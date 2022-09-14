Read full article on original website
Renna Media
50th Anniversary Open House and Meet the Officers Community Event
The Warren Township Police Department hosted their 50th anniversary open house and meet the officers community event on Saturday, September 10, 2022. The police headquarters was open to the public for tours, and various equipment from both state and county agencies were on display. Kids enjoyed checking out emergency vehicles...
Historical Society to Host Author Fred T. Rossi
Fred T. Rossi will share tales from his book, Jersey Stories: Stories You May Not Have Heard about People and Events in New Jersey History, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, at Connecticut Farms Presbyterian Church, 888 Stuyvesant Avenue. The presentation will include New Jersey trivia, and the audience will learn about “The Tomato-Teaching Legend,” among other unique aspects of Jerseyana.
