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Law Firm Demands Removal of ‘In God We Trust’ Signs

Kaplan Law, an Austin-based law firm, recently sent cease and desist notices on behalf of North Texas residents to a handful of local school districts for allegedly violating state law by improperly displaying donated signage featuring the national motto, “In God We Trust.”. These actions mark the latest controversy...
GRAPEVINE, TX

