The Friends of the Westfield Memorial Library welcome you to join us this fall. From volunteer opportunities to events and programs, we have a little something for everyone. We start out on September 28 at 7:00 p.m. with our popular Hale Speaker Series featuring Sally Cook, journalist, author, and alumnus of WHS class of 1972, who will talk about ‘A Writer’s Life’. For Opera aficionados, we offer a trip to see the New York Metropolitan Opera opening performance of the 2022 – 2023 season, a revival of Shostakovich’s Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk. On October 19 at 2:00 p.m. our book discussion group will host a lively talk about Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus. We wrap up the fall with the 12th Annual Children’s and Teens’ Book Sale from October 23 (23-25 are donation days) to October 29 (26-29 are sale days.)

WESTFIELD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO