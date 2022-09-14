AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David “Dave” Lee Yargo, Sr. of Austintown, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 2:19 p.m. in Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a long battle with liver disease. Even while fighting this battle, Dave was always positive and kept everyone smiling throughout his illness. He was 71 years old.

