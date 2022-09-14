ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenilworth, NJ

Renna Media

50th Anniversary Open House and Meet the Officers Community Event

The Warren Township Police Department hosted their 50th anniversary open house and meet the officers community event on Saturday, September 10, 2022. The police headquarters was open to the public for tours, and various equipment from both state and county agencies were on display. Kids enjoyed checking out emergency vehicles...
WARREN, NJ
Renna Media

Fall Events and More at the Westfield Memorial Library

The Friends of the Westfield Memorial Library welcome you to join us this fall. From volunteer opportunities to events and programs, we have a little something for everyone. We start out on September 28 at 7:00 p.m. with our popular Hale Speaker Series featuring Sally Cook, journalist, author, and alumnus of WHS class of 1972, who will talk about ‘A Writer’s Life’. For Opera aficionados, we offer a trip to see the New York Metropolitan Opera opening performance of the 2022 – 2023 season, a revival of Shostakovich’s Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk. On October 19 at 2:00 p.m. our book discussion group will host a lively talk about Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus. We wrap up the fall with the 12th Annual Children’s and Teens’ Book Sale from October 23 (23-25 are donation days) to October 29 (26-29 are sale days.)
WESTFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Kelly Elementary School in West Orange welcomes new principal

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Longtime educator David Marion has been named the new principal of Kelly Elementary School in West Orange. He began work in mid-August to prepare for the start of the new school year. Marion, a Verona resident, worked in the Dover School District for 20 years...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County school among 9 New Jersey schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

NEW JERSEY – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including nine schools in New Jersey. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Condemnation possible again for Bayonne Medical Center property

The Bayonne City Council is again considering using eminent domain to condemn the land of Bayonne Medical Center amid a battle between entities to operate the hospital. The measure is intended to assist BMC Hospital, LLC, the chosen successor to operate Bayonne Medical Center by current operator CarePoint Health, over the landlord and property owner Hudson Regional Hospital, which also wants to operate the facility.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Secaucus establishes cannabis license applications

Secaucus has established a process to apply for cannabis licenses and has set up a Local Cannabis Control Board. Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Secaucus Town Council voted unanimously to adopt two resolutions at its September 13 meeting. The move comes after the town rescinded its ban on recreational adult-use cannabis establishments in May of this year.
David Brearley
Renna Media

Historical Society to Host Author Fred T. Rossi

Fred T. Rossi will share tales from his book, Jersey Stories: Stories You May Not Have Heard about People and Events in New Jersey History, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, at Connecticut Farms Presbyterian Church, 888 Stuyvesant Avenue. The presentation will include New Jersey trivia, and the audience will learn about “The Tomato-Teaching Legend,” among other unique aspects of Jerseyana.
UNION, NJ
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen adopts ordinance to help monitor foreclosed properties

Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the North Bergen Board of Commissioners have taken action toward monitoring and addressing foreclosed properties. At its September 7 meeting, the board adopted an ordinance “superseding ordinances requiring the registration and maintenance of certain real property by mortgagees, providing for penalties and enforcement, as well as the regulation, limitation and reduction of abandoned real property within the township of North Bergen.”
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City mayor vows hands-on approach to cash-strapped NJCU’s West Side sales plans

If New Jersey City University is going sell off pieces of its West Side campus, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop is demanding a say in it. Fulop told NJSpotlight Thursday that he isn’t “very excited” about the financially stressed NJCU’s decision to hire the commercial real estate firm CBRE to create a plan in selling its ground leases for two parcels of its $400 million “campus village,” known as University Place.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York YIMBY

Construction Underway at 50 Sussex Avenue in Newark, New Jersey

Construction has broken ground at 50 Sussex Avenue, a forthcoming rental property in Downtown Newark, New Jersey. From developers Tona Development and KS Group, the 203-unit property will top out at 150 feet or 15 stories above ground. Designed by INOA Architecture, a New York City-based studio led by architect...
NEWARK, NJ

