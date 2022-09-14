ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

State Trooper arrested while off-duty after incident at Watertown Walmart

By Isabella Colello
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York State Trooper was arrested following an incident at Walmart in Watertown.

According to State Police, 36-year-old Errol Oskay of Sackets Harbor was arrested on charges related to falsifying business records on September 13.

State Police alleged that Oskay purchased a child’s riding toy at Walmart the previous day and returned the item on September 13. However, Walmart asset protection discovered that the box contained an older, much-weathered model of the riding toy.

Oskay was arrested after NYSP was notified on one count of Falsifying Business Records, a class “E” Felony, and one count of Petit Larceny, a class “A” Misdemeanor.

NYSP confirmed that Oskay is a New York State Trooper, but was off-duty at the time of the incident. He has been suspended while an internal investigation is being conducted.

Oskay was also issued tickets and is set to appear in the Town of Watertown Court on October 3, 2022.

Comments / 9

Roberto Vazquez
3d ago

Lets not jugde the man until we walk a mile in his shoes ; Remember there are good officers doing this stressful job on a daily basis ; Lets not hate them on what they make. They have more ptsd than all the wars combined. We need more understanding and asitsance for law enforcement.

Reply
2
