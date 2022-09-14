Read full article on original website
Ronald Lambert, Bristolville, Ohio
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lambert, 64, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at Hospice House. He was born December 16, 1957 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Orville and Doris (Cook) Lambert. He married the former Kim Dunbar on October 29, 1976. Ronald...
Darryl Flanagan, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darryl Flanagan, 61, of 3303 Dunstan Drive, N.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 9:13 p.m. at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus. He was born March 10, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Howard and Naomi E. Witherspoon Flanagan, Jr.
Rebecca “Becky” (Evans) Ezar, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca “Becky” Evans Ezar, age 51, currently of Poland, died suddenly on Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 26, 1970, in Salem, a daughter of David and Nancy Bortner Evans. Becky was a 1988 graduate of Columbiana...
Mary A. Sentich, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. Vesco Sentich, 100, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, with her family by her side. Mary was born March 26, 1922, in Girard, a daughter of the late Antonio and Rose Colapietro Vesco and was a lifelong area resident. Mary worked at...
Amy Nicole Hambrick, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved, Amy Nicole Hambrick sadly lost her life at the age of 34. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 24, 1987, to the late James “Greg” Hambrick and Debra (Rovder) Dolin. Amy was a devoted mother to her daughter, Jaden...
Dallas C. Poling, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dallas C. Poling, 67, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home. He was born December 25, 1954, in Philippi, West Virginia, son of the late Dallas, Jr. and Lena (Bolner) Poling. Dallas was last employed as a machinist for Kent Automation and was...
Helen J. Tincher, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen J. Tincher, 83, of Boardman, died peacefully Thursday morning, September 15, 2022 at her home. She was born October 21, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Louise Peacock and had been a lifelong area resident. Helen was a longtime member of Evangel...
Dorothy A. Zimmerman, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy A. Zimmerman, 90, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home. She was born March 26, 1932, in Hanover Township, Ohio, daughter of the late Marion and Elsie (Speidel) Wilson. Dorothy was a 1950 graduate of Augusta High School. She worked at the...
Mario Carman Tirabassi, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mario Carman Tirabassi, 85, died Wednesday morning, September 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was born May 16, 1937 in Youngstown, a son of Angelo and Carmella Deltinto Tirabassi. Mr. Tirabassi, of the Protestant faith, served with the United States Army. He worked at...
Nancy Marie Thompson, Farmdale, Ohio
FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Marie Thompson, age 86, died peacefully at home on Thursday, September 15, 2022. She was born on February 23, 1936, in Warren, Ohio, one of nine children of Gladys Marie (Hitchcock) and Henry William Manes, Sr. A lifelong resident, Nancy was a 1954 graduate...
David “Dave” Lee Yargo, Sr., Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David “Dave” Lee Yargo, Sr. of Austintown, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 2:19 p.m. in Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a long battle with liver disease. Even while fighting this battle, Dave was always positive and kept everyone smiling throughout his illness. He was 71 years old.
Richard Allen Yeakel, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Allen Yeakel, Sr., 71 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born April 10, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Ralph S. and Betty (Flynn) Yeakel. Richard was a 1969 graduate of...
James M. Drotleff, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Drotleff passed from this life Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Jim was 75 years old. He was born March 20, 1947, son of the late Fritz Henry and Mary Dorothea (Schmidt) Drotleff. Jim spent his work life as parts manager at the former Salona...
Robert Edward Snyder, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Edward Snyder, Jr. passed on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Robert “Bob” Snyder, Jr. was born August 24, 1955 to Robert Snyder, Sr. and Marie Snyder (Crish) in Youngstown, Ohio. He was a graduate of Canfield High School and then, Bowling Green State...
Mark L. Rice, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mark L. Rice, 79, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 17, 2022, in his home with his family at his side. Mark was born February 8, 1943 to J. Evelyn (Hunt) Rice in Denton, Texas. Growing up, he lived with his mother, J. Evelyn Rice and his step-father, Dr. Dale Rice.
Stephen M. Ylonen, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen M. Ylonen, 43 of Youngstown died early Sunday morning, September 11, from injuries sustained in a trucking accident. Stephen was born March 14, 1979 in Youngstown, a son of Arnold and Barbara (Eldred) Ylonen and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Mineral...
Vito Anthony DePinto, Jr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vito Anthony DePinto, Jr., 68 of Boardman, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 10, 2022 at his residence in Boardman. Vito was born on July 24, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Vito Anthony, Sr. and Anne (DeFrank) DePinto. Vito was a proud east-sider of...
William Glenn Fuller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Glenn Fuller passed peacefully Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Elizabeth in Youngstown. He was born May 21, 1928, in Summerville Pennsylvania, son of William C. and Elizabeth Agnes Ross Fuller, he was a lifelong area resident. Glenn graduated from Fitch High School in...
Marlene R. (Brown) Wright, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene R. Wright, 87, of Columbiana, passed away Friday evening, September 9, 2022, at Parkside Health Care Center in Columbiana. She was born September 28, 1934, in Salineville, Ohio, a daughter of William A. and Mabel (Allison) Brown. A Salineville High School graduate, Marlene worked...
William A. Leskovec, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Leskovec, 88, a longtime area resident, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, after a brief illness. Mr. Leskovec, known by several nicknames, such as “Bill,” “Les” and “Willie,” was born July 27, 1934 in Youngstown to Croatian immigrant parents, Andrew and Anna Stefanac Leskovec.
