Train strikes stopped logging truck in SC

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A logging truck was struck by a train Wednesday morning in Georgetown.

Officials with the Georgetown Police Department told News 2 that the truck was stopped on train tracks at a traffic light near the intersection of N Fraser Street and Front Street when the two collided.

Police said the truck driver could not pull forward due to surrounding traffic. The train was unable to stop.

The driver of that logging truck had to be extricated. There is no word on any injuries; however, no injuries were reported.

Police said the truck lost its entire load of logs, which spilled out into the roadway. The area will be closed to traffic for about two to three hours while crews work to clear the scene.

Photo courtesy Jack Norris

Photo courtesy Jack Norris

Photo courtesy Jack Norris

Motorists should find an alternate route. This is a developing story, count on us for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.