Snohomish County, WA

KING 5

'Enhanced shelter' to house 150 people at 'SODO Services Hub'

SEATTLE — King County is confirming more details about current plans for a “SODO Services Hub" for 150 unhoused Washingtonians. The plan, first announced in March, has received increased attention as some residents say they were not given significant notice or opportunities for input. County officials said they offered public engagement opportunities, though they agree more are needed moving forward.
KING COUNTY, WA
KUOW

The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on

It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Bertha Woes Will Be With Us Forever, Black Mermaids Do Not Exist, White Mermaids Do Not Exist

Road infrastructure woes have this as their essence (and source of profits) that makes them all one: they never end. Seattle Times transportation reporter Mike Lindblom writes, "[i]nsurance companies don’t have to reimburse Washington state for the two years drivers couldn’t use the new Highway 99 tunnel, as a result of the boring machine Bertha’s breakdown during construction, the Washington State Supreme Court has ruled." And so the question is: Who pays for the piece of transportation nonsense? You know who. If you don't, where you have been?
SEATTLE, WA
425magazine.com

Local Firefighter Repaints Monroe Woman’s House

Ninety-year-old "Grandma Elsie" was mowing the yard when she accidentally triggered her Life Alert pendant. Firemen came and learned it was a false alarm. However, fireman Brandon Huber stayed behind and talked with the woman. Huber took a look at the 1934 Monroe house and noticed it was in poor...
MONROE, WA
News Talk KIT

Five Of the Most Haunted Cities to Visit in Washington

Some people can't help but try and scare themselves silly during this time of the season, going to haunted houses, watching scary movies, and even staying the night in some haunted places. We will never suggest you stay in a haunted place by yourself unless you're experiencing and know what you're doing. However, if you're looking to find somewhere haunted for a visit, this list is for you.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

Cookies for a cause from Olympic Peninsula baker

SEQUIM, Wash. — Sarah Harrington’s cookies are little works of art. They can take up to 15 minutes to decorate. And the name of the company she runs from her home in Sequim explains her inspiration. "Cookie Daughters is a business I started in January 2021,” Harrington said....
SEQUIM, WA
kptv.com

US Highway 2 northeast of Seattle to remain closed through Monday

SEATTLE (KPTV) - As personnel working on the Bolt Creek fire clear debris and secure trees and boulders that could tumble into the roadway, U.S. Highway 2 northeast of Seattle will remain closed between Index and Skykomish through at least Monday. According to The Seattle Times, the closure might remain...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Homethings#Congress#Cocoon House#Interfaith Family Shelter#Ywc
The Suburban Times

Assisted Living Locators Announces New Ownership For Tacoma Franchise

TACOMA, Wash. – Assisted Living Locators announced today new ownership of its Tacoma franchise. Now owned by Senior Living Advisor, Tracy Raymond, Assisted Living Locators provides the full continuum of care offering FREE guidance in locating quality assisted living and in-home care options. Raymond, a certified dementia care specialist,...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Multiple Neglected Animals Receiving Emergency Care at Tacoma Animal Shelter

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is currently providing emergency medical care for multiple neglected animals that arrived last week. On Monday, Sept. 5, a 14-week-old puppy was brought to the shelter nearly hairless, with scabs, bumps, and pustules...
TACOMA, WA
KING-5

Eating goes extreme at the Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash — More than one million people are expected to visit the Washington State Fair this month. At least 999,999 of them will probably eat something they shouldn't. The new "Extreme Carnival Eats" food stand is a great place to do just that. Here, you'll find new takes...
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlerefined.com

Take a hike! Franklin Falls is great for beginners

Do you yearn to be more outdoorsy, but feel like you don’t know where to start? Let me be your hiking guru and I'll walk you through it!. Franklin Falls is my favorite hike recommendation for any skill level. It's one of the closest hikes to Seattle and offers a big payoff for little effort.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Beacon Hill RV encampment moves one block down after 3 years

SEATTLE — A recreational vehicle (RV) encampment in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood that's been there for years, parked feet from one man's home, has finally been moved. "Now I can actually have access so I can get to the back corner of my house and clean that up," said Beacon Hill resident Gerald Gutierrez.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Dow Constantine has mini-fit when asked about Seattle homeless shelter

Residents in Seattle’s International District are upset with a King County plan to expand a homeless shelter in their neighborhood. They say they weren’t consulted about the decision. They may have dodged a bullet given the reaction of King County Executive Dow Constantine and his staff. Independent journalist...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

King County Metro to reduce routes due to staffing shortages

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Bus riders will start seeing fewer bus routes starting Saturday, September 17th as part of a service change by King County Metro but also the result of staffing shortages. Jada Mears is a mom of 5 who heavily relies on the metro to get to important appointments, she worries the reduced bus trips will set her back.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle must overcome delusional or naive homeless people and their enablers

I spent last Sunday visiting various homeless encampments in Seattle. After speaking with many living in them, most of whom were from out of state, it became clear: they’re beyond help. It’s the fault of city leadership and homeless enabling activists. The encampments I visited in SoDo were...

