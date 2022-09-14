ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Explore Houston

Where to find footage of old ('60s-'70s) Houston

I'm working on a project where I need to find fair-use footage of "old" Houston. Mainly 1970's footage of skyline views, people walking on the street, news coverage, etc. I started digging around in various library websites and of course Youtube, but I'm a little stuck! Any recommendations would be appreciated.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Feges BBQ Lets Veterans Eat Free Every Friday and Its Purple Heart Pitmaster is Planning Something Even Bigger

Veteran, pitmaster and owner of Feges BBQ, Patrick Feges has worn a lot of hats. Now he wants to give back to his fellow veterans. Every Friday the team at Feges BBQ pays homage to those who have served our country by serving them a meal for free. Barbecue pitmaster and Feges owner Patrick Feges is a veteran and recipient of a Purple Heart (for injuries he sustained during a tour in Iraq) who with the community’s generous support wants every veteran to dine well at the end of a long work week.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Dublin, TX
papercitymag.com

Strangely Seafood Restaurant Lacking Houston Finally Gets a New Showcase Fish Spot — Gatsby’s Prime Seafood Is Coming

The Seafood Tower at Gatsby's Prime Seafood due to debut later this September (Courtesy Raydon Creative) For a major metropolitan city with such close geographic proximity to the Gulf Coast, it’s a wonder Houston doesn’t have more seafood-centered restaurants in its midst. The powers that be at Gatsby’s Hospitality Group (proprietors of the Montrose-based Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse) are poised to change that. Owner Luis Rangel is opening Gatsby’s Prime Seafood in the former 6,700-square-foot stead of Tony Mandola’s at 1212 Waugh Drive.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Take a tour: inside a doctor’s waiting room that’s like a hotel lobby

One Medical is a modern hybrid virtual and in-office primary care practice that now has five Houston locations at Upper Kirby, Shadow Creek Ranch, BLVD Place, Sugarland Town Square and The Woodlands. A sixth office will open at Houston Heights later this year. For just $199/year, a One Medical membership...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valley Park#Soda#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#The Dublin Bottling Works
Click2Houston.com

TxDOT, transportation officials across Houston roll out mobility app to area commuters

HOUSTON – TxDOT and other transportation officials across Houston are hosting a news conference Friday to discuss a partnership to launch a mobility app for area commuters. Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan, TxDOT Houston District Engineer Eliza Paul, METRO President and CEO Tom Lambert and Harris County Toll Road Authority Director Roberto Trevino are expected to speak about Houston ConnectSmart, a new smartphone app that provides all transit options in the Houston area on one platform, including routes whether traveling by car, bus, rail, bicycle, foot or carpool, and transit ticketing.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Family remembers Houston professional bull-rider killed in Utah

HOUSTON - A family member of Ouncie Mitchell spoke with FOX 26 about his cousin. Ezekiel Mitchell, who is a professional bull-rider himself, shared his memories of Ouncie. "He was a great bull rider. He might not get his buckle here on earth, but he’ll get it up in heaven. He’s a people’s champ," says Ezekiel.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Click2Houston.com

New flavor alert: Limited-time Blue Bell ice cream a ‘taste of fall’

HOUSTON – Blue Bell has release a new seasonal flavor. Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream. Blue Bell described its newest limited-edition flavor this way: “a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with luscious chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl.”. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year,...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Bun B's Trill Burgers pop-up at Houston City Hall this weekend!

HOUSTON - Some Houstonians might finally be able to get their hands on legendary rapper, Bun B's Trill Burgers during a pop-up at Houston City Hall this Sunday. The pop-up will feature Trill Burgers' full menu including the OG Trill Burger, Grilled Onion Burger, Vegan Smashburger, and seasoned fries, with burgers for sale on a first-come, first-served basis until they sell out.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston's oldest rummage sale takes place this weekend

HOUSTON — Houston's oldest rummage sale happens this weekend where you can find designer fashion, antiques, home decor, and more! We give you a sneak peek of what's included in their inventory. Shop 'til you drop!. For more information visit: www.riveroaksgc.org.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Be like Bill’: Over $50K in scholarships raised, new dive team boat named in honor of fallen HPD Senior Officer William ‘Bill’ Jeffrey

HOUSTON – Over $50,000 were raised Saturday during a fundraiser honoring the memory of fallen Houston Police Senior Officer William ‘Bill’ Jeffrey, who was killed last year while serving a warrant. On Saturday, HPD held their first annual “Be Like Bill” workout at the Police Academy. Participants...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy