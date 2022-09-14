ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
electrek.co

Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing

Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
teslarati.com

GM partners with Lear for Ultium battery platform components

General Motors has struck a deal with Lear Corporation for a supply deal that will provide the Detroit-based automaker with various components for the Ultium battery platform. GM, like other automakers, is working to transition to electric vehicles, and it is utilizing its in-house Ultium battery platform. The battery architecture is extremely flexible and can be effective across several EV models, offering power, range, and performance that GM believes will make it the cream of the crop in the EV market. The Ultium battery is being used in the GMC HUMMER EV and will also be included in the Silverado EV and other future GM electric models.
fordauthority.com

Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival

Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
MotorAuthority

2023 Chrysler 300C brings back big V-8 power before production ends

An iconic nameplate has returned to the Chrysler lineup once again. On Tuesday, the 2023 Chrysler 300C broke cover with a large V-8, special badging, and limited availability of only 2,200 units. Each will cost $55,000 and be among the last 300 models. The automaker confirmed production of the 300 will end after the 2023 model year, and reservations for the 300C are now being taken with deliveries set to begin in the spring.
US News and World Report

GM to Invest $491 Million on Metal Stamping Facility to Help EV Production

(Reuters) -General Motors Co said on Thursday it would invest $491 million to boost production of steel and aluminum stamped parts for future products, including electric vehicles, at its Marion metal stamping facility in Indiana. The investment will be used to purchase and install two new press lines, complete press...
Motor1.com

Are Chinese Cars On Par With Brands Abroad?

It is no secret that China is by far the most important automotive market in the world. It is not only the largest in terms of units produced and sold, but it has also become a major hub for research and development, and the place where affordable electric cars can be found.
SlashGear

The Deadliest Defects In Automotive History

Modern cars are on the whole now safer than ever, with better crash protection and technology that can help drivers stay alert to potential hazards. In 2022, a record 101 vehicles were awarded an IIHS Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick Plus award, and yet the number of road deaths reached a 20-year high the same year. So, why are more Americans dying on the roads despite the fact that new cars are getting safer?
