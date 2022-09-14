ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Microsoft was right all along

If you’ve been following the laptop space over the past two or so years, you’ve probably noticed that the detachable laptop is on the rise. Several high-profile models that were previously traditional 2-in-1s (that is, an old-school-looking laptop that can also bend backward) have slowly but surely been converted to detachable keyboard form factors.
COMPUTERS
CNET

iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS

Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Regulators put the brakes on Microsoft’s Activision acquisition

Microsoft’s $75 billion acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard faces in-depth probes in Brussels and the UK following growing concerns the deal is anti-competitive and will exclude rivals from accessing the blockbuster game Call of Duty. It comes as the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority is expected to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Teams#Mobile#Electronic Signature#American#Teams Sso#Microsoft H
ComicBook

Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game

The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

The Morning After: The verdict on the iPhone 14 Pro

It was a big day for tech reviews. Alongside the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, there are also new action cams from both GoPro and DJI – and we’ve got detailed reviews on all of them. But let’s kick things off with the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
TechCrunch

‘Top Widgets’ soars to No. 1 on the App Store, displacing BeReal, as iOS 16 customization takes off

That’s up 1,812% from the two days prior to iOS 16’s release, when the app saw approximately 68,000 installs, according to data from mobile intelligence firm Sensor Tower. To date, Top Widgets has topped 30 million worldwide installs, the firm says. The majority are from the company’s home country of China, which accounts for around 25.8 million lifetime downloads, or 86% of the total. The U.S., by comparison, is a smaller market for this app, with some 730,000 installs to date, or 2% of the total.
CELL PHONES
GamesRadar

PS5 stock is readily available at Amazon right now

We haven't been short of bundles in the UK's recent PS5 restocks. However, we generally only see higher-priced packages holding their positions on the shelves. Amazon's latest drop might just change that. You'll find the Horizon Forbidden West bundle live and available at Amazon right now, coming in at £529.99 (opens in new tab).
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is a beast of a phone, but it also delivers the best Apple has to offer. Its Always On Display makes keeping tabs on your notifications easier without being too distracting, while the new Dynamic Island is slick, if not useful. Throw in solid cameras, excellent performance and respectable battery life, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is a satisfying flagship. That is, if you can bear to part with your physical SIM card.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Apple is rolling out a setup fix for iPhone 14 buyers

Apple is issuing an iPhone 14-only update to fix a bug that causes activation and migration issues. Because this update is part of setting up the new iPhone, users won’t have any trouble as long as they quickly apply the fix. The iOS 16.0.1 update also fixes a few...
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Console hacker reveals PS4/PS5 exploit that is “essentially unpatchable”

Longtime console hacker CTurt has blasted what he calls an "essentially unpatchable" hole in the security of the PS4 and PS5, detailing a proof-of-concept method that should allow for the installation of arbitrary homebrew applications on the consoles. CTurt says he disclosed his exploit, dubbed Mast1c0re, to Sony via a...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA Online Update Offers Big Bonuses and Major Changes to Community Jobs

GTA Online has gotten a new mini update that adds a bunch of major discounts, big changes to some community jobs, and much more. GTA Online is arguably one of the biggest games out there, largely thanks to the fact it's included with Grand Theft Auto V which is the second best-selling game of all time. The online mode has been running for nearly a full decade and has made been sustained across three console generations and PC, highlighting just how popular it really is. The game still receives big content updates every six months or so and even gets some smaller updates in the months between.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

The iPhone 14 still can't perform a very simple task

Apple launched iOS 16 with much fanfare this week, and it's going head to head against Android 13. Both companies have equipped their latest offerings with all the machine-learning smarts you could imagine. They come with improved dictation, helpful image-to-text tools, and more. But there's one thing that's missing on iOS, and it's something that's taken for granted on the Android side of things. You can't use iMessage to schedule texts. Instead, you'll rely on a workaround that has you set up a calendar and an automated shortcut.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy