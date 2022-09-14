ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

SEC instructs Georgia football to not play home-and-home against Oklahoma

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 4 days ago
Georgia’s 2023 marquee non-conference game is no more, as the SEC has instructed Georgia, along with Tennessee, to not play its home-and-home against the Sooners. Georgia was scheduled to visit Oklahoma on Sept. 9 next season, with Oklahoma returning in 2031.

From the SEC:

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (September 14, 2022) - The Southeastern Conference has directed the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games versus Oklahoma because the transition of Oklahoma into the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations.

Because the second non-conference game in each of the Georgia-Oklahoma and Tennessee-Oklahoma series is scheduled to take place after Oklahoma joins the SEC in 2025, the Conference is directing the postponement of the Georgia at Oklahoma game in 2023 and the Oklahoma at Tennessee game in 2024 until such time that those matchups become part of the Conference rotation of games in future years.

Oklahoma is set to join the SEC in 2025, along with the Texas Longhorns. Georgia also has a home-and-home against Texas scheduled for 2028 and 2029.

The Bulldogs have scheduled non-conference games against UT-Martin, UAB and Georgia Tech set for next season. In the event that the game against Oklahoma is called off, the Bulldogs would likely have to find another opponent.

Georgia has made it a point to schedule marquee non-conference games under Kirby Smart, with Georgia playing Oregon in Atlanta this past season. The Bulldogs dominated that game, winning 49-3 against the Ducks.

