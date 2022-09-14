ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Have questions about elections in Henderson County? Mark your calendar for Sept. 19

By Staff Reports
Times-News
Times-News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20rS21_0hvLKbdn00

The Henderson County Board of Elections will host a voter education campaign aimed at answering questions and concerns the public might have about the election process.

The county said in a news release that the goal is to “reassure voters that their vote counts by providing transparent policies and procedures. Election misinformation occurs when there is a demand for accurate information without an adequate source of trustworthy information.”

The event is on Monday, Sept. 19 beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Kaplan Auditorium at the main branch of the Henderson County Public Library, 301 N. Washington St. in Hendersonville.

The county will not be taking in-person questions during the event, but questions can be submitted ahead of time through https://www.hendersoncountync.gov/elections.

Earlier this summer at a board of commissioners meeting, Henderson County Elections Director Karen Hebb addressed several topics surrounding the election process. The main focus was on whether or not hacking local voting machines is possible. Hebb stressed that it is not possible to hack the voting machines used by the Henderson County Board of Elections. She spoke on the issue after a resident accused the county of using rigged voting machines.

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe gets update on Tropical Storm Fred recovery

Tropical Storm Fred blew through Western North Carolina in August 2021, dropping an average of 7 inches of rain over two days and devastating many local communities. Yet more than a year after the waters receded, less than half of state funds assigned to help those in need have been allocated for specific work.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Buncombe County holds free event for job seekers as local employment opportunities surge

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local event with free resources for those looking to start new careers was offered Saturday, Sept. 17 in Buncombe County. The event was organized by Project Fresh Start, an initiative by Buncombe County to support people seeking new employment opportunities, especially as the area sees a plethora of job openings. Labor experts with the Land of Sky Regional Council say Western North Carolina has about 20,000 job openings on any given day.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
themaconcountynews.com

County moving forward on new voting machines, broadband expansion

The Macon County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, Sept. 13, to hold. public hearings, discuss new business, and receive reports/presentations on previously addressed issues. Highlights from the meeting included updates on broadband projects and the purchase of new voting equipment. Macon County Board of Elections (MCBE) presented a recommendation...
MACON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hendersonville, NC
Henderson County, NC
Government
County
Henderson County, NC
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
Hendersonville, NC
Government
my40.tv

'Pickleball is homeless in this town:' Players fight for their own courts

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emails have been flooding into Asheville City Council members' inboxes, wanting to know, what is going to happen to the tennis courts at Murphy-Oakley Park. Asheville Parks & Recreation officials have submitted plans to convert all three tennis courts at the park into eight fully-dedicated...
ASHEVILLE, NC
ashevillenc.gov

City of Asheville and Buncombe County announce Pack Square Plaza Visioning Project Kick Off

Communities across Buncombe County to consider the future of Pack Square Plaza, Asheville’s most central public space. The City of Asheville and Buncombe County will kick off the start of the Pack Square Plaza Visioning Project by launching an online Engagement Hub on the City of Asheville website Friday September 16, 2022. The hub allows the public to provide on-going input on the future of the plaza as well as feedback on installations from the Art in the Heart program. The public, including those who don’t visit downtown often, are invited to visit the engagement hub and provide feedback that will inform the five key areas of study in the project.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Hendersonville “Caregivers of Mother Earth” City Celebration

Hendersonville – The City Council voted unanimously on Thursday, September 1, 2022 for Hendersonville, NC to become the cornerstone Caregivers of Mother Earth (COME) city. With this decision, the combined voices of the mayor, city council, and Environmental Sustainability Board further strengthen our city’s commitment to our children and the environment. A Community Celebration is scheduled for September 24th at 10:00 AM at Patton Park and the entire community is invited. Mayor Barbara Volk will read a proclamation for our children, plant a magnolia tree and dedicate a park bench to honor all our Caregivers of Mother Earth from this summer’s farm and nature camps.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Politics Local#Election Local#N Washington St
my40.tv

Sylva social district a hit during 6-month trial period, town leaders say

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountain town says its new social district is a hit. The Town of Sylva has given it a trial run over the past six months, and the feedback has been so positive that town leaders voted last week to continue the ordinance for the district established in February that allows people to drink outside places that serve alcohol within the social district.
SYLVA, NC
gsabusiness.com

City of Greenville expecting ‘massive ROI’ for Greenville trail project

The Swamp Rabbit Trail extension master plan was launched by the city of Greenville in November 2019, and the City Council adopted the last development strategy for the trail’s 4.5-mile extension last January. The master plan explores land use and connectivity opportunities within a five-minute walk of the planned...
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

Purchase of Ramada Inn by Shangri-La finalized, Asheville city officials confirm

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A major housing project to help homeless people in Asheville has taken another giant step forward. The City of Asheville announced the purchase of the Ramada by Shangri-La Industries, Inc. was finalized Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The property in east Asheville will create approximately 100 units to "help people exit homelessness in Asheville," a press release from the city noted.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
cohaitungchi.com

11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC

Uncover the best things to do in Black Mountain, North Carolina. This gorgeous mountain town is filled with breweries, restaurants, shopping, and hikes. You are reading: Hikes in black mountain nc | 11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC. Located about 15 miles east of Asheville, if you...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION FILE NO.

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION FILE NO. 22 CVS 385 COUNTY OF JACKSON, a North Carolina Body Politic Plaintiff, v. THE HEIRS AT LAW OF HATTIE INEZ GOFORTH to include DEBORAH RHINEHART and the UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DEBORAH RHINEHART, if any; MIDLAND FUNDING, LLC, Lienholder; HOUSEHOLD REALTY CORPORATION, Lienholder; and UNKNOWN HEIR(S) or OWNER(S), by and through their Guardian Ad Litem, JONATHAN C. MATTOX, Defendants. TO: DEBORAH RHINEHART AND THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DEBORAH RHINEHART, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HATTIE INEZ GOFORTH, OR OWNER(S) BY AND THROUGH THEIR GUARDIAN AD LITEM, JONATHAN C. MATTOX: TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is to collect taxes due and owing the County of Jackson on land listed for taxation in the name of Inez Goforth, by the County of Jackson, a 1.82 acre more or less, parcel or tract of land in Qualla Township, Jackson County, bearing parcel identification number 7613-99-1571, and more particularly described as follows: BEING the land described in and conveyed by deed by Garland Oxner and wife, Nora Oxner to Paul Goforth and wife, Inez Goforth, dated September 17, 1975, recorded in Book 434 Page 472, Jackson County Public Registry, to which reference is hereby specifically made. LESS and EXCEPTING 0.257 acres of land, more or less, conveyed by deed dated January 8, 2016 by Inez Goforth, the un-remarried widow of Paul Goforth, to Frank Bragg and wife, Joanne Bragg, recorded in Deed Book 2109 at Page 90, Jackson County Public Registry, to which reference is hereby specifically made. LESS and EXCEPTING 0.534 acres of land, more or less, conveyed by deed dated April 28, 2009 by Inez Goforth, un-remarried widow of Paul Goforth to Nancy B. Schramm and husband, Robert Schramm, also known as Robb Schramm, recorded in Deed Book 1795, Page 711, Jackson County Public Registry, to which reference is hereby specifically made. LESS and EXCEPTING 1.13 acres of land, more or less, conveyed by deed dated May 11, 2004 by H. Inez Goforth, Widow to Nancy B. Schramm and husband, Robb Schramm, recorded in Deed Book 1420, Page 551, Jackson County Public Registry, to which reference is hereby specifically made. LESS and EXCEPTING 1.08 acres of land, more or less, conveyed by deed dated December 7, 1990 by Paul Goforth and Inez Goforth, his wife to William D. Hayes, Sr. and Evelyn L. Hayes, his wife, recorded in Deed Book 776, Page 748, Jackson County Public Registry, to which reference is hereby specifically made. LESS and EXCEPTING 1.16 acres of land, more or less, conveyed by deed dated July 9, 1980 by Paul Goforth and wife, Inez Goforth to John E. Henderson and wife, Anna B. Henderson, recorded in Deed Book 514, Page 271, Jackson County Public Registry, to which reference is specifically made. LESS and EXCEPTING 1.3 acres, more or less, conveyed by deed dated November 27, 1978 by Paul Goforth and wife, Inez Goforth to Roy Lee Watkins, Sr., and wife, Harriett Watkins, recorded in Deed Book 494 Page 8, Jackson County Public Registry, to which reference is specifically made. Together with and subject to all easements, rights-of-way, covenants, restrictions, and reservations of record. You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than forty (40) days after September 15, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought. This the 15th day of September, 2022. Kelly Langteau-Ball RIDENOUR & GOSS, P.A. P.O. Box 965 Sylva, NC 28779 (828) 586-3131 (828) 586-3763 (Fax) 28-30e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Hendersonville Connections Center closer to becoming a reality after planning board OK

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A project aimed at being a one-stop center for Hendersonville's most vulnerable is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Monday, Sept. 12, the Hendersonville Planning Board recommended approval of a rezoning request that would allow for a day center to be created on a property owned by Grace Blue Ridge Church on Florence Street.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Highly-contagious, deadly rabbit virus found in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, a highly-contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in South Carolina after a group of rabbits suddenly died in Greenville County. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) is a virus that infects domestic and wild rabbits. It is spread through direct contact,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
hendersonville.com

Celebrate the Annual Monarch Migration in Hendersonville

Mid-September through early October is the best time to watch for migrating monarch butterflies in our area. To celebrate this wondrous natural phenomenon, two educational programs are being hosted in Hendersonville, sponsored by Hendersonville’s Bee City USA program. Estela Romero, international monarch expert and educator from the town of...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things To Do In Bryson City NC You Shouldn’t Miss

Are you looking for the best things to do in Bryson City, North Carolina? This lovely western North Carolina town has so much to offer in the way of natural beauty, amazing food, and more. Known as being the gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, you can find...
BRYSON CITY, NC
Times-News

Times-News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hendersonville, NC from blueridgenow.com.

 http://blueridgenow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy