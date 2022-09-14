Read full article on original website
‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son
NCIS star David McCallum has had a lot of success in his life and career but there’s also been sadness and heartbreak. Back in 1989, his adopted son Jason died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26 years old and was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the young man had been struggling with drug addiction. McCallum finds himself among many other parents who have to deal with a tragedy like this.
Ryan Reynolds Shows His Possibly 'Lifesaving' Colonoscopy And There's Laughs Too
The actor and "Welcome to Wrexham" reality co-star Rob McElhenney let cameras in where the sun don't shine to raise awareness.
Jack Ging, character actor best known for roles in Mannix, The A-Team and Riptide, passes away at 90 years of age
The acting world is in mourning on Monday, with news that beloved character actor Jack Ging passed away over the weekend. The actor - best known for roles in Mannix, The A-Team and Riptide and the Clint Eastwood Western High Plains Drifter - passed away at his La Quint, California home at 90 years of age on Friday, September 9, according to Deadline.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reacts to Selma Blair on 'Dancing With the Stars,' Makes Rare Appearance With Daughter
Mother-daughter date night! Sarah Michelle Gellar made a rare appearance with her and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 12-year-old daughter, Charlotte Prinze, at a special screening of her new Netflix teen drama, Do Revenge, on Wednesday night. Gellar, 45, who is known for hit teen dramas like Cruel Intentions and Buffy the...
Original Quantum Leap Star Scott Bakula Confirms He Has 'No Connection' to Reboot: 'Happy Leaping!'
"It was a very difficult decision to pass on the project," Scott Bakula admitting of opting out of NBC's Quantum Leap reboot 30 years after he starred in the original series Scott Bakula is sitting this round out. The Golden Globe winner confirmed Friday on Instagram that he has no affiliation with NBC's upcoming Quantum Leap reboot, despite starring as Dr. Sam Beckett in the original series when it aired 30 years ago. "To Quantum Leap fans around the world, in an effort to quiet the rumors and move...
Eminem Says Dr. Dre’s Brain Aneurysm Ended Beef With Snoop Dogg
Eminem has shared that he and Snoop Dogg were able to end their feud after their mutual close friend and collaborator, Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm back in 2021. Speaking on the Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2 podcast, Em explained a little further in detail on why he and the west coast rapper squashed their beef.
The Brady Bunch stars make a very Brady reunion on Emmys 2022 red carpet
Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight, and Eve Plumb showed up for TV's big night. A bunch of Bradys rolled up to the Emmys 2022 red carpet Monday night for the 74th annual awards ceremony. Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight, and Eve Plumb — who...
Quantum Leap Vet Scott Bakula Reveals His 'Very Difficult Decision' to Pass on NBC Reboot
Oh, boy. Scott Bakula, in a bid to “quiet the rumors,” has opened up about his decision to not be involved in NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot — at all. Set nearly 30 years after Sam Beckett — Bakula’s leaper from the original TV series — stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, the new series follows a team led by physicist Ben Song (played by Kevin Can F**k Himself‘s Raymond Lee), which was assembled to restart the project. But everything changes when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why...
Jason Momoa seemingly reveals new head tattoo
The actor appeared to reveal a head tattoo in a Sept. 14 Instagram post. "Proud to be Hawaiian," Momoa said as he boarded a Hawaiian Airlines flight to New Zealand. "I got something for you." He then took his bowler hat off to reveal what appears to be a new...
'Toy Story' Co-Stars Tom Hanks and Tim Allen Reunite for Breakfast in L.A.
Tom Hanks and Tim Allen broke bread for a Toy Story reunion in Los Angeles. TMZ posted a photo Saturday morning showing the co-stars enjoying breakfast a few days ago at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel on the Sunset Strip. The actors were wearing shades and they both had their legs crossed while appearing to be deep in conversation. Exactly what they chatted about is unclear, but the meeting comes nearly three months after Hanks reacted to Allen not being cast in Lightyear, starring Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz Lightyear.
YouTube Star Everleigh Rose's Dad Tommy Smith Dead at 29: 'He Loved Everleigh Immensely'
"His love of living life to the absolute fullest along with his free spirit will be missed immensely," Tommy Smith's obituary reads YouTube star Everleigh Rose's father, Tommy Smith, has died. He was 29. Nine-year-old Everleigh's mother Savannah LaBrant, 29, shared the news on Instagram Thursday. Posting a sweet photo of Everleigh with her father, Savannah — also a YouTube star — wrote, "Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh's dad, Tommy. He loved Everleigh immensely. As we navigate through this difficult time we kindly ask...
Marlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland Star In ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’
Marlon Wayans and Kelly Rowland star as a married couple in the upcoming film The Curse Of Bridge Hollow. Set to premiere on October 14 on Netflix, the spooky, spirited film also stars Stranger Things actress, Priah Ferguson, as their rebellious daughter. In the trailer, the family moves from buzzy Brooklyn to a small town named Bridge Hollow. Ferguson’s character is apprehensive about the move and is encouraged by her on-screen parents to stay open-minded. More from VIBE.comKerry Washington Stars In Netflix's 'The School for Good and Evil'Marlon Wayans HBO Comedy 'Book Of Marlon' Headed To STARZKelly Rowland Reacts To Viral...
Entertainment Tonight Elevates Denny Directo, Cassie DiLaura and Will Marfuggi to Full-Time Correspondents
Entertainment Tonight is entering its new season with three new full-time correspondents! On Friday, the #1 entertainment newsmagazine in the world announced that it's elevating Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo and Will Marfuggi's roles for season 42. The trio has been part of ET’s digital team as correspondents and producers, with...
'9-1-1': Oliver Stark and the Cast Reveal Season 6 Secrets (Exclusive)
The 9-1-1 cast is gearing up for a blimp disaster when season 6 kicks off on Monday. Only ET was on the set of the action-packed season opener with series star Oliver Stark, who plays firefighter Buck, taking over the ET mic as a guest correspondent for the day. In...
Kenny Loggins Was Asked To Remake Both Of His Top Gun Songs For Maverick…And Neither Of Them Made It Into The Movie
Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick remains the story of the movie year, walking that fine line between nostalgia and contemporary cinematic thrills that’s unfortunately quite rare these days. The long-anticipated sequel has shattered box-office records for Paramount Pictures, provided yet another massive hit for Tom Cruise, and generated Oscar talk… which may be a bit too soon, but Academy recognition isn’t out of the question. The movie’s use of songs and score from the initial movie, Top Gun, helped fuel that nostalgia for older audiences (and made a fan out of Miles Teller). But as it turns out, two Kenny Loggins classics from the Top Gun soundtrack were re-recorded, and then left out of the movie.
Keke Palmer Weighs in on Viral Fan Campaign for Her to Play X-Men's Rogue
Keke Palmer has never been afraid to shoot her shot for a role, but this time the fans are doing it for her!. A video of the Nope actress showing off different outfits for Vogue sparked a conversation about casting her as a comic-book hero when Palmer briefly appears in a black leather outfit and says she's "manifesting a superhero role" because it would make a perfect costume. While many of the suggestions were the popular casting choices for Black actresses -- regardless of personality -- one particular fan's idea went viral.
‘Captain America: New World Order’ to Test Sam Wilson’s Values in Paranoid Thriller (Exclusive)
After Sam Wilson assumed the role of Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the longtime MCU character played by Anthony Mackie will now lead his first solo film, Captain America: New World Order. While speaking to ET at the D23 Expo, director Julius Onah teased that this “incredibly intense but fun paranoid thriller” is going to push the newly elevated superhero to his limits.
Keanu Reeves is returning for a Constantine sequel with original director Francis Lawrence
Keanu Reeves' John Constantine is so skilled in the supernatural that he just resurrected himself after 17 years. That's right — a Constantine sequel is happening, and Reeves is returning to play the iconic character. EW has confirmed that the actor is reteaming with Warner Bros. and Francis Lawrence,...
Following Cobra Kai’s Success, A New Karate Kid Movie Is On The Way
Although a remake of The Karate Kid starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan was released in 2010, the original incarnation of the franchise hasn’t had a theatrical presence since 1994’s The Next Karate Kid. However, that universe has been getting a lot of attention in recent years through Cobra Kai, the show that originally premiered on YouTube and is now available to stream with a Netflix subscription. The entirety of Cobra Kai Season 5 dropped on September 9, and while there’s no official word yet on if Season 6 is happening, it’s been announced that a new Karate Kid movie is on the way.
The Next Karate Kid Star Hilary Swank Speaks Out on Cobra Kai Return
The fifth season of Cobra Kai is now streaming on Netflix and the series has seen the return of some pivotal characters from the Karate Kid film franchise. Of course, the show stars franchise staples Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), but there is another big name from the films that people want to see return. Oscar-winner Hilary Swank starred as Julie Pierce in The Next Karate Kid in 1994, and she was recently tight-lipped when asked about appearing on Cobra Kai in the future.
