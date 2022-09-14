Read full article on original website
Pelosi condemns 'illegal' Azerbaijan attack on Armenia
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday condemned what she described as an "illegal" attack by Azerbaijan on Armenia that sparked the worst fighting since their 2020 war. "Armenia has particular importance to us because of the focus on security following an illegal and deadly attack by Azerbaijan on the Armenian territory."
