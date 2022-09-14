Read full article on original website
50th Anniversary Open House and Meet the Officers Community Event
The Warren Township Police Department hosted their 50th anniversary open house and meet the officers community event on Saturday, September 10, 2022. The police headquarters was open to the public for tours, and various equipment from both state and county agencies were on display. Kids enjoyed checking out emergency vehicles...
Fall Events and More at the Westfield Memorial Library
The Friends of the Westfield Memorial Library welcome you to join us this fall. From volunteer opportunities to events and programs, we have a little something for everyone. We start out on September 28 at 7:00 p.m. with our popular Hale Speaker Series featuring Sally Cook, journalist, author, and alumnus of WHS class of 1972, who will talk about ‘A Writer’s Life’. For Opera aficionados, we offer a trip to see the New York Metropolitan Opera opening performance of the 2022 – 2023 season, a revival of Shostakovich’s Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk. On October 19 at 2:00 p.m. our book discussion group will host a lively talk about Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus. We wrap up the fall with the 12th Annual Children’s and Teens’ Book Sale from October 23 (23-25 are donation days) to October 29 (26-29 are sale days.)
Historical Society to Host Author Fred T. Rossi
Fred T. Rossi will share tales from his book, Jersey Stories: Stories You May Not Have Heard about People and Events in New Jersey History, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, at Connecticut Farms Presbyterian Church, 888 Stuyvesant Avenue. The presentation will include New Jersey trivia, and the audience will learn about “The Tomato-Teaching Legend,” among other unique aspects of Jerseyana.
