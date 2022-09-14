ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Red Raiders claim two NFL Player of the Week honors

By David Collier
 4 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas – Patrick Mahomes picked up his eighth career NFL Player of the Week honor while another former Red Raider picked up the first of his young career.

Mahomes completed 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards and five touchdown’s in Kansas City’s 44-21 win over Kliff Kingsbury’s Arizona Cardinals. He’s AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor now ties him with Chiefs great Derrick Thomas for the most in franchise history.

Philadelphia cornerback Zech McPhearson was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. The former Texas Tech defensive back recovered an onside kick in the Eagles 38-35 win over Detroit. McPhearson also added two special teams tackles in the win.

