Watch Top Prospect Fabian Lysell Score Goal In Bruins Uniform
Fabian Lysell is the most talked about Boston Bruins prospect with the season less than a month away from getting started. The 19-year-old forward gave another reason why that is the case on Friday while playing in the Prospects Challenge for the Bruins against prospects of the Ottawa Senators. Lysell...
Red Sox Wrap: Royals Rout Boston Behind Four-Run Sixth Inning
The Kansas City Royals blew the Red Sox away, 9-0, at Fenway Park on Saturday. The Red Sox fell to 70-75 on the season, and the Royals improved to 58-88 on the year. The Royals dominated the game throughout, and it began with starting pitcher Brady Singer, who went six innings and didn’t give up a run off five hits and a walk. The Kanas City offense did their work on Red Sox starter Rich Hill, cutting the 42-year-old’s day to 4 2/3 innings. Hill gave up four runs off eight hits in his 23rd start of the season. The Royals didn’t get it done through power, but their bats continued to do damage, especially in the sixth inning, where they scored four runs to extend their lead to 8-0, which made a Boston comeback attempt an insurmountable task. Kansas City has now tied the series at one game apiece.
Former Celtic Signs With Timberwolves After Torn ACL Recovery
One former Boston Celtics point guard found his new home on Saturday. P.J. Dozier, who made a brief six-game pit stop with the Celtics in 2018, reportedly agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Dozier, who spent the last three seasons with the...
Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Offense Continues Troubling Trend
The Red Sox offense was flat Saturday against the Royals, and Boston continued a concerning stat. Kansas City shutout the Red Sox, 9-0, at Fenway Park behind 15 hits and a solid outing from Brady Singer. Boston had a chance to do some damage against the 26-year-old when it loaded the bases in the bottom of the third inning. However, Tommy Pham popped a ball up on the first pitch, Rafael Devers struck out looking and J.D. Martinez lined out to first to leave all three runners on base.
Red Sox Wrap: Hit Parade Helps Boston Claim Series Vs. Royals
One day after being shut out by the Kansas City Royals, the Boston Red Sox returned to the diamond with a hit parade and earned a 13-3 victory at Fenway Park on Sunday. Boston claimed the three-game series win against Kansas City and improved to 71-75. The Royals fell to 58-89 on the campaign.
Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Offense Rallies Late To Take Down Royals
The Boston Red Sox opened up their latest three-game home series with a 2-1 win over the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on Friday. The Red Sox improved to 70-74, while the Royals fell to 57-88. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Michael Wacha fell short of a...
Friday Night Fenway: NESN, Budweiser Visit Bullpen Kitchen & Tap
The Red Sox are back in action as they kick off a weekend homestand at Fenway Park this Friday night. The Sox look to secure some wins against the Kansas City Royals in their three-game series. Before the first pitch was thrown and the game was underway, NESN’s Meredith Gorman...
Ex-Celtic Agrees With Owner Wyc Grousbeck’s ‘Overrated’ Comments
On Friday, Boston Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck issued a stance that would surely fuel the TD Garden green teamers. When reflecting on last season’s NBA Finals run, Grousbeck referred to expectations of the Celtics replicating their Eastern Conference title run as “overrated.” Grousbeck, who has been a member of the current Celtics ownership group since 2002, referred to the deep playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat — describing the Brooklyn Nets first-round matchup as a “tough series.”
Former Celtic Isaiah Thomas Shuts Down Lakers Workout Rumors
Former Boston Celtics floor general Isaiah Thomas decided to shut down the latest rumor linking the 33-year-old veteran to the Los Angeles Lakers. On Friday, HoopsHype writer Michael Scott reported that Thomas worked out for the Lakers alongside former Toronto Raptors shooting guard Armoni Brooks and others hoping to seize a roster spot ahead of the 2022-23 season.
Celtics Ownership Giving Brad Stevens ‘Green Light To Spend More’
Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens doesn’t have to worry about shopping on a budget. Even with Boston going to be a luxury tax team this season, there’s currently no financial constraints on Stevens if he wants to add more to the roster, which will require Celtics ownership to write another check. Co-owner Wyc Grousbeck is fine with splurging with the Celtics seen as one of the top contenders for an NBA title.
Former Celtics Guard Dennis Schröder Reportedly Signs With Lakers
It’s been a patient free-agent period for former Boston Celtics point guard Dennis Schröder, however, the wait is finally over. Schröder, who started 25 of 49 games in which he appeared for the Celtics last season, reportedly agreed to a one-year deal worth $2.64 million to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Celtics Owner Thinks Boston’s Run To NBA Finals Was ‘Bit Overrated’
Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck isn’t buying the hype that Boston is the favorite to win the NBA title this upcoming season. Grousbeck has his reasons for believing that. Among them is Grousbeck thinks the Celtics are now getting too much love from outside sources after making an appearance in the NBA Finals last season. Grousbeck actually sees the Celtics as getting somewhat lucky to have made it to that elevated stage.
Red Sox’s Christian Arroyo May Have Found Next Job After Baseball Career
Boston Red Sox utility man Christian Arroyo has been pretty good with a bat in his hands this season. Turns out, he’s just as good when he replaces the piece of lumber with a microphone. With usual sideline reporter Jahmai Webster getting a night off, NESN tapped in Arroyo...
What Rex Ryan Believes Is 2022 Patriots’ ‘Biggest Problem’
The New England Patriots have the look of a mediocre football team, and that’s not due to one, singular issue. There is a variety of factors at play in Foxboro that suggest Bill Belichick’s team won’t reach the NFL playoffs this season. These concerns were harped on throughout the summer and some of them reared their head in the Patriots’ ugly Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Simple Approach At Plate Aids Red Sox In Big Way Vs. Royals
Sound advice most get in Little League ended up paying dividends for the Boston Red Sox on Friday night in a 2-1 win over the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. The Red Sox weren’t swinging for the fences against Royals pitching — not that they have been hitting many homers this season anyways — but instead chose to be very selective and it aided Boston in a big way with it only recording three hits.
Alex Cora Provides Update On When Trevor Story Could Make Return
Trevor Story has been out of the Red Sox lineup since suffering a heel injury in a game against the Baltimore Orioles on Sept. 11, but Boston manager Alex Cora provided an optimistic update. The Red Sox were shutout by the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on Saturday. It...
Red Sox’s Frank German Reflects On His Debut Against Royals
During their loss Saturday, in which the Boston Red Sox fell in shutout fashion to the Kanas City Royals, manager Alex Cora utilized yet another new face to the clubhouse in the debut of 24-year-old pitcher Frank German. German, who was formerly drafted by the New York Yankees in 2018,...
Alex Cora Impressed With Red Sox Prospect Ceddanne Rafaela
It could be all the highlight web-gem plays Ceddanne Rafaela made while playing for Double-A Portland this season. Or, it could have been the blend of power and speed he showcased as well. Either way, the highly touted Boston Red Sox prospect caught the eye of manager Alex Cora. “His...
Kevin Plawecki Bids Farewell To Red Sox, City Of Boston After Getting DFA’d
Kevin Plawecki made the most of his time with the Red Sox. Boston designated the catcher for assignment Saturday ahead of its middle game against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Plawecki signed with the Red Sox ahead of the 2020 season and returned in 2021. Plawecki played a...
Take Look Back At Tim Wakefield’s Quick Delivery For Red Sox
Tim Wakefield has himself an impressive career. Boston defeated the Kansas City Royals by a score of 2-1 after the team scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth — including J.D. Martinez’s go-ahead RBI single. Wakefield finished third in Red Sox history with 186 wins while...
