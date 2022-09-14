ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Becky Hammon vs. Curt Miller: A Coaching Tree Rooted in the ’90s

By Ben Pickman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Uz4D_0hvLOnNL00

As their mentor at Colorado State in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Tom Collen is at the center of the WNBA Finals coaching battle.

As Aces coach Becky Hammon and Sun coach Curt Miller paced the same sideline during Game 1 of the 2022 WNBA Finals, the man integral to both of their journeys took in the contest from 2,000 miles away. Sitting at his home in Atlanta, Tom Collen watched the Aces claim a 1–0 series lead, doing so without a rooting interest. “It’s really hard for me to pick a side,” he says. No matter who emerges as this year’s champion, Collen will be pleased: “I’m gonna be a winner, one way or the other.”

The reason being is that before the start of the 1998 college basketball season, Collen was hired as Colorado State’s head coach. He inherited a team with Hammon as its star junior point guard. Miller was one of the assistant coaches he brought in.

During Collen’s first year with the program, CSU went 33–3, finished the season ranked No. 7 in the country and lost in the Sweet 16. “I inherited a team that I think was getting ready to explode on the scene and be really good,” he says.

He still thinks of that group as “some of the greatest times of my life,” and recognizes that its success helped establish him in the coaching profession. “No matter how many mistakes I would make, Becky bailed me out of every bad decision,” he says.

Miller, who served as the team’s de facto defensive coordinator, agrees, and said that Hammon’s play during her last two seasons with CSU “single-handedly propelled my career” and provided him with an “opportunity to interview for head jobs down the road.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xy45O_0hvLOnNL00
Collen says Hammon’s play during her last two seasons with CSU “single-handedly propelled my career.”

Courtesy of Colorado State Athletics

“I’ve been very honest that I probably don’t get a shot to be a head coach without Becky’s leadership on that ’98–99 Colorado State team,” he said before Game 1 of the Finals. (For her efforts, Hammon was inducted into the CSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2004 and the team, more broadly, was inducted in ’19.)

Both the Aces and Sun are looking to win their franchise’s first title, as Las Vegas holds a 2–0 series lead ahead of Thursday’s Game 3. But as the teams slug it out in the best-of-five, the bond between the coaches has been on display. A prime example came just over an hour before tip-off of the series opener, when Hammon stood at the podium to address reporters and threw a playful jab at her coaching foe.

“I can tell Curt was here because I didn’t have to pull [the microphone] way down,” she said. “Me and Curt got the same mike level.” But, she then added, “I love Curt. Curt’s invested into my life. Curt’s invested into my basketball life.”

That buy-in was clear when Miller was an assistant with the Rams. Often throughout his tenure with CSU, he would serve as a practice player—a “dummy defender,” in Hammon’s words. While doing so, Miller, wanting to draw the best out of his players, participated to such a devoted degree that Collen recalls sometimes being “concerned Curt was gonna hurt somebody.”

“He was all of 5'8", but I would put him in there for a 10-minute scrimmage and he would lead both teams in rebounding,” Collen says.

Remembers Miller: “Yes, I was a rebounding little guard. We had a lot of fun. I played hard.”

Now, he merely coaches hard, trying to bring the most out of his veteran group. Hammon is similarly animated—she said after Game 1 she was “lit” at halftime, with her team trailing 38–34. Neither star forward A’ja Wilson nor star guard Chelsea Gray wanted to share the exact language she used.

Collen always felt Hammon would make for a successful coach if she wanted. He notes her instincts and leadership skills were both strengths, and that while she always had strong opinions, “her opinions were pretty accurate,” he says.

Long before she was an assistant under Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, Hammon was a graduate assistant for Collen, returning in her first two WNBA offseasons after her playing days with the Rams concluded. (Former Dream and current Baylor coach Nicki Collen also joined the CSU staff as an assistant, giving CSU three future WNBA Coach of the Years at one time.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WVcNC_0hvLOnNL00
Hammon (far left) joined the Colorado State coaching staff in her first two WNBA offseasons with Collen (center) and Miller (far right).

Courtesy of Colorado State Athletics

“You didn’t know what level [Hammon] was gonna coach at, but when that playing career ended you just knew she was gonna be an unbelievable coach, because she had that natural charisma,” Miller says. “People followed her, her knowledge of the game was so high, she was so proactive with her thinking, she could see the second-level so often and see things happen before they really developed.”

In the present, though, Miller’s hoping her foresight is more limited.

“I’m her biggest fan,” he said. “But I’m gonna try and compete like crazy against her.”

Hammon agreed. “We’re trying to whoop each other’s butt,” she said.

So back to the key question: Which of his mentees does Collen think will win this year’s title?

“I’d love to see Curt win a WNBA championship at some point,” he says. “But if you’ve said I’ve got to put my life-savings on somebody, I wouldn’t be putting it on Curt or Becky. I would be putting it down on the talent of Las Vegas.”

More WNBA Coverage:

Aces Rediscover Their Offensive Prowess in Game 2 Win Over Sun
Sun’s Future Odds Look Less Promising in Las Vegas
On a Team of Superheroes, Chelsea Gray Is the Scientist Behind Aces

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner "Losing It" News

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. She's reportedly not doing well right now. According...
SPORTS
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Wife Has Troubling Update On How She's Doing

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. Ever since then, the United States has been trying to get her home.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."

After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Basketball
Fort Collins, CO
Sports
Fort Collins, CO
Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
Fort Collins, CO
College Basketball
Local
Colorado College Basketball
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Kirk Herbstreit has strong criticism for one college football team

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit delivered a fairly stinging criticism of one college football team that he clearly sees as overrated. On Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Herbstreit had a rather blunt take on the Texas A&M Aggies following their upset loss to Appalachian State last Saturday. Herbstreit said the Aggies had fallen victim to “unwarranted preseason hype” and did not deserve to be ranked No. 6 in the first place.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back a familiar face for the 2022-23 season, signing point guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, it's a one-year, $2.64 million deal for Schroder. Schroder, 29, spent the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Dennis Schroder drops 1 bold promise to Lakers after getting second chance

Dennis Schroder got his second chance with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, he’s ready to make things right. The German guard recently signed a one-year, $2.64 million deal with the Lakers, paving his return to the City of Angels after spending the past season with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. He spent the 2020-21 campaign in LA, and while he did produce decent numbers, he failed to make an impact on the team and really connect with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Collen
Person
Chelsea Gray
Person
A'ja Wilson
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Curt Miller
Person
Becky Hammon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Colorado State#Csu
ClutchPoints

DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs

DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
WNBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derwin James brutally body slammed Travis Kelce and NFL fans loved it

Derwin James broke out the wrestling moves on Travis Kelce in the most awe-inspiring way. During the late stages of the third quarter of Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and crew were marching down the field down 17-14. On second and six, Mahomes hit his favorite target in Kelce, who was wide open at the 11 yard line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

97K+
Followers
39K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy