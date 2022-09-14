Read full article on original website
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Farmer’s Market presents “Sesitshaya Marimba”
The City of Moscow invites the community to the Moscow Farmer’s Market this Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm in downtown Moscow. The event celebrates local farmers, artisans, and musicians by providing them with an opportunity to interact with the community. This week’s event will feature live performances...
pullmanradio.com
Palouse Land Trust presents Yoga in the Cedars
Palouse Land Trust presents “Yoga in the Cedars” this Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 am Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve in Moscow. Meggie Cafferty will be leading an all-ages and all-levels yoga practice. Participants can bring mats, comfortable cloths, and water.
NBC News
Pastor seeks to make Moscow, Idaho a ‘Christian town’
In Moscow, Idaho, the fight between Church and State is taking a new turn, as residents there engage in a “cold civil war” over Christ Church — a “muscular, masculine led vision of Christianity” that seeks to turn Moscow into a “Christian town.” NBC News correspondent Anne Thompson traveled to Idaho for Meet the Press Reports.Sept. 15, 2022.
pullmanradio.com
Palouse Days presents Duck Race and Barley Bar Relay this Saturday
Palouse Days invites the community to several events this Saturday from 6 am to 10 pm in the City of Palouse. There will be a Pancake breakfast, car show, duck “race”, Barley Bar relay and more. To sign up for the relay, visit the link.
NBC News
MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’
As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
uiargonaut.com
BREAKING: Man with knife identified
After Monday’s incident, “Knife guy” has been identified. After allegedly threatening students with a knife on Paradise Path Monday evening, Moscow Police have identified the man involved. The man has been cooperating with police with charges yet to be filed, according to an email sent by Jake...
pullmanradio.com
Two people charged with felony drug trafficking in Moscow
Two people have been charged with felony drug trafficking for allegedly getting caught with a pound of methamphetamine in Moscow. The case began on the morning of August 31st when Moscow police were called to check on a man who appeared to be passed out in a car parked at the Dollar Tree. According to Latah County, second district court charging documents officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle after they observed what appeared to be drug paraphernalia inside the car. They allegedly found a pound of meth in the vehicle along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 43-year-old Tyson Farley and 52-year-old Tanya Rhoads were arrested for felony methamphetamine trafficking. Farley was taken into custody on charges of felony possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents show that officers reportedly found Farley with 27 fentanyl pills. Rhoads was arrested on an additional charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Her hometown wasn’t indicated in the charging documents while officers determined that Farley has been living in Harvard.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Fire Department to compose live fire training
The Pullman Fire Department will be conducting a live fire training burn September 19, 20, 21, and 23, 2022. The Pullman Fire department is on Military Hill. The Burn location will be at 970 NW Guy street from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm. September 23rd is day the structure is burned down.
pullmanradio.com
One World Cafe presents Zach Bellas this Saturday
One World Cafe welcomes the community to listen to Zach Bellas this Saturday at 7:00 pm in Moscow. Zach Bellas is a national touring three-piece rock bank based in Baltimore, Maryland, and named after its frontman, American muscian, producer, and found of the independent recording label SMB Records.
Building moratorium passed by City Council excites residents by Highway 195
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council passed a six month building moratorium for the Latah and Thorpe neighborhoods. The purpose is to improve more infrastructure before more people move into the area, especially around Highway 195. Many cars go upwards of eighty miles an hour on Highway 195 and...
pullmanradio.com
Colfax Chamber of Commerce to host City-Wide Yard Sale
Colfax Chamber of Commerce will host a City-Wide Yard Sale this Saturday. For locations and times, visit the interactive City Wide Yard Sale Map at the link. Participants can also visit the Chamber table from 8am-10am at 104 S Main Street, in front of the Center for a map.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Depot Heritage center to host The Lost Women of the Library
Pullman Depot Heritage Center will host The Lost Women of the Library to celebrate 100 years of Neill Public Library this Thursday starting at 7:00 pm. The talk will be presented by Professor and Chai in the Department of English at Washington State University, Donna Potts. Seating is limited in...
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ Clearwater Economic Development Association building sold to Northwest River Supplies
The Clearwater Economic Development Association (CEDA) and Northwest River Supplies (NRS) have announced that they have completed a real estate transaction for CEDA’s building at 1126 Alturas Drive in Moscow. “Alturas Park was established to provide a location for local businesses to grow and thrive, and NRS’s purchase of this building is just another example of ...
Kendrick Man Transported to Hospital Following Single Vehicle Rollover on State Highway 99
KENDRICK - On Friday, September 16, 2022 at approximately 07:21 a.m., the Idaho State Police and Latah County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on State Highway 99. According to a release from the Idaho State Police, a 70-year-old Kendrick man was traveling on SH99 when...
marinelink.com
Inland Waterways Report: Columbia-Snake River System
It’s amazing to consider that a commercial vessel in the Pacific Ocean, approaching the mouth of the Columbia River, can continue its eastward journey to finally tie up at the Port of Lewiston, in Lewiston, Idaho, America’s most inland West Coast port, 465 miles from the Pacific Ocean.
Crews Knock Down Midday Wildfire at Shooting Range East of Lapwai
LAPWAI - Crews from the Lapwai Volunteer Fire Department, along with Nez Perce Tribe Fire Management and a contracted agency for the Idaho Department of Lands responded to a wildland fire at around noon on Tuesday at a shooting range on South Tom Beall Road, east of Lapwai. According to...
pullmanradio.com
WSU alum flies route in shape of university’s cougar logo
Tri-Cities business owner and Washington State University alum, Mark Showalter boarded his Cessna and proceeded to fly a route in the shape of the university’s cougar head logo over the Palouse on August 20th. It wasn’t visible from the ground, but people saw the design take shape in real...
pullmanradio.com
Music on Main features local musician this Thursday
The Pullman Chamber of Commerce hosts Music on Main this Thursday at Pine Street Plaza in Pullman from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. The event will feature Indie Americana Musician and songwriter, Andru Gomez. The event is free and open to all.
61-Year-Old man Dies After Rollover Crash on American Bar Road
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon on American Bar Road on the Salmon River in Idaho County. Police say that just past 4:30 p.m., a 61-year-old male was driving a 1996 Ford F-150 westbound on American Bar Road, an extremely narrow and rocky dirt road located west of Grangeville. The driver attempted to negotiate a narrow curve around a previous rockslide and slid off the roadway.
Clarkston man Escapes With Only Minor Injuries in Saturday Morning Crash
LEWISTON - At approximately 7:40 a.m. on Saturday morning, emergency crews were called to single vehicle, rollover accident on Down River Road (Highway 128) near the Idaho/Washington state line. According to Lewiston Police, when officers arrived, they found a red 2007 Pontiac G6 on the railroad tracks below the roadway...
