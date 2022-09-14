Portions of two Lincoln streets will close beginning Monday, September 19. The projects are:. South 70th Street – The northbound lanes of South 70th Street from South to “A” streets will close for private utility work to replace a fire sprinkler line for the Clock Tower Shopping Center. The work is scheduled to be completed by September 30. Travelers are asked to access businesses in the area via “A” Street. The sidewalks on the west side of South 70th Street will be closed. The recommended detour is South Street to South 56th Street to “A” Street.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO