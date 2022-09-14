GTA Online has gotten a new mini update that adds a bunch of major discounts, big changes to some community jobs, and much more. GTA Online is arguably one of the biggest games out there, largely thanks to the fact it's included with Grand Theft Auto V which is the second best-selling game of all time. The online mode has been running for nearly a full decade and has made been sustained across three console generations and PC, highlighting just how popular it really is. The game still receives big content updates every six months or so and even gets some smaller updates in the months between.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO