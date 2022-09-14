Read full article on original website
Best Golf Courses In The WoodlandsCosmo K.The Woodlands, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
2022 NBA Draft Review: Houston RocketsAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Houston man stolen at birth during kidnapping ring in Chile reunited with biological mother at Hobby Airport
HOUSTON – What the recently unified family says began as a tragic story now has a beautiful outcome that came full cirlce right behind the doors of Hobby Airport. Now, the man at the center of it all, has found a way to spread the love. ”It’s overwhelming,” said...
Where to find footage of old ('60s-'70s) Houston
I'm working on a project where I need to find fair-use footage of "old" Houston. Mainly 1970's footage of skyline views, people walking on the street, news coverage, etc. I started digging around in various library websites and of course Youtube, but I'm a little stuck! Any recommendations would be appreciated.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Feges BBQ Lets Veterans Eat Free Every Friday and Its Purple Heart Pitmaster is Planning Something Even Bigger
Veteran, pitmaster and owner of Feges BBQ, Patrick Feges has worn a lot of hats. Now he wants to give back to his fellow veterans. Every Friday the team at Feges BBQ pays homage to those who have served our country by serving them a meal for free. Barbecue pitmaster and Feges owner Patrick Feges is a veteran and recipient of a Purple Heart (for injuries he sustained during a tour in Iraq) who with the community’s generous support wants every veteran to dine well at the end of a long work week.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Arrow, a goofy pup who would do ANYTHING for a bacon bite
Meet 1-year-old Arrow, a pup who will become your instant friend if you have bacon bites!. Volunteers at the Houston Humane Society say Arrow came to the shelter as a stray. Arrow has multicolored fur, which means he’s a fun, goofy little guy!. Arrow LOVES his treats, including a...
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area suburb collects millions operating red light cameras after 2019 state ban
HOUSTON – For a city with such a kind name, Humble sure does have drivers upset. “There is no word to describe it except bulls***,” said Gordon Aaker, who doesn’t like the way the city goes about its business. Drivers continue to complain to KPRC 2 Investigates...
papercitymag.com
Strangely Seafood Restaurant Lacking Houston Finally Gets a New Showcase Fish Spot — Gatsby’s Prime Seafood Is Coming
The Seafood Tower at Gatsby's Prime Seafood due to debut later this September (Courtesy Raydon Creative) For a major metropolitan city with such close geographic proximity to the Gulf Coast, it’s a wonder Houston doesn’t have more seafood-centered restaurants in its midst. The powers that be at Gatsby’s Hospitality Group (proprietors of the Montrose-based Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse) are poised to change that. Owner Luis Rangel is opening Gatsby’s Prime Seafood in the former 6,700-square-foot stead of Tony Mandola’s at 1212 Waugh Drive.
Click2Houston.com
Take a tour: inside a doctor’s waiting room that’s like a hotel lobby
One Medical is a modern hybrid virtual and in-office primary care practice that now has five Houston locations at Upper Kirby, Shadow Creek Ranch, BLVD Place, Sugarland Town Square and The Woodlands. A sixth office will open at Houston Heights later this year. For just $199/year, a One Medical membership...
Click2Houston.com
University of St. Thomas and Houston Food Bank team up for mobile food drive
HOUSTON – Rising inflation costs across the country have resulted in more families needing help from food banks. On Saturday, the University of St. Thomas and the Houston Food Bank partnered to fight food insecurity in Houston. Hundreds of families waited to receive food items, canned goods, and fresh...
Click2Houston.com
TxDOT, transportation officials across Houston roll out mobility app to area commuters
HOUSTON – TxDOT and other transportation officials across Houston are hosting a news conference Friday to discuss a partnership to launch a mobility app for area commuters. Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan, TxDOT Houston District Engineer Eliza Paul, METRO President and CEO Tom Lambert and Harris County Toll Road Authority Director Roberto Trevino are expected to speak about Houston ConnectSmart, a new smartphone app that provides all transit options in the Houston area on one platform, including routes whether traveling by car, bus, rail, bicycle, foot or carpool, and transit ticketing.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Memorial area has midcentury modern jewel tucked in the trees; See ‘one-of-a-kind classic’ on market for $1.7M
HOUSTON – A Memorial-area home in the midcentury modern style is on the market for $1,799,000. The updated home at 503 Timber Terrace Road -- called a “one-of-a-kind classic” -- was originally designed by architect Philip G. Willard and completed in 1955. This 4,628-square foot house has...
Click2Houston.com
3 people shot during homecoming-themed house party near Katy, sheriff says
An investigation is underway after three people were shot during a homecoming after-party that took place at a rental home in west Harris County late Saturday night, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies responded to the 21100 block of Bridgemeadows Lane near Katy. Shortly after 11 p.m., Gonzalez said...
fox26houston.com
Family remembers Houston professional bull-rider killed in Utah
HOUSTON - A family member of Ouncie Mitchell spoke with FOX 26 about his cousin. Ezekiel Mitchell, who is a professional bull-rider himself, shared his memories of Ouncie. "He was a great bull rider. He might not get his buckle here on earth, but he’ll get it up in heaven. He’s a people’s champ," says Ezekiel.
Click2Houston.com
New flavor alert: Limited-time Blue Bell ice cream a ‘taste of fall’
HOUSTON – Blue Bell has release a new seasonal flavor. Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream. Blue Bell described its newest limited-edition flavor this way: “a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with luscious chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl.”. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year,...
Houston to provide updates on Stella Link Road affordable housing project at Sept. 19 meeting
Affordable single-family homes will be developed along Stella Link Road. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) As planning work continues on a project to bring new affordable housing to Stella Link Road, the city of Houston will host virtual meeting Sept. 19 to provide a recap of efforts so far. As previously...
fox26houston.com
Bun B's Trill Burgers pop-up at Houston City Hall this weekend!
HOUSTON - Some Houstonians might finally be able to get their hands on legendary rapper, Bun B's Trill Burgers during a pop-up at Houston City Hall this Sunday. The pop-up will feature Trill Burgers' full menu including the OG Trill Burger, Grilled Onion Burger, Vegan Smashburger, and seasoned fries, with burgers for sale on a first-come, first-served basis until they sell out.
Click2Houston.com
Adoption fees waived, pets delivered to your door: Fort Bend County goes above and beyond to connect pets with loving families
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend County Judge KP George joined Fort Bend County Animal Services on Thursday for the start of its Doggy Dash, Kitty Kab, and Curbside Pickup programs aimed at finding homes for as many adoption-ready dogs and cats as possible due to the shelter’s overcrowded conditions.
KHOU
Houston's oldest rummage sale takes place this weekend
HOUSTON — Houston's oldest rummage sale happens this weekend where you can find designer fashion, antiques, home decor, and more! We give you a sneak peek of what's included in their inventory. Shop 'til you drop!. For more information visit: www.riveroaksgc.org.
Click2Houston.com
‘Be like Bill’: Over $50K in scholarships raised, new dive team boat named in honor of fallen HPD Senior Officer William ‘Bill’ Jeffrey
HOUSTON – Over $50,000 were raised Saturday during a fundraiser honoring the memory of fallen Houston Police Senior Officer William ‘Bill’ Jeffrey, who was killed last year while serving a warrant. On Saturday, HPD held their first annual “Be Like Bill” workout at the Police Academy. Participants...
Click2Houston.com
A war hero’s return to the Houston area more than 7 decades after he was killed in action
Houston, TX. – “Uncle Ottaway is coming home.”. First Lieutenant Ottaway B. Cornwell of the U.S. Army Air Force was flying a spitfire on a reconnaissance mission over the south of France during World War II when he was fatally shot down during an aerial dogfight with German pilots on January 27, 1944.
Houston Parks and Recreation to employ 150 goats for habitat restoration on city's southeast side
The goats will do what they're used to, grazing the area and getting rid of thick unwanted greenery. which officials say is a much safer method than chemical treatments and physical removal.
