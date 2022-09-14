Read full article on original website
Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black football game tonight was called off at halftime. That’s because of what Watertown police are calling an altercation between players at the half, requiring the police to show up. Our cameras were there and they caught personnel from both...
Watertown leaders unhappy with conditions at Butler Pavilion
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Reports of litter, crime, and now furniture have city leaders unhappy with the conditions at Watertown’s Butler Pavilion. With its overhead roof and readily accessible bathrooms, the pavilion has recently become a place of refuge for the city’s homeless population. After a sofa, cot, and mattress appeared this week, however, Mayor Jeff Smith says something had to be done.
Update: Power largely restored for thousands after tractor trailer knocks down wires
Update 6:43 p.m.: Power is largely restored for customers in Onondaga and Oswego Counties, according to the National Grid outage map. The map reports 41 people are still without power after a tractor trailer knocked down power lines Saturday afternoon. Original article:. Cicero, N.Y. — Almost 3,000 residents are without...
Lowville gets ready to hold Cream Cheese Festival
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Streets in Lowville will be busy this weekend as the Cream Cheese Festival returns in full force. The annual event celebrates Lowville being home to the nation’s largest cream cheese plant. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday featuring a...
Jefferson County SPCA: Zeus
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zeus was in pretty rough shape when he came to the Jefferson County SPCA as a stray a few weeks ago. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry said the Shar Pei mix is doing much better now. He’s about 3 years old. He’s also sweet, playful, and...
Jefferson County woman riding a bicycle dies after crashing into a car
TOWN OF ADAMS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 28-year-old woman who was riding her bicycle is dead after colliding with a car in Jefferson County. New York State Police responded to the bicycle and motor vehicle crash on Route 11 around 2:43 p.m. on Friday. The investigation revealed Jean Winchell...
Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence County hit snag with dispatch transfer
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County officials have hit a snag in their efforts to transfer the city’s entire police dispatch to county emergency services. Since the end of August, all 911 calls from Ogdensburg have been received in Canton, but the actual dispatching is...
CNY cross country meet canceled after student falsely reports seeing man with gun, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — An Oneida County cross country meet was canceled Saturday after a student falsely reported seeing a man armed with a gun near school grounds, police said. New Hartford police working security at the meet were alerted about the armed man at about 10 a.m. at...
Dry Hill Ski Area sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Dry Hill Ski Area in Watertown will have new owners for the upcoming season. Longtime owners Tim and Deb McAtee say they’ve sold the ski area to Boo Wells-Jareo and her husband, Patrick Jareo. In a release announcing the sale, Tim McAtee said,...
Oswego Speedway prepares for 50th SuperDirt week
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every year the Oswego Speedway transforms from the “Steel Palace,” to the “Clay Palace.”. However, before the crew can welcome fans to the speedway for the 50th running of the NAPA Auto Parts Super Dirt week, quite the operation takes place. Executive...
17th annual Cream Cheese Festival draws hundreds to Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The annual Cream Cheese Festival made it’s return in full force Saturday, emceed by one of our very own here at channel 7. Morning news weathercaster and Lewis County native Beth Hall took the stage to open the festivities on North State Street. The...
UPDATE: Woman struck and killed while bicycling on Route 11 identified
TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A woman is dead after a truck hit her as she bicycled on Route 11 in the town of Adams Friday afternoon. State Police say 28-year-old Jean Winchell of Adams Center was riding south on Route 11 when she collided with a vehicle traveling north, operated by 24-year-old Bailey Monica of Watertown.
Wanted Lisbon man turns himself in
LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man wanted on several charges turned himself in on Wednesday. According to New York State Police, identified suspect Patrick F. Whitehall, 33, of Lisbon turned himself in at Lisbon Town Court. State Police were searching for Whitehall after he fled the scene of a...
Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of County Route 68, Watertown, passed away September 8, 2022 at his home. Lucas was born December 14, 2006, son of Andrew J. and Janine C. (Lobaito) Jenkins. Lucas attended South Jefferson High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hitting baseballs at home, helping with firewood, taking the gator on trails in the woods, online gaming, and mowing the lawn.
Great Northern Mall update: Developer in talks with 2 big tenants
Clay, N.Y. – Central New York Developer Guy Hart Jr. has big plans for transforming the Great Northern Mall property, and he’s starting by negotiating with two large tenants. One is a large big-box retailer not currently in Clay, and the other is what he calls would be...
Policy on paying bell ringers concerns Watertown Salvation Army
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Salvation Army’s bell ringers are a staple of the holiday season. However, a national policy change has officials worried about filling out the ranks this holiday season. These are uncertain times for the Salvation Army. A new organization policy on the national level...
Residents frustrated with low waters on St. Lawrence River, Lake Ontario
CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — Water levels are again a conversation on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. Instead of devastating floods, in 2022, the conversation is the exact opposite. A dry summer, with little precipitation, has led to low water levels on both the Lake and River, which has caused frustration throughout these […]
Watertown fire chief testifies again in front of grand jury probing firefighter Peyton Morse’s death
SCHUYLER COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s fire chief returned to Schuyler County to give more grand jury testimony in the death of city firefighter Peyton Morse. Matt Timerman told 7 News he was before the grand jury for about two hours Friday afternoon. This marks the second time...
Woman allegedly stole numerous items from three area businesses in the Western Adirondacks: TOWPD
OLD FORGE- A woman from Monroe County is accused of stealing numerous merchandise from local businesses in the Western Adirondacks, authorities say. Jessica M. Nichols, 39, of Fairport, NY was arrested and charged by the Town of Webb Police Department with three misdemeanor counts of petit larceny. According to Chief...
