Bill Callahan Shares New Song “Coyotes”: Listen
Bill Callahan has shared the first song from his forthcoming album YTILAER, which is out October 14 via Drag City. Listen to the new song “Coyotes” below. “We lived for awhile in a house in the hills,” Callahan said of the song in a statement. “Coyote hills. The coyotes would start their song at dawn. Dawn and dusk were their main appearance times. Our dog would sleep outside sometimes in the morning and our boy was still bite-size. The coyotes would come take notes, edging closer each day. Mornings on the kingsize outdoor daybed. Like a righteous floating tide the coyotes would drift into our world. Predator and prey, blurred. Past and present, blurred. The young, the aged are to be snatched and devoured. Past lives edge in closer to try to speak to us. Current lives eye the past ones like sleeping dogs. And love spans all, that is why the feeling is so deep—deeper than one lifetime.”
Expert in a Dying Field
Only beautiful dreamers prize the amicable breakup. With fuck-yous in short supply, severance goes from a clean break to a wrench complicated by second-guessing and enduring fondness—not to mention the painful awareness that fondness either wasn’t enough, or wasn’t given freely enough when it mattered. The Beths’ third album swims in this swirl of hope and anguish—an emotional postmortem that can be hard enough for the regretful to interest their weary friends in, let alone power the kind of snappy songwriting this band made its name on. But the New Zealanders are in their element at turning these murky ruminations into sterling indie rock, its catchiness inextricable from songwriter Elizabeth Stokes’ almost painfully bright and openhearted lyricism.
Listen to amani and robalu’s “mofiyah”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. For New York rappers amani and robalu, hip-hop is as much about liberation as it is about music. Their bars can be funny, thoughtful, and pointed, but each lands with stone-faced conviction, as if their words teeter on the brink of life and death. On “mofiyah,” a standout from their recent collaborative album ill be right black!, the duo trade short verses with allusions to Greek mythology and Chappelle’s Show over deteriorating drums, sirens, and vocal loops. The self-produced beat is hypnotic, but amani and robalu’s voices—one mid-range and urgent, one deeper and stoic—cut through everyday anxieties with a fresh twist on old-fashioned rap bravado.
Father John Misty Shares New Live at Electric Lady EP: Listen
Father John Misty has shared a live EP of reimagined tracks from Chloë and the Next 20th Century, plus a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever).” Check out the Spotify session, dubbed the Live at Electric Lady EP, below.
Ramsey Lewis, Revered Jazz Pianist, Dies at 87
Ramsey Lewis, the jazz pianist who had a crossover hit in 1965’s “The ‘In’ Crowd,” died today (September 12) at his home in Chicago. He was 87 years old. Lewis grew up in Chicago and began taking piano lessons at 4 years old. He was a sworn jazz fan whose first band, the Clefs, began while he was in high school. The three band members who weren’t drafted in the Korean War—Lewis, Eldee Young, and Redd Holt—formed the Ramsey Lewis Trio. They would go on to perform regularly, release their first album on Chess in 1956, and ultimately release their Grammy-winning hit “The ‘In’ Crowd” in 1965.
Butcher Brown Presents Triple Trey
Since their inception in 2013, Butcher Brown have used jazz as a framework for experimentation, transforming it into any sonic hybrid their collective mind can dream up. Their grandiose instrumentations are constructed with enough clarity to hear how each of their five members’ individual genius contributes to the sum’s deconstruction of soul and funk, providing the foundation for outside artists like Pink Siifu and Alex Isley to hop onto. Their latest album, Butcher Brown Presents: Triple Trey is a continuation of their ongoing pursuit of genre’s dismantling, finding a natural home within the comfortable confines of hip-hop and big-band jazz.
Listen to Tiny Jag’s “PRINCESS ANGELOU”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Songs that interpolate nursery rhymes and playground ditties risk being corny, but Tiny Jag manages to make “Little Sally Walker” sound hard on her latest single, “PRINCESS ANGELOU.” Riding a trap-rock beat, the Detroit rapper references the great American poet Maya Angelou’s book Phenomenal Woman to assert her own autonomy. “Phenomenal lady you better not play me,” she raps, following up with other warnings: “We not staying home just to have all y’all babies/Yeah we running the streets like that crack in the ‘80s.” Her delivery is grungy and animated, like a cross between espoused influences Rico Nasty and Princess Nokia, and she punctuates verses with spunky ad-libs. It’s yet another great song from an alt-Black woman rapper.
Ayra Starr Shares New Song “Rush” From 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe) Album: Listen
Ayra Starr, the Nigerian singer-songwriter and Afro-pop star, has shared her new song “Rush.” The track will appear on the deluxe edition of Starr’s studio debut 19 & Dangerous. The new deluxe album is out October 14 (via Mavin). Find “Rush” below. Scroll down for the 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe) album artwork.
Public Enemy’s Chuck D Sells Stake in Catalog
Chuck D has sold a major stake in his songwriting catalog to his longtime publisher Reach Music, in a deal that encompasses more than 300 of the Public Enemy legend’s songs, Rolling Stone reports. An artist’s songwriting royalties come in two forms, the writer share and the publisher share; the sale, for an undisclosed fee, includes Chuck D’s full writer’s share and half of his copyright interest as a publisher. He retains half of the copyright interest in his publishing royalties.
Hydration
Daisuke Fujita is a channeler of the unseen. As Meitei, the Hiroshima-based producer has cultivated a whisper-soft style of ambient music, distilling what he describes as “the lost Japanese mood” into loops suffused with all the melancholy and mystery of an old ghost story. Though his main project has revolved specifically around the goal of interpreting Japanese history and culture through sound, with Tenka, Fujita has put aside any particular thematic focus. If Meitei has been fixated specifically on Japan, Tenka widens Fujita’s canvas, evoking a more universal kind of spirit.
Step on Step
A legendary R&B producer and arranger that sample-flipping rap producers turned into a hip-hop touchstone, Charles Stepney also made prismatic one-man-band demos in his Chicago South Side basement, working up songs for Earth, Wind & Fire, Rotary Connection, and other collaborators during a dazzlingly fruitful decade before a heart attack killed him in 1976 at age 45. “Charles was such a gorgeous musician,” Richard Rudolph, lyricist for Rotary Connection, told Wax Poetics in 2007. “He’d play all these beautiful things, and give me the tapes with the melodies on them, and I’d ride around and—God, it was fantastic—try to write to them.”
Legend
These days, John Legend’s reputation lies as much in network television as it does in music, but his status as a ubiquitous, EGOTing, family-friendly singer of inspirational R&B tunes isn’t entirely fair to the range of his discography. On his 2004 debut Get Lifted, a boisterous proof-of-concept for Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music label, the former choir director and pianist gave equal space to tender ballads and odes to philandering, painting himself as a neo-soul casanova who could make infidelity sound downright spiritual. Over time, Legend’s more earnest archetype won out; his deeply personal single “Ordinary People,” inspired by his parents marrying and divorcing twice, became a commercial and critical success. Later, he landed a spot on wedding playlists for eternity with “All of Me,” thus completing his transformation into a representative for domestic bliss.
Sturgill Simpson Joins Angel Olsen on New “Big Time”: Listen
Angel Olsen has shared a new version of the title track from her album Big Time, and, this time, it’s a collaboration with Sturgill Simpson. “It’s crazy to write a song and then watch someone else you really admire sing your words; kinda turns the whole thing on its head.” Olsen said in a statement. “I loved the song already, but hearing Sturgill’s take on ‘Big Time’ made me smile ear to ear, he made it come alive on a different level.” Listen to it below.
8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: The Mars Volta, the Beths, Stranger Things’ Joe Keery, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from the Mars Volta, the Beths, Djo (aka Stranger Things’ Joe Keery), Mura Masa, Michelle Branch, Lyzza, Pink Siifu & Real Bad Man, and Sumerlands. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Miya Folick
In a country where more than half of Americans believe in a Christian God, Miya Folick was raised as a Buddhist. Her belief in the spiritual power of community and mutual support—rather than an individual responsibility to rid oneself of sins—echoed across much of her anthemic debut album Premonitions. On its opener, “Thingamajig,” Folick offered herself up as an apologetic vessel, placing her haunting melodies on a foundation of shared suffering and forgiveness. “I can sing an apology for somebody else, because I’m sorry that I’m a human and so are you,” she said in an interview at the time, willing not to absolve sin but refract it.
Andrew McIntosh: Little Jimmy
Nature is no stranger to notated music. Olivier Messiaen’s transcriptions brought birdsong to the page; John Luther Adams writes music about climate change. In Andrew McIntosh’s compositions, nature appears again, but more as an impression than a direct translation. The textures of mountains, wind, and trees often color the Los Angeles composer’s gossamer phrases, creating a feeling that’s sprawling yet interior, built from contemplative, slow-moving sound. McIntosh’s new album Little Jimmy, recorded by New York piano-percussion quartet Yarn/Wire, builds on this style through three quiet meditations, two of which draw from the California wilderness and McIntosh’s experiences in it.
Sofia Coppola to Write and Direct New Priscilla Presley Movie
Sofia Coppola has written and will direct a forthcoming biopic about Priscilla Presley, as Variety reports. Cailee Spaeny (Mare of Easttown) and Jacob Elordi (Euphoria) are slated to star in the project, which is based on Presley’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me. It’s set to shoot in Toronto later this year, eventually arriving on theater screens in the United States via A24.
Pitchfork Announces the 1990s Karaoke Party
Desperate to scream “You Oughta Know” in front of a crowd so loudly your ex will hear it? Think the world needs to hear your Mariah Carey impression? Dying to do a “The Boy Is Mine” duet with your bestie? Join Pitchfork and The Kings of Karaoke on Tuesday, September 27 at the Woods (48 S. 4th St. in Williamsburg, Brooklyn) for an epic ’90s karaoke party. This 21+ event is free and open to the public—no RSVP necessary, but it’s first come, first serve. The party starts at 8 p.m.
Lyfë
Every pop decade has its cult crazes—Beatlemania in the 1960s, Durannies in the ’80s, Bieber Fever, Barbz, Swifties, and more in the late 2000s and 2010s. Strange as it may seem, Yeat is the newest inheritor of that type of fan delirium. Listeners write comments on videos for Yeat’s new project Lyfë saying his music revived their dying grandmothers and that he’s the best thing the human race has produced since the invention of the wheel. When given a chance to FaceTime the rapper, one fan howled Yeat’s lyrics at his face like a worshiper stunned by God’s light. It’s often difficult to tell whether these typically young fans really think he’s the suprëme being or they’re just shitposting. Either way, it’s the perfect half-meme reaction to a man who rose to fame off TikTok hits, a Minions collab, and a slew of mutant vocal methods.
Algiers Share Video for New Song With billy woods and Backxwash: Watch
Algiers have shared a video for “Bite Back,” a new collaborative track with billy woods and Backxwash. It’s their first new music since their 2020 LP There Is No Year. Check out the Murat Gökmen–directed video for “Bite Back” below. Of the collaboration,...
