Kevin De Bruyne has said Jack Grealish is an easy target for unfair criticism and believes his Manchester City teammate is judged more harshly simply because he is English. Grealish scored his first goal since May as City overcame Wolves at the end of a week in which his impact has been heavily scrutinised, leading Pep Guardiola to defend the England forward’s contributions.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO