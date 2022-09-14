Read full article on original website
World’s largest auto parts supplier moves to support the industry’s transition to EVs
Bosch, the world’s largest auto parts supplier, revealed a series of new solutions to support the auto industry’s transition to electric. The German manufacturing giant seems to be lightening up to the idea of EVs as the future of mobility. Since its beginnings in 1886, Bosch has grown...
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
GM partners with Lear for Ultium battery platform components
General Motors has struck a deal with Lear Corporation for a supply deal that will provide the Detroit-based automaker with various components for the Ultium battery platform. GM, like other automakers, is working to transition to electric vehicles, and it is utilizing its in-house Ultium battery platform. The battery architecture is extremely flexible and can be effective across several EV models, offering power, range, and performance that GM believes will make it the cream of the crop in the EV market. The Ultium battery is being used in the GMC HUMMER EV and will also be included in the Silverado EV and other future GM electric models.
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
2023 Chrysler 300C brings back big V-8 power before production ends
An iconic nameplate has returned to the Chrysler lineup once again. On Tuesday, the 2023 Chrysler 300C broke cover with a large V-8, special badging, and limited availability of only 2,200 units. Each will cost $55,000 and be among the last 300 models. The automaker confirmed production of the 300 will end after the 2023 model year, and reservations for the 300C are now being taken with deliveries set to begin in the spring.
Biden hops into Corvette, declares Detroit 'back' at EV-focused auto show
DETROIT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden took a victory lap on Wednesday at the Detroit auto show as he highlighted automakers' electric-vehicle push, including billions of dollars in investments in battery plants, on the back of new government support.
Consumer Reports Recommends Both 2023 Mazda Compact SUVs
Find out why Consumer Reports recommended both Mazda compact SUVs for 2023. The post Consumer Reports Recommends Both 2023 Mazda Compact SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GM to Invest $491 Million on Metal Stamping Facility to Help EV Production
(Reuters) -General Motors Co said on Thursday it would invest $491 million to boost production of steel and aluminum stamped parts for future products, including electric vehicles, at its Marion metal stamping facility in Indiana. The investment will be used to purchase and install two new press lines, complete press...
