Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
klin.com
Weird Week In Lincoln Changes Everything
As weeks around the Husker program go, this was a weird one. Scott Frost was fired on Sunday, less than 24 hours after Georgia Southern beat NU 45-42. Mickey Joseph was named interim head coach later that afternoon by Athletic Director Trev Alberts. Joseph spoke with the media on Tuesday, the only member of the team to do so all week.
klin.com
Mickey Joseph Interim Era Begins With 49-14 Rout by No. 6 Oklahoma
It isn’t often that a five-score loss can feel accepting, but that is what happened Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Accepting, as in not disputing where this program is. The 87,000 in attendance were accepting of that fact. The 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma, however, was not acceptable. Mickey...
klin.com
Tails ‘N Trails Pet Walk and Festival
Pet owners can bring their furry friends to the Capital Humane Society’s Tails ‘N Trails Pet Walk and Festival on Sunday, Sept. 18. The will be held at Glacial Till Vineyard on 344 2nd St in Palmyra, Otoe County, from 11 AM to 2:30 PM. Visitors to the...
klin.com
Two Street Closures To Begin September 19
Portions of two Lincoln streets will close beginning Monday, September 19. The projects are:. South 70th Street – The northbound lanes of South 70th Street from South to “A” streets will close for private utility work to replace a fire sprinkler line for the Clock Tower Shopping Center. The work is scheduled to be completed by September 30. Travelers are asked to access businesses in the area via “A” Street. The sidewalks on the west side of South 70th Street will be closed. The recommended detour is South Street to South 56th Street to “A” Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klin.com
Flags Stolen From Pole At Lincoln Elementary School
Lincoln Police say sometime between September 9 and September 13 someone stole flags from the flagpole in front of Pound Middle School at 4740 South 45th Street. “A U-S flag and Nebraska state flag were stolen,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian. “The flags were being flown at half-staff following the death of Queen Elizabeth.”
klin.com
LPD Identifies Vehicle Involved In Possible Child Enticement
Lincoln Police are looking for a car they believe was used during a child enticement on Wednesday afternoon. On Friday afternoon police released photos of the vehicle they are trying to locate. LPD says they believe the car is a 2008 or 2009 Buick Lacrosse. They are are asking anyone...
klin.com
NSP Helicopter Helps LPD Arrest Two Teens In Stolen Vehicle
An 18 year old Lincoln man ended up in handcuffs after LPD Gang Unit members spotted a Black Jeep Grand Cherokee near 27th and J around noon on Thursday that had been stolen two days earlier. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says they tried to make contact with the driver after...
klin.com
Burn Barrel Embers Spark Fire Near Roca
Firefighters from four rural districts responded to a home near Roca around 2:45 Thursday afternoon. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says the owner says embers from a burn barrel ignited dry grass and then spread to a 40-by-50 foot metal storage shed. “The owner says he last burned trash Wednesday...
Comments / 0