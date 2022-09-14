Read full article on original website
Related
KTAL
LSP: Mooringsport mayor arrested for public contract fraud
MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say they have arrested the mayor of Mooringsport after an eight-month investigation into allegations of fraud by a public official. According to state police, investigators with their Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) were contacted in January by the Caddo Parish Constable’s...
KSLA
Woman shot in Mooretown dies; victim’s name released
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman shot in the Mooretown neighborhood has died, and her name has been released by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. On Sept. 18 the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office released the name of the female victim from the Sept. 16 shooting on Illinois Avenue. Latoya Kellum, 30, was shot in the head while she was driving on the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue.
Bossier Officer Faces Federal Drug Indictment
A Sergeant with the Bossier Police department has been indicted on federal drug charges. Harold “BJ” Sanford who has been the head of the Bossier police union and his co-defendant are facing federal charges. Sanford and Mitchell Morehead were arrested after the FI raided Bossier Police Headquarters last month.
KTAL
3 Shreveport men charged in hammer attack on co-worker
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Three Shreveport men are charged in connection with a violent attack in which three men beat a co-worker in the head with a hammer, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. It happened early Thursday morning at a direct-mail production facility in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktoy1047.com
Man found guilty in double murder
Dewayne Watkins, age 34, was arrested for kidnapping, robbing, and murdering Kelly and Heather Jose of Shreveport. The couple’s bodies were found in a burned-out vehicle in the Queensborough neighborhood after giving Watkins a ride from Mall St. Vincent. Watkins faces two life sentences in Caddo District Court. He...
caddoda.com
Watkins convicted in murders of Bossier City couple
A Caddo Parish jury found Shreveporter Dewayne Willie Watkins guilty Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in the 2018 kidnapping and first-degree murder of a Bossier City couple. Watkins, 37, kidnapped, robbed and then killed Heather Angela King Jose, 32, and her husband, Kelly Dean Jose, 43, on November 8, 2018. The two were found burned beyond recognition in a vehicle in the carport of a vacant home in the 3400 block of Penick Street in the Queensborough neighborhood. Watkins was arrested several days after the slayings following a six-hour standoff with police.
Bossier Crime Stoppers Seeking Office Depot Thief
The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 10, 2022 the female entered the Office Depot located in Bossier City and stole a printer valued at $700.00. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous...
KTAL
BSO: 2 charged with desecrating more than 100 graves
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives arrested a local couple Wednesday after a month-long investigation into thefts and grave desecrations in Haughton. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, of the 700 block of Diamond Jack Blvd in Bossier City, face charges for the theft of more than 100 vases from graves at the Hill Crest Cemetery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
Caddo man convicted of domestic, drug charges
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Caddo Parish man who violated a protective order and had illegal drugs in his possession was convicted Tuesday in Caddo District Court.. The four-woman, two man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's courtroom deliberated barely half an hour before finding Jimmy Kuykendall, 59, guilty as charged of third-offense violation of a protective order and possession of methamphetamine.
KTAL
Mooringsport couple arrested, charged after allegedly smoking meth in front of a child
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mooringsport couple for cruelty to juveniles on Wednesday. CPSO said in a release that 50-year-old Michael Bailey and 36-year-old Amanda Whitten were arrested for cruelty to juveniles after a report of a child testing positive for illegal substances. Detectives arrested Bailey and Whitten after they smoked methamphetamines in the presence of a child under the age of 13.
KSLA
CPSO: 3 men arrested for allegedly beating coworker on Youree Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three men who allegedly attacked a coworker on Youree Drive have been arrested. At 8 a.m. on Sept. 16, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a battery report at a business on the 9100 block of Youree Drive. When CPSO Detective Vincent Jackson arrived, he learned that the incident was recorded on surveillance cameras. The video evidence showed Darius Coleman, 33, allegedly hitting the victim in the back of the head with a hammer multiple times.
KTAL
Shreveport: 3 women injured, 2 critically, in late-night shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two women are fighting for their lives, while one is expected to recover after a Saturday night shooting. Just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport Police responded to reports of a shooting at a party in the 600 block of West 72nd Street in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect Shot by Police After Reportedly Aiming Firearm at Officers During Traffic Stop, Louisiana State Police Investigating
Suspect Shot by Police After Reportedly Aiming Firearm at Officers During Traffic Stop, Louisiana State Police Investigating. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 15, 2022, that on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, around 2:10 p.m., Detectives assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting. Officers from the Shreveport Police Department were involved in the incident (SPD).
ktoy1047.com
Louisiana couple arrested for grave desecration, theft
The month-long investigation led to the arrest of 38-year-old David Taylor and 33-year-old Kimberly Percival, who allegedly stole more than 100 vases from graves at the Hill Crest Cemetery. Police allege that, during the investigation, they found that Taylor had sold a large amount of brass to a recycling center...
2 accused of stealing from East Texas business, police working to identify them
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Two people are accused of stealing from a business in East Texas this month, and law enforcement are trying to identify them. The Marshall Police Department said the theft happened at a local business in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive. Officers shared video of the people they believe committed […]
KTAL
Watkins trial: Jury finds DeWayne Watkins guilty in deaths of Heather and Kelly Jose
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish jury has found 37-year-old DeWayne Watkins guilty on two counts of first-degree murder in the Nov. 8, 2018 deaths of Heather and Kelly Jose. The verdict comes four weeks and two days after the trial of the 37-year-old Watkins began, though it...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Driver asleep at the wheel booked for 3rd DWI
A man found asleep at the wheel in the middle of a Lincoln Parish road was booked for felony DWI Wednesday evening. About 6:00 p.m., Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the middle of Mutt Hood Road just south of La. Highway 146 with the driver unconscious behind the wheel.
KSLA
Woman fighting for life after being shot in head
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) located a woman who had been shot in the head. On Friday, Sept. 16 at 10:57 p.m., SPD received a call for multiple shots fired, when they responded and searched the area they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her head.
KTBS
Shreveport shooting leaves one with life threatening injuries
SHREVEPORT, La - A shooting in Shreveport late Friday night. It happened around 11pm on Illinois Avenue. Police tell KTBS one adult female was shot in the head and taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. We'll update you as we get more information.
Kait 8
Sheriff: Murder suspect sent texts from victim’s phone to his mother to throw off investigators
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - A suspect believed to be involved in the death of a man over the weekend is in custody, according to Texas authorities. Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said during a press conference that 33-year-old Canton James Echols was arrested and charged with the murder of 31-year-old Blake Edward Reddock.
Comments / 2