Mesa County, CO

MyPillow exec Mike Lindell says FBI agents seized his phone while at the drive-thru

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell said Tuesday that federal agents seized his cellphone and questioned him about a Colorado clerk who has been charged in what prosecutors say was a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology used across the country.

Lindell was approached in the drive-thru of a Hardee’s fast-food restaurant in Mankato, Minnesota, by several FBI agents, he said on his podcast, “The Lindell Report.” The agents questioned him about Dominion Voting Systems , Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and his connection to Doug Frank, an Ohio educator who claims voting machines have been manipulated, he said.

The agents then told Lindell they had a warrant to seize his cellphone and ordered him to turn it over, he said. On a video version of his podcast, Lindell displayed a letter signed by an assistant U.S. attorney in Colorado that said prosecutors were conducting an “official criminal investigation of a suspected felony” and noted the use of a federal grand jury.

The circumstances of the investigation were unclear. The Justice Department did not immediately respond Tuesday night to a request for comment about the seizure or investigation.

“Without commenting on this specific matter, I can confirm that the FBI was at that location executing a search warrant authorized by a federal judge,” FBI spokeswoman Vikki Migoya said in an email.

Federal prosecutors have been conducting a parallel investigation alongside local prosecutors in Colorado who have charged Peters with several offenses, including attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation and official misconduct. The Republican was elected in 2018 to oversee elections in Colorado’s Mesa County. A deputy clerk, Belinda Knisley, was also charged in the case, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years of probation .

For more than a year, Peters has appeared onstage with supporters of former President Donald Trump who made false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The charges against Peters and Knisley allege the two were involved in a “deceptive scheme which was designed to influence public servants, breach security protocols, exceed permissible access to voting equipment, and set in motion the eventual distribution of confidential information to unauthorized people.”

State election officials first became aware of a security breach in Mesa County in 2021 when a photo and video of confidential voting system passwords were posted on social media and a conservative website. Because each Colorado county has unique passwords maintained by the state, officials identified them as belonging to Mesa County, a largely rural area on the border with Utah.

Peters appeared onstage in August 2021 at a “cybersymposium” hosted by Lindell, who has sought to prove that voting machines have been manipulated and promised to reveal proof of that during the event.

While no evidence was provided, a copy of Mesa County’s voting system hard drive was distributed and posted online, according to attendees and state officials.

The copy included proprietary software developed by Dominion Voting Systems that is used by election offices around the country. Experts have described the unauthorized release as serious, saying it provided a potential “practice environment” that would allow anyone to probe for vulnerabilities that could be exploited during a future election.

Nearly two years after the 2020 election, no evidence has emerged to suggest widespread fraud or manipulation, while reviews in state after state have upheld the results showing President Joe Biden won.

The Mesa County breach is just one of several around the country that have concerned election security experts. Authorities are investigating whether unauthorized people were allowed to access voting systems in Georgia and Michigan.

Lindell said the federal agents had also questioned him about when he first met Frank, an Ohio math and science educator, who is among a group of people who have been traveling across the U.S. meeting with community groups claiming to have evidence that voting machines were rigged in the 2020 election.

In court records, prosecutors say Frank met with Peters and members of her staff in April 2021 in her office. During the meeting, Frank told Peters that the county’s election management system was vulnerable to outside interference and the group discussed concerns the state was going to “wipe” the machines, according to the court records.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

WJTV 12

Teen charged in Northpark Mall shooting

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A 16-year-old girl was shot and is behind bars after an incident at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland on Saturday, September 17. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. when Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, of Jackson, tried to shoplift from a popcorn store inside the mall. She […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Laurel caretaker accused of stealing woman’s money

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel caretaker was arrested for allegedly stealing money from the woman in her care. The Laurel Leader Call reported Annie Lindsey, 59, was charged with abuse and neglect of a vulnerable person. Lieutenant Mark Evans with the Laurel Police Department said the woman also had to have one of […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi man charged with murdering mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man has been charged with murdering his mother, according to the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department. According to the sheriff’s department, a woman named Tracy Lynn Robbins was reported missing on August 17, 2022. Robbins was last known to be with her son, Taylor Wilbanks. After a month-long investigation, Wilbanks was […]
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for Valero armed robbery in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened at a Valero in Jackson on July 28. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Christopher Watts, 27, entered the business with several firearms and took several merchandise without paying. Watts was denied bond for being a convicted felon on […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 36-year-old Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 36-year-old Thomasina Donerson, of Jackson. MBI officials said she is five feet and five inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pants, a white striped black tank top shirt and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Three teens arrested in connection to Byram home invasion

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Three juveniles were arrested by Byram police for an home invasion that happened on September 8. Police said they responded to Horseshoe Circle in the Lake Ridgelea subdivision for a report about an auto theft. When officers arrived on the scene, police said they learned a female victim was assaulted by […]
BYRAM, MS
WJTV 12

Two-year-old child shot in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A two-year-old has been hospitalized following a shooting in LaGrange. The child was transported to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta. A condition for the child is unavailable as of the posting of this article. According to police the shooting happened on Saturday at around 1:00 p.m., at an apartment complex located at 119 Old […]
LAGRANGE, GA
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mike Lindell
WJTV 12

Jones County woman pleads guilty to SNAP fraud

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County woman pled guilty to receiving over $30,000 in SNAP benefits by not reporting household composition accurately to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS). Officials with the MDHS Investigations Divisions said Tiffany Shavon Combest, 37, committed the crime between August 2015 to October 2020. She was sentenced […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Parents turn in teen for Myrtle Street shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A 14-year-old was turned in to Hattiesburg police by his parents on Friday, September 16. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the teen was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and criminal street gang activity in connection to a shooting on Myrtle Street that happened in May this […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Copiah County deputies warn neighbors about USPS text scam

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County neighbors warned neighbors about a text scam that sends messages that appear to be from the United States Postal Service (USPS). According to investigators, the text message stated that there is a problem with your delivery address. The link will then take you to a site that also […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors warned of warrant scam in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Neighbors are being warned of a warrant or subpoena scam that’s been reported in the Jones County area. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the scammer calls claiming to be Sergeant J.D. Carter or Lieutenant Alex Hodge. They tell neighbors they have an outstanding warrant or subpoena, […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
IRS
WJTV 12

Man pleads guilty to fatal 2020 shooting at M-Bar

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 24-year-old man pled guilty to multiple felony counts in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at the M-Bar in 2020. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Javarius D. Stewart pled guilty to the second degree murder of Mantrell C. Shelby and four counts of aggravated assault. He also […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

2 children in custody for threats against Brookhaven schools

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12-year-old and an 11-year-old are in custody after threats were made against Brookhaven School District campuses on Thursday, September 15. The Daily Leader reported the threat was made on social media, leading to what Police Chief Kenneth Collins called “mass hysteria.” The threat was shared by students, then adults. In […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

