Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers top receiver Allen Lazard returns to practice

 4 days ago

Green Bay Packers No. 1 wideout Allen Lazard is returning to practice Wednesday after missing the team’s season opener.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Lazard, who sustained an ankle injury after being stepped on two weeks ago in practice, would be returning in the week’s first practice for Week 2.

“Yeah, he’ll be out there,” LaFleur said.

Lazard was sorely missed in Green Bay’s 23-7 loss to Minnesota in Week 1. Backup running back A.J. Dillon led the team in receptions – five catches for 46 yards on a team-high six targets.

Rookie wideout Romeo Doubs was second with four catches for 37 yards. Sunday starter Christian Watson dropped a sure-fire TD pass from Aaron Rodgers that made the rounds on national highlights coming out of the game.

Starters Randall Cobb had just two catches for 14 yards and Sammy Watkins hauled in three catches for 18 yards.

Lazard, 26, has 109 career catches for 1,448 yards and 14 touchdowns in 42 games (25 starts) since the Packers signed him in December 2018. He was an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State.

LaFleur wouldn’t say if offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) would be participating Wednesday.

The Packers (0-1) host the rival Chicago Bears (1-0) on Sunday night.

–Field Level Media

Packers list four as questionable for Sunday night vs. Bears

GREEN BAY – The Packers have listed receiver Allen Lazard (ankle), and offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee), Elgton Jenkins (knee) and Jon Runyan (concussion) all questionable for Sunday's home opener against the Chicago Bears. Bakhtiari returned to practice in a limited capacity Friday after sitting out on Thursday.
