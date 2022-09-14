ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Comments / 2

Related
wwnytv.com

Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black football game tonight was called off at halftime. That’s because of what Watertown police are calling an altercation between players at the half, requiring the police to show up. Our cameras were there and they caught personnel from both...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown leaders unhappy with conditions at Butler Pavilion

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Reports of litter, crime, and now furniture have city leaders unhappy with the conditions at Watertown’s Butler Pavilion. With its overhead roof and readily accessible bathrooms, the pavilion has recently become a place of refuge for the city’s homeless population. After a sofa, cot, and mattress appeared this week, however, Mayor Jeff Smith says something had to be done.
WATERTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
Watertown, NY
Lifestyle
Watertown, NY
Food & Drinks
wwnytv.com

Lowville gets ready to hold Cream Cheese Festival

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Streets in Lowville will be busy this weekend as the Cream Cheese Festival returns in full force. The annual event celebrates Lowville being home to the nation’s largest cream cheese plant. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday featuring a...
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Jefferson County SPCA: Zeus

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zeus was in pretty rough shape when he came to the Jefferson County SPCA as a stray a few weeks ago. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry said the Shar Pei mix is doing much better now. He’s about 3 years old. He’s also sweet, playful, and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence County hit snag with dispatch transfer

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County officials have hit a snag in their efforts to transfer the city’s entire police dispatch to county emergency services. Since the end of August, all 911 calls from Ogdensburg have been received in Canton, but the actual dispatching is...
OGDENSBURG, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chick Fil A#Signage#Food Drink
wwnytv.com

Dry Hill Ski Area sold

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Dry Hill Ski Area in Watertown will have new owners for the upcoming season. Longtime owners Tim and Deb McAtee say they’ve sold the ski area to Boo Wells-Jareo and her husband, Patrick Jareo. In a release announcing the sale, Tim McAtee said,...
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Oswego Speedway prepares for 50th SuperDirt week

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every year the Oswego Speedway transforms from the “Steel Palace,” to the “Clay Palace.”. However, before the crew can welcome fans to the speedway for the 50th running of the NAPA Auto Parts Super Dirt week, quite the operation takes place. Executive...
OSWEGO, NY
wwnytv.com

17th annual Cream Cheese Festival draws hundreds to Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The annual Cream Cheese Festival made it’s return in full force Saturday, emceed by one of our very own here at channel 7. Morning news weathercaster and Lewis County native Beth Hall took the stage to open the festivities on North State Street. The...
LOWVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wwnytv.com

UPDATE: Woman struck and killed while bicycling on Route 11 identified

TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A woman is dead after a truck hit her as she bicycled on Route 11 in the town of Adams Friday afternoon. State Police say 28-year-old Jean Winchell of Adams Center was riding south on Route 11 when she collided with a vehicle traveling north, operated by 24-year-old Bailey Monica of Watertown.
ADAMS, NY
informnny.com

Wanted Lisbon man turns himself in

LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man wanted on several charges turned himself in on Wednesday. According to New York State Police, identified suspect Patrick F. Whitehall, 33, of Lisbon turned himself in at Lisbon Town Court. State Police were searching for Whitehall after he fled the scene of a...
LISBON, NY
wwnytv.com

Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of County Route 68, Watertown, passed away September 8, 2022 at his home. Lucas was born December 14, 2006, son of Andrew J. and Janine C. (Lobaito) Jenkins. Lucas attended South Jefferson High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hitting baseballs at home, helping with firewood, taking the gator on trails in the woods, online gaming, and mowing the lawn.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Policy on paying bell ringers concerns Watertown Salvation Army

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Salvation Army’s bell ringers are a staple of the holiday season. However, a national policy change has officials worried about filling out the ranks this holiday season. These are uncertain times for the Salvation Army. A new organization policy on the national level...
WATERTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy