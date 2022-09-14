Read full article on original website
Renna Media
50th Anniversary Open House and Meet the Officers Community Event
The Warren Township Police Department hosted their 50th anniversary open house and meet the officers community event on Saturday, September 10, 2022. The police headquarters was open to the public for tours, and various equipment from both state and county agencies were on display. Kids enjoyed checking out emergency vehicles...
Renna Media
Fall Events and More at the Westfield Memorial Library
The Friends of the Westfield Memorial Library welcome you to join us this fall. From volunteer opportunities to events and programs, we have a little something for everyone. We start out on September 28 at 7:00 p.m. with our popular Hale Speaker Series featuring Sally Cook, journalist, author, and alumnus of WHS class of 1972, who will talk about ‘A Writer’s Life’. For Opera aficionados, we offer a trip to see the New York Metropolitan Opera opening performance of the 2022 – 2023 season, a revival of Shostakovich’s Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk. On October 19 at 2:00 p.m. our book discussion group will host a lively talk about Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus. We wrap up the fall with the 12th Annual Children’s and Teens’ Book Sale from October 23 (23-25 are donation days) to October 29 (26-29 are sale days.)
essexnewsdaily.com
Kelly Elementary School in West Orange welcomes new principal
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Longtime educator David Marion has been named the new principal of Kelly Elementary School in West Orange. He began work in mid-August to prepare for the start of the new school year. Marion, a Verona resident, worked in the Dover School District for 20 years...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County school among 9 New Jersey schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including nine schools in New Jersey. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
N.J. school district offers $7,500 signing bonus to fill 135 teacher jobs
The Paterson school district is taking a different approach to filling 135 vacant teaching positions in the state’s third-largest city. New hires will receive a $7,500 signing bonus, contingent on remaining in the K-12 district for at least two years, officials announced Thursday. The policy was adopted Wednesday night...
hudsontv.com
New Union City Police Chief Stresses the Importance of Community Policing
Union City’s new Police Chief Anthony Facchini is a 24-year veteran of law enforcement, having moved up the ranks to become the Department’s new leader just a few weeks ago. Facchini says community policing is the foundation of the force, and it’s something he will continue to stress...
Condemnation possible again for Bayonne Medical Center property
The Bayonne City Council is again considering using eminent domain to condemn the land of Bayonne Medical Center amid a battle between entities to operate the hospital. The measure is intended to assist BMC Hospital, LLC, the chosen successor to operate Bayonne Medical Center by current operator CarePoint Health, over the landlord and property owner Hudson Regional Hospital, which also wants to operate the facility.
Secaucus establishes cannabis license applications
Secaucus has established a process to apply for cannabis licenses and has set up a Local Cannabis Control Board. Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Secaucus Town Council voted unanimously to adopt two resolutions at its September 13 meeting. The move comes after the town rescinded its ban on recreational adult-use cannabis establishments in May of this year.
First cannabis expo kicks off at New Jersey Convention & Expo Center
A convention dedicated to all things marijuana kicked off in New Jersey on Friday – only a few months after adult-use recreational cannabis became legal in the Garden State.
The 2022 Bayonne Arts Festival keeps an annual tradition alive
The Bayonne Arts Festival was a smash success on September 10. The free festivities ran all day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Dennis Collins Park, colloquially known as First Street Park. The Bayonne Youth Center, under the direction of President of the Board of Directors of the Bayonne...
Renna Media
Historical Society to Host Author Fred T. Rossi
Fred T. Rossi will share tales from his book, Jersey Stories: Stories You May Not Have Heard about People and Events in New Jersey History, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, at Connecticut Farms Presbyterian Church, 888 Stuyvesant Avenue. The presentation will include New Jersey trivia, and the audience will learn about “The Tomato-Teaching Legend,” among other unique aspects of Jerseyana.
Bayonne considers redevelopment for entire Constable Hook industrial area
Bayonne is considering implementing a redevelopment plan for the largest industrial area in the city, known as Constable Hook. Before that can happen, the city must initiate a redevelopment study of the over 1,100 acre area on the east side of the city, the first step in the redevelopment process.
North Bergen adopts ordinance to help monitor foreclosed properties
Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the North Bergen Board of Commissioners have taken action toward monitoring and addressing foreclosed properties. At its September 7 meeting, the board adopted an ordinance “superseding ordinances requiring the registration and maintenance of certain real property by mortgagees, providing for penalties and enforcement, as well as the regulation, limitation and reduction of abandoned real property within the township of North Bergen.”
Jersey City mayor vows hands-on approach to cash-strapped NJCU’s West Side sales plans
If New Jersey City University is going sell off pieces of its West Side campus, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop is demanding a say in it. Fulop told NJSpotlight Thursday that he isn’t “very excited” about the financially stressed NJCU’s decision to hire the commercial real estate firm CBRE to create a plan in selling its ground leases for two parcels of its $400 million “campus village,” known as University Place.
Sheriff Cureton: Enrollment Open For Bergen Citizens Police Academy
Enrollment is open for the 27th class of the Bergen County Citizen’s Police Academy, a 10-week course designed to give residents a working knowledge of law enforcement policies and tactics, Sheriff Anthony Cureton said. Bergen County residents 18 and older are eligible to participate, the sheriff said Wednesday, Sept....
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in New Jersey
There are tons of ways to enjoy New Jersey in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Garden State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Jersey City cites homeowner who is advertising ‘ultimate’ bed and breakfast, spa and event space
A one-family home on a quiet Jersey City street tucked between Kennedy Boulevard and West Side Avenue has been cited as an illegal bed-and-breakfast, Airbnb, spa and commercial event venue space, city officials said. After receiving complaints from the community, an investigation by the city’s Division of Quality of Life...
New Jersey has the No. 1 ranked university in the country
Princeton University and Rutgers University rank high in a study conducted by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Princeton was ranked number one in the country in a study as the best higher learning institute in the country. That is very impressive. The...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces State Acquisition Of A Former Rail Line, To Be Converted Into A New State Park
Speaking in Newark this morning, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today announced the acquisition of a nine-mile former rail line, which will be converted into a new State park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities – Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, and Montclair. Murphy...
New York YIMBY
Construction Underway at 50 Sussex Avenue in Newark, New Jersey
Construction has broken ground at 50 Sussex Avenue, a forthcoming rental property in Downtown Newark, New Jersey. From developers Tona Development and KS Group, the 203-unit property will top out at 150 feet or 15 stories above ground. Designed by INOA Architecture, a New York City-based studio led by architect...
