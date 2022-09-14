What to know about Kentucky basketball's Big Blue Madness: The campout for tickets returns

The countdown to tipoff is on for Kentucky basketball after the Wildcats' men's and women's teams set a date for their annual Big Blue Madness event.

Adding extra buzz to the high-profile first practice of the season, UK Athletics announced fans will again be allowed to camp overnight outside Memorial Coliseum to secure tickets to the free event for the first time since 2019.

Men's head coach John Calipari tweeted over the summer that the program was working to bring the campout back after the tradition was canceled the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is unacceptable to not have a campout. It is part of what makes UK Basketball special," Calipari wrote . "We have some great ideas on how, where and when that will make it tremendous. Unless there is some sort of road block, campout will return!"

Campers will be in for a busy weekend when they descend upon Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 1. Kentucky volleyball hosts Alabama at 1 p.m., and a watch party will be held for the Wildcats' football game at Ole Miss (kickoff time TBD), featuring the return of star running back Chris Rodriguez .

Here's what you need to know about the 2022 edition of Big Blue Madness:

When is Kentucky basketball's Big Blue Madness?

Big Blue Madness will be held Friday, Oct. 14, in Rupp Arena. A start time has not yet been announced.

When is the Big Blue Madness campout?

Campers can begin setting up outside Memorial Coliseum (201 Avenue of Champions) at 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

When will tickets to Big Blue Madness be distributed?

Tickets will be distributed starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.

Can you get Big Blue Madness tickets online?

Yes. Check the UK Athletics Ticket Office's website for more information as Big Blue Madness approaches.

Will Big Blue Madness be televised?

Broadcast and streaming information for Big Blue Madness 2022 has not yet been announced. Last year's event was televised on the SEC Network.

