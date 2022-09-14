ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

One Year Later: Where does the Chemung County Torture-Murder case stand?

By Carl Aldinger
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OFH3l_0hvLOyq600

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One year ago today, on September 14, 2021, the first disturbing accusations came out from the District Attorney’s Office, claiming a Horseheads man and three others kidnapped, tortured, disfigured, and murdered a man from New York City.

In mid-September of 2021, the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office released the first of three indictments in connection to the case. Thomas Bovaird of Horseheads was accused of kidnapping, torturing, and murdering Juan Jose Gotay of New York City. DA Weeden Wetmore confirmed in a 2021 press conference that Gotay knew his alleged murderers.

Chemung County Murder-Torture case: Timeline of known events

Less than a week later, two more indictments followed, this time against two men from Ontario County in the Finger Lakes. Eddie Marte and Malik Weems both faced similar charges to Bovaird.

They were also accused of kidnapping another man and holding him for ransom for more than 12 hours in Chemung County in April of 2021. Later that month, Weems and Marte were arrested for a separate kidnapping-torture case in Geneva, along with a 62-year-old man who has not been named in connection to the Gotay murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TaU6C_0hvLOyq600
L to R: Thomas Bovaird, Eddie Marte, Malik Weems

The indictments alleged that Gotay was kidnapped in January 2021. In early April, his body was found dumped over an embankment in Potter County, Pennsylvania. The DA’s Office said Gotay was left in Potter County in January while he was still alive. A month later, police were seen combing through two homes on Elmira’s southside which were later confirmed to be connected to the case.

Chemung County Torture-Murder case: What we do and don’t know so far

However, at the time when Gotay’s body was discovered and police searched the homes, it was unknown that the incidents were related. The DA’s office was also unable to confirm why the houses on Partridge Street and West Ave. were chosen.

Four days after Marte and Weems were indicted, an unnamed 17-year-old in Georgia was arrested for the kidnapping and death of Gotay. According to officials, he was only 16 at the time of the kidnapping.

Later in the summer of 2022, the Partridge Street home—which had been boarded up and posted —was sold for $26,000 in the Chemung County Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction.

Three Chemung-County Torture Murder suspects’ cases adjourned until September

Since the four men were accused, there have been few updates or new details on the case. Over the last year, Bovaird, Weems, and Marte have appeared in court—virtually or in person—multiple times.

Bovaird’s case was adjourned in March 2022 to allow the chance for a possible plea deal. However, in August 2022, the DA’s Office said that Bovaird’s case was again delayed until September 16 at the request of the defense counsel.

Weems is scheduled to appear in court again on September 23 and Marte on September 30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
waynetimes.com

Sheriff: No more Brady Checks in Wayne County

Sheriff Rob Milby announced a change in the Pistol Permit Process in Wayne County, outside of the new state laws that took effect on September 1 of this year. Up until now, a background check would have to be completed, every five years, in order for a simple amendment to be applied to a pistol permit. Such amendments included name or address changes, and disposal of weapons. In Wayne County, one could not make a handgun purchase unless he/she had a current five-year background check on file. Those background checks, also known as Brady Checks, required a comprehensive check of several systems to see if a permit holder had been involved in any activity that would initiate suspension or revocation proceedings of that permit. That process could take up to several weeks, dependent upon the amount of new applications submitted to the Sheriff’s Office. Various political races also affected the amount of Brady Checks that were submitted. The Brady process, combined with the regular course of business, conducting backgrounds for new pistol permit applicants, lengthened the time it would take for a new applicant to acquire a permit.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Ontario County, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Chemung County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Chemung County, NY
City
Horseheads, NY
County
Ontario County, NY
State
Georgia State
Horseheads, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Elmira, NY
whcuradio.com

Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifies events leading up to Tuesday arrest at CMC

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifying events leading to an arrest of a man at Cayuga Medical Center. “Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial release was written, may have misconstrued the nature in which the incident presented itself,” said Osborne in a statement. “We hope this better defines the allegations, and we apologize for the unintentional lack of clarity that may have resulted.”
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

WATCH: AG releases unedited Rochester police body camera footage in fatal Family Dollar shooting

Editor’s Note: This footage includes graphic content some viewers may find disturbing. UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Attorney General Letitia James’s Office of Special Investigations released its report on this shooting on September 16. The investigation determined Simran Gordon fired first, and appeared to point his gun at an officer after another […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gotay
longisland.com

Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Simran Gordon

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) today released its report on the death of Simran Gordon in Rochester, Monroe County. Following a thorough and comprehensive investigation, including review of footage from body worn cameras (BWCs), surveillance video, interviews with responding police officers and civilian witnesses, and review of radio transmissions, 911 calls, ballistics testing reports, crime scene evidence, and photographs, OSI concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer who shot Mr. Gordon was justified. In the report released today, OSI recommends that law enforcement agencies take special care to avoid prejudice or influence when issuing public statements about a person who died in an encounter with an officer of the law.
ROCHESTER, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black football game tonight was called off at halftime. That’s because of what Watertown police are calling an altercation between players at the half, requiring the police to show up. Our cameras were there and they caught personnel from both...
WATERTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#One Year Later#Violent Crime#The Da S Office
Lite 98.7

New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports

Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
BINGHAMTON, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Theft of cash reported at Tioga County home

Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect broke into a Tioga County home and stole $822 cash. The theft occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 at a residence on Nessmuk Lane in Delmar Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County resident becomes 67th COVID-19 death

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County reports a new death from COVID-19. It’s the first passing from the pandemic in September, and the 67th death overall since March 2020. In other numbers reported today, seven people in Tompkins County are hospitalized with COVID symptoms, 17 new positive cases,...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Sheriff's Office Revises Account Of CMC Weapons Arrest

The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office has revised their account of the Tuesday, September 13 incident at Cayuga Medical Center during which Java Abdur-Razzaaq, age 40 of Ithaca, was arrested. Sheriff Derek Osborne released a statement: "Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial...
ITHACA, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Missing boys have returned home safely

CHILI, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing boys from the Hillside Crestwood Children’s Center at 2075 Scottsville Road in Chili. Michael Newsome, 11, and Navarius Davis, 12, were last seen skateboarding in the courtyard of the Crestwood complex. Michael is about 4’1”, 75 pounds. Last seen wearing green shorts with black and red sneakers. Navarius is about 5’1′, 100 pounds. Last seen wearing a white shirt, maroon shorts and red sneakers.
CHILI, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy