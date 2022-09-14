General Motors has struck a deal with Lear Corporation for a supply deal that will provide the Detroit-based automaker with various components for the Ultium battery platform. GM, like other automakers, is working to transition to electric vehicles, and it is utilizing its in-house Ultium battery platform. The battery architecture is extremely flexible and can be effective across several EV models, offering power, range, and performance that GM believes will make it the cream of the crop in the EV market. The Ultium battery is being used in the GMC HUMMER EV and will also be included in the Silverado EV and other future GM electric models.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO