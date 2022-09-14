ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dierks, AR

Dierks man uncovers 35,000th diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mEblX_0hvLPHvm00

MURFREESBORO, Ark. – A man from Dierks uncovered the Crater of Diamonds State Park’s 35,000th diamond registered since the opening of the park 50 years ago.

Park officials said that Scott Kreykes has been visiting the diamond-loaded site for four years. On September 6, Kreykes created another milestone in the state park’s history.

Kreykes spent the day at the park sifting dirt from the East Drain of the diamond search area, park officials said. After taking his sifted gravel home, park officials said that Kreykes found a pearl-shaped diamond. This find marks Kreykes’ 50th diamond in the past four years he has visited the park, officials said.

Walmart gifts Bryant teacher $750 for school supplies

Officials with the park said that Kreykes knew that the park was preparing to celebrate the 35,000th diamond find since 1972. That is when officials said that he left for the park to register his diamond find.

This could be the 35,000th diamond!

Kreykes said to his wife

The park staff registered it as a 3 point white diamond. Park Interpreter Tayler Markham also explained how diamonds are weighed.

“Diamonds are weighed in points and carats. One hundred points is equal to one carat, like pennies to a dollar. Most diamonds found at the park weigh between 20 and 25 points,” Markham said.

Family reunited and helping others through Restore Hope

Park staff also informed Kreykes that he had registered the 35,000th diamond. Due to creating the milestone, park officials said he received a free two-night stay at an Arkansas State Park, recognition from Murfreesboro officials and a display for his diamond and registration card.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PzH5S_0hvLPHvm00

As of Wednesday, 512 diamonds have been registered at Crater of Diamonds State Park in 2022.

