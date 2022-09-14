ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

Man detained after car crashes into Ohio Christian performing arts building

By Orri Benatar
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been detained after a car crashed into a building on the Ohio Christian University campus Wednesday morning, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.

Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office officials said that they received a call around 5 a.m. that a vehicle had crashed into a building on the campus of Ohio Christian University.

PCSO says a man was located armed inside the Performing Arts Building with law enforcement agencies setting up a perimeter around the location, causing a lockdown on campus.

Youngstown police identify bones found as those of missing woman

At around 8 a.m., the man was taken into custody by authorities with no injuries reported from this incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, he is accused of firing at least one shot into the front doors of the building, shattering the glass to go inside and barricade himself.

Circleville police say the man has been charged with inducing panic, improper handling of a firearm while in a motor vehicle, disruption of public services, and vandalism.

A spokesperson confirmed to NBC4 that Ohio Christian classes have been canceled for Wednesday as the investigation continues.

Due to the active police presence, nearby Circleville City Schools had a two-hour delay Wednesday with the school district canceling morning preschool and delaying the start time for afternoon preschool by 20 minutes.

