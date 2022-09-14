Have questions about elections in Henderson County? Mark your calendar for Sept. 19

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION FILE NO. 22 CVS 385 COUNTY OF JACKSON, a North Carolina Body Politic Plaintiff, v. THE HEIRS AT LAW OF HATTIE INEZ GOFORTH to include DEBORAH RHINEHART and the UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DEBORAH RHINEHART, if any; MIDLAND FUNDING, LLC, Lienholder; HOUSEHOLD REALTY CORPORATION, Lienholder; and UNKNOWN HEIR(S) or OWNER(S), by and through their Guardian Ad Litem, JONATHAN C. MATTOX, Defendants. TO: DEBORAH RHINEHART AND THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DEBORAH RHINEHART, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HATTIE INEZ GOFORTH, OR OWNER(S) BY AND THROUGH THEIR GUARDIAN AD LITEM, JONATHAN C. MATTOX: TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is to collect taxes due and owing the County of Jackson on land listed for taxation in the name of Inez Goforth, by the County of Jackson, a 1.82 acre more or less, parcel or tract of land in Qualla Township, Jackson County, bearing parcel identification number 7613-99-1571, and more particularly described as follows: BEING the land described in and conveyed by deed by Garland Oxner and wife, Nora Oxner to Paul Goforth and wife, Inez Goforth, dated September 17, 1975, recorded in Book 434 Page 472, Jackson County Public Registry, to which reference is hereby specifically made. LESS and EXCEPTING 0.257 acres of land, more or less, conveyed by deed dated January 8, 2016 by Inez Goforth, the un-remarried widow of Paul Goforth, to Frank Bragg and wife, Joanne Bragg, recorded in Deed Book 2109 at Page 90, Jackson County Public Registry, to which reference is hereby specifically made. LESS and EXCEPTING 0.534 acres of land, more or less, conveyed by deed dated April 28, 2009 by Inez Goforth, un-remarried widow of Paul Goforth to Nancy B. Schramm and husband, Robert Schramm, also known as Robb Schramm, recorded in Deed Book 1795, Page 711, Jackson County Public Registry, to which reference is hereby specifically made. LESS and EXCEPTING 1.13 acres of land, more or less, conveyed by deed dated May 11, 2004 by H. Inez Goforth, Widow to Nancy B. Schramm and husband, Robb Schramm, recorded in Deed Book 1420, Page 551, Jackson County Public Registry, to which reference is hereby specifically made. LESS and EXCEPTING 1.08 acres of land, more or less, conveyed by deed dated December 7, 1990 by Paul Goforth and Inez Goforth, his wife to William D. Hayes, Sr. and Evelyn L. Hayes, his wife, recorded in Deed Book 776, Page 748, Jackson County Public Registry, to which reference is hereby specifically made. LESS and EXCEPTING 1.16 acres of land, more or less, conveyed by deed dated July 9, 1980 by Paul Goforth and wife, Inez Goforth to John E. Henderson and wife, Anna B. Henderson, recorded in Deed Book 514, Page 271, Jackson County Public Registry, to which reference is specifically made. LESS and EXCEPTING 1.3 acres, more or less, conveyed by deed dated November 27, 1978 by Paul Goforth and wife, Inez Goforth to Roy Lee Watkins, Sr., and wife, Harriett Watkins, recorded in Deed Book 494 Page 8, Jackson County Public Registry, to which reference is specifically made. Together with and subject to all easements, rights-of-way, covenants, restrictions, and reservations of record. You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than forty (40) days after September 15, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought. This the 15th day of September, 2022. Kelly Langteau-Ball RIDENOUR & GOSS, P.A. P.O. Box 965 Sylva, NC 28779 (828) 586-3131 (828) 586-3763 (Fax) 28-30e.

