Read full article on original website
Related
getnews.info
Sleep Apnea Devices Market 2022-2027: Industry Overview, Share, Trends, Growth, COVID-19 Impact And Forecast Analysis
The sleep apnea devices market to reach US$ 10.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.07% during 2022-2027. The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Sleep Apnea Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the sleep apnea devices market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Global Self-consolidating Concrete Market 2031 – Comprehensive Market Study By Market.US
2022 Self-consolidating Concrete Market view by Business Prospect | Leading Players Strategies- Ardex Group, Arkema Group, Mapei S.P.A. “The Global Self-consolidating Concrete Market 2022-2031″ research report plays a significant role by allowing the readers to understand the major aspects of the Self-consolidating Concrete market, which reveals the revenue structure, market perception, manufacturing cost, supply and market demand. In addition, the report focuses on advanced technology, product category, specification, and overall market view. The global Self-consolidating Concrete market includes a thorough study related to Self-consolidating Concrete production, volume, as well as region-wise growth of the Self-consolidating Concrete market.
getnews.info
HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2019-32) – DelveInsight | Key Companies – GeneQuantum, MacroGenics, Pieris, Acepodia, Klus Pharma, Imugene
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, there are about 15+ companies working on developing 15+ pipeline drugs in the HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer therapeutics landscape. The HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market is expected to grow in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies. Additionally, the increasing Incidence population of patients and the rise in healthcare spending worldwide will also influence the market dynamics.
getnews.info
Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Market to Grow Substantially During the Forecast Period (2019-32) – DelveInsight | Key Companies – Desitin Arzneimittel, Eisai, Idorsia, Taisho, RespireRx, Apnimed
As per DelveInsight’s estimate, the United States holds the largest market size for Obstructive Sleep Apnea compared to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan. Among EU5 countries, the UK has the highest market size, while Spain has the smallest market size of OSA. The Obstructive Sleep Apnoea market size is expected to increase in the coming years owing to the launch of upcoming therapies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Kidney Cancer and Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Drugs Market Trade Analysis, And Forecast Assessment Till 2030
Global Kidney Cancer and Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Drugs Market Analysis With Strategic Insights For 2022-2030. The Kidney Cancer and Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Drugs Market Research Report Examines The Market In Precise Detail During The Anticipated Period 2022-2030. The Report Covers Comprehensive Data On Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Restraints That Can Change The Market Dynamics Of The Industry. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Segments Which Include Products, Applications, And Competitor Analysis.
getnews.info
Treatment Resistant Depression Market to Witness Growth by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s “Treatment Resistant Depression Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Treatment-Resistant Depression, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Treatment Resistant Depression market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan. DelveInsight’s “Treatment...
neurologylive.com
Selective Adenosine A2A Antagonist KW-6356 Demonstrates Efficacy, Safety as Adjunct to Levodopa in Parkinson Disease
The Parkinson disease agent showed a safe and tolerable profile, with significantly greater improvements in MDS-UPDRS-III scores and OFF time per day. In a phase 2b randomized, placebo-controlled study (NCT03703570), KW-6356, a selective antagonist of adenosine A2A receptors developed by Kyowa Hakko Kirin, demonstrated a favorable efficacy and safety profile as an adjunct treatment to levodopa in patients with Parkinson disease (PD). Presented at the 2022 International Parkinson and Movement Disorders Society (MDS) Congress, September 15-18, in Madrid, Spain, the findings support further development of the agent as a new antiparkinsonian treatment.1.
getnews.info
Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) Pipeline Assessment | Insights into the Current Therapies, Emerging Drugs, Latest FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Treatment Outlook, and Key Companies
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, nearly 100+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 100+ pipeline drugs in the Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pharmacytimes.com
Clovis Oncology Submits New Drug Application for Rucaparib as First-Line Maintenance Treatment for Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Research suggests that rucaparib can increase progression-free survival by more than a year in women with advanced ovarian cancer. Clovis Oncology, Inc has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA for rucaparib (Rubraca) as first-line maintenance treatment for patients with advanced ovarian cancer, regardless of biomarker status. Rucaparib was also submitted as a Type II variation with the European Medicines Agency.
targetedonc.com
Unmet Needs for Managing CRS and ICANS Due to CAR T-Cell Therapy
Nicolas Gazeau, MS, discusses next steps and unmet needs following a positive retrospective study of anakinra for the management of neurotoxicity and cytokine release syndrome in patients who received chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy. Nicolas Gazeau, MS, postdoctoral research scholar at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, discusses next steps and unmet...
getnews.info
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Pipeline Analysis | Insights into the Current Therapies, Emerging Drugs, Latest Regulatory Approvals, Clinical Trials, Treatment Outlook and Key Companies
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, nearly 70+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 70+ pipeline drugs in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
getnews.info
Acute Ischemic Stroke Market is Expected to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate by (2022-2032), States DelveInsight | Key Companies – Athersys/Healios K.K., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lumosa Therapeutics
DelveInsight’s “Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Acute Ischemic Stroke, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Ischemic Stroke market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Nature.com
Shared genetic architecture between schizophrenia and subcortical brain volumes implicates early neurodevelopmental processes and brain development in childhood
Patients with schizophrenia have consistently shown brain volumetric abnormalities, implicating both etiological and pathological processes. However, the genetic relationship between schizophrenia and brain volumetric abnormalities remains poorly understood. Here, we applied novel statistical genetic approaches (MiXeR and conjunctional false discovery rate analysis) to investigate genetic overlap with mixed effect directions using independent genome-wide association studies of schizophrenia (n"‰="‰130,644) and brain volumetric phenotypes, including subcortical brain and intracranial volumes (n"‰="‰33,735). We found brain volumetric phenotypes share substantial genetic variants (74"“96%) with schizophrenia, and observed 107 distinct shared loci with sign consistency in independent samples. Genes mapped by shared loci revealed (1) significant enrichment in neurodevelopmental biological processes, (2) three co-expression clusters with peak expression at the prenatal stage, and (3) genetically imputed thalamic expression of CRHR1 and ARL17A was associated with the thalamic volume as early as in childhood. Together, our findings provide evidence of shared genetic architecture between schizophrenia and brain volumetric phenotypes and suggest thatÂ altered early neurodevelopmental processes and brain development in childhood may be involved in schizophrenia development.
KXLY
cfDNA Increased in Patients With Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
FRIDAY, Sept. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) have elevated cell-free DNA (cfDNA), which increases with disease severity, according to a study published online Aug. 25 in Circulation. Samuel B. Brusca, M.D., from the U.S. National Institutes of Health Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland,...
ajmc.com
Antibody Level Linked to Milk Proteins, Consumption in Eosinophilic Esophagitis
It is already known that patients with eosinophilic esophagitis have higher levels of immunoglobulin G4, and this study examined the relationship to specific foods and aeroallergens. A recent study sought to determine if levels of serum immunoglobulin G4 (sIgG4) to specific foods and aeroallergens are higher in patients with eosinophilic...
getnews.info
Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline Assessment – FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Emerging Drugs, Clinical Trials, Therapeutic Analysis, Growth Prospects, and Key Companies by DelveInsight
Rheumatoid Arthritis pipeline constitutes 120+ key companies continuously working towards developing 120+ Rheumatoid Arthritis treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight. Rheumatoid Arthritis is called an autoimmune condition. It starts when your immune system, which is supposed to protect you, goes awry and begins to attack your body’s own tissues. It causes inflammation in the lining of your joints (the synovium). As a result, joints may get red, warm, swollen, and painful. Rheumatoid Arthritis affects joints on both sides of the body, such as both hands, both wrists, and both knees. This symmetry helps to set it apart from other types of arthritis. Over time, RA can affect other body parts and systems, from eyes to heart, lungs, skin, blood vessels, and more. The warning signs of Rheumatoid Arthritis are: Joint pain and swelling Stiffness, especially in the morning, Fatigue. Rheumatoid arthritis affects everyone differently. For some, joint symptoms happen gradually over several years.
healio.com
Sotorasib delays progression of advanced KRAS-mutant non-small cell lung cancer
Sotorasib significantly extended PFS compared with standard-of-care docetaxel as second-line therapy for patients with KRASG12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer, data from the randomized phase 3 CodeBreak 200 trial showed. Results of the study — presented at ESMO Congress — suggest sotorasib (Lumakras, Amgen) could become the new second-line standard of...
Nature.com
Defining new reference intervals for serum free light chains in individuals with chronic kidney disease: Results of the iStopMM study
Serum free light chain (FLC) concentration is greatly affected by kidney function. Using a large prospective population-based cohort, we aimed to establish a reference interval for FLCs in persons with chronic kidney disease (CKD). A total of 75422 participants of the iStopMM study were screened with serum FLC, serum protein electrophoresis and immunofixation. Estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) was calculated from serum creatinine. Central 99% reference intervals were determined, and 95% confidence intervals calculated. Included were 6461 (12%) participants with measured FLCs, eGFR <"‰60"‰mL/min/1.73"‰m2, not receiving renal replacement therapy, and without evidence of monoclonality. Using current reference intervals, 60% and 21% had kappa and lambda FLC values outside the normal range. The FLC ratio was outside standard reference interval (0.26"“1.65) in 9% of participants and outside current kidney reference interval (0.37"“3.10) in 0.7%. New reference intervals for FLC and FLC ratio were established. New reference intervals for the FLC ratio were 0.46"“2.62, 0.48"“3.38, and 0.54"“3.30 for eGFR 45"“59, 30"“44, and <"‰30"‰mL/min/1.73"‰m2 groups, respectively. The crude prevalence of LC-MGUS in CKD patients was 0.5%. We conclude that current reference intervals for FLC and FLC ratio are inaccurate in CKD patients and propose new eGFR based reference intervals to be implemented.
Nature.com
Fitness is positively associated with hippocampal formation subfield volumes in schizophrenia: a multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging study
Hippocampal formation (HF) volume loss is a well-established finding in schizophrenia, with select subfields, such as the cornu ammonis and dentate gyrus, being particularly vulnerable. These morphologic alterations are related to functional abnormalities and cognitive deficits, which are at the core of the insufficient recovery frequently seen in this illness. To counteract HF volume decline, exercise to improve aerobic fitness is considered as a promising intervention. However, the effects of aerobic fitness levels on HF subfields are not yet established in individuals with schizophrenia. Therefore, our study investigated potential associations between aerobic fitness and HF subfield structure, functional connectivity, and related cognitive impact in a multiparametric research design. In this cross-sectional study, 53 participants diagnosed with schizophrenia (33 men, 20 women; mean [SD] age, 37.4 [11.8] years) underwent brain structural and functional magnetic resonance imaging and assessments of aerobic fitness and verbal memory. Multivariate multiple linear regressions were performed to determine whether aerobic fitness was associated with HF subfield volumes and functional connections. In addition, we explored whether identified associations mediated verbal memory functioning. Significant positive associations between aerobic fitness levels and volumes were demonstrated for most HF subfields, with the strongest associations for the cornu ammonis, dentate gyrus, and subiculum. No significant associations were found for HF functional connectivity or mediation effects on verbal memory. Aerobic fitness may mitigate HF volume loss, especially in the subfields most affected in schizophrenia. This finding should be further investigated in longitudinal studies.
optometrytimes.com
The future holds a great deal in glaucoma drug therapy
Justin Schweitzer, OD, FAAO, reports that glaucoma therapy is quickly moving to more innovative and targeted ways to treat glaucoma and lower the patient treatment burden. Justin Schweitzer, OD, FAAO, externship director with Vance Thompson Vision, Sioux Falls, SD, reported that glaucoma therapy is rapidly moving past conventional eye drop therapy to provide more innovative and targeted ways to treat glaucoma and lower the patient treatment burden.
Comments / 0