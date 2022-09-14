ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rochester, NY

Bomb squad called to East Rochester, suicidal male linked to RGH lockdown

By George Gandy, Hailie Higgins
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ggp3j_0hvLOoG400

Update

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Law enforcement discovered and neutralized a trip wire attached to a firearm pointed at the front door of the East Rochester residence on DePaul Street. The East Rochester Police Department announced that as of 12 p.m. DePaul Street is open to traffic, and the shelter-in-place is lifted.

“I’m going to give you a general overview of what we found. It was a tripwire of fishing line, it appears, that’s attached to a long gun pointed at the front door and it appears to be in an effort where someone comes through the front door they may activate the tripwire and then caused the firearm to discharge,” said Chief Deputy Mike Fowler with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerry Magill lives on the corner of De Paul Drive and tells News 8 he first noticed police on scene around 9 a.m., but didn’t think much of it.

While he’s only lived in the area for a few years, the way the situation unfolded was a surprise.

“Again the only thing that we have seen in this neighborhood is the occasional sickness where an ambulance will come maybe every once in a great while… maybe a question mark of why are the police at this house or that house but nothing like this nothing out of out of the norm,” Magill said.

Police did confirm a deceased man was found inside the home. The Medical Examiner arrived on scene just before 1:00 p.m. Police say there will be further updates when a positive identification is completed.

Original

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — In response to the potential social media threat at Rochester General Hospital, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the East Rochester Police Department taped off a house on DePaul Drive in East Rochester Wednesday morning.

The threat was a livestream made by a suicidal individual, officials said, who is now dead inside the home. Due to the contents of the video, officials believe the deceased male may have had some kind of explosive device.

At this time, no attempts of entry have been made into the house, East Rochester Police Department Sargent Noah Fast said. Instead, law enforcement is utilizing drone technology to surveille the house. Once either an explosive device is identified — or confirmed to not be dangerous — officials will enter the house to retrieve the deceased male.

Lt. Bello: RGH lockdown caused by video of suicidal male

The potential threat prompted a lockdown at Rochester General Hospital shortly before 2 a.m., which lasted until around 9:30 a.m., at which point officials deemed the hospital safe from any kind of threat.

While the age and identity of the person have not been confirmed, law enforcement did confirm the safety of the individual’s mother, who also lived at the residence.

Upon identifying the location of the individual, the Rochester Police Department contacted the East Rochester Police Department, which prompted the scene on DePaul Drive.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

See the full briefing from the East Rochester Police Department below:

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

