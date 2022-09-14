ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

As free government COVID-19 tests end, here’s where you can get them near you

By Allen Foster, BestReviews
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WvN2a_0hvLJwtb00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

What you need to know about COVID-19 tests

If you haven’t been following the news, when you click to order your next set of free COVID-19 tests , you might find an unexpected message: “This program is not currently accepting orders for free at-home COVID-19 tests.” This doesn’t mean you can no longer get at-home tests. It simply means you’ll have to buy them.

In this article: iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test , Clinitest Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test and DxTerity COVID-19 Saliva At-Home Collection Kit

Are at-home COVID-19 tests effective?

According to the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) , an at-home COVID-19 test “detects proteins, called antigens, from the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.” When these proteins are detected, the test results are positive. If no antigens are detected, the test results are negative.

If you have a positive test, you can be fairly certain you have the virus. However, if the test results are negative, it could mean no antigens were collected during the swabbing. In other words, you might still have the virus.

Because of this, the FDA advises repeating the test in 48 hours if you have symptoms and your initial results were negative. If you were just exposed and do not have symptoms, repeat the test in 48 hours. If you have a negative result, repeat the test again in 48 hours.

How to use an at-home COVID-19 test

While collecting the sample is often the same — swabbing the inside of each nostril for a designated amount of time — every at-home COVID-19 test is performed differently. It’s important to read through all of the instructions so you understand the entire process before you tear anything open, as some may be time-sensitive and all are easily contaminated.

Will my insurance reimburse me for the purchase of an at-home COVID-19 test?

Coverage for OTC COVID-19 tests began on Jan. 15, 2022.​ However, to get reimbursed for your purchase, you must follow all instructions offered by your insurer. There may be limits on how many tests you can purchase or other stipulations that could cause your claim to be denied if you don’t follow all instructions.

Where to buy COVID-19 tests

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ifSW0_0hvLJwtb00

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test

This best-selling test is simple to perform and can be completed in 15 minutes. You get two tests per package and the results are easy to read and interpret.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49XHjy_0hvLJwtb00

BD Verit o r At-Home COVID-19 Test Kit

BD Veritor’s test is unique because you use your smartphone to scan the results of the test. Your phone converts the image into words so there’s no way to misinterpret the results. BD Veritor can detect multiple variants, including Delta and Omicron.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hkaTk_0hvLJwtb00

Clinitest Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test

Like other options, the Clinitest can be performed in about 15 minutes. The benefit to purchasing this option is it comes with five tests instead of the typical two.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J73Gy_0hvLJwtb00

Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test

As of May 20, 2022, the FDA granted a six-month extension to the shelf life of the Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test. There are two tests in each pack and you get results in 15 minutes.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rydw_0hvLJwtb00

DxTerity COVID-19 Saliva At-Home Collection Kit

If you prefer a lab test, DxTerity is a solid option. This convenient kit collects a saliva sample that you can ship out to get confidential results in 48 hours.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of our consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Breaking: Shots fired at Millcreek Mall in Erie

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There was heavy police presence at the Millcreek Mall and surrounding area Sunday afternoon following reports of shots fired. Police responded to multiple calls of shots fired around 4 p.m. Sunday at the Millcreek Mall food court area. Two suspects, possibly a third, fled from the mall on foot through Boscov’s, then were […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

More than half of Pennsylvania voters say they will likely vote for Shapiro: poll

More than half of Pennsylvania voters will either definitely or probably vote for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, according to a new Monmouth University poll released Friday. Thirty-three percent of voters said that they will “definitely” vote for Shapiro, compared to 21 percent for his Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, while 21 percent said they will […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Positive Test#Smartphone#Linus Covid#General Health#Bestreviews#Clinitest Rapid#Dxterity
YourErie

Girard man, 24, killed in early morning motorcycle accident

One man is dead after an early morning motorcycle accident in Fairview. The victim, identified as Dylan Oakes, 24, of Girard, was reportedly heading eastbound on a motorcycle at a high rate of speed around 5 a.m. Saturday in the 7700 block of West Ridge Road. Following an investigation, Pennsylvania State Police report he traveled […]
GIRARD, PA
YourErie

Edinboro residents react to news of Giant Eagle closure

A staple in the Edinboro community for decades is closing at the end of the year. Customers are not happy and the Borough Manager says he didn’t any get any heads up. Brian Wilk was live with more on the closing of the Giant Eagle. The Edinboro Giant Eagle first opened in 1985. They told us […]
EDINBORO, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
YourErie

County Executive responds after Erie County Council questions legality of proposed use of ARP funds for local business

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Executive has issued a response after some Erie County Council members questioned the legality of the proposed use of ARP funds for a local business. Tensions were high at Thursday night’s Erie County Council meeting as council members discussed a resolution, supported by County Executive Brenton Davis, which would use […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Mastriano, Trump Jr. rally in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Another pit stop for Doug Mastriano, the Republican hopeful was leaning on some conservative star power in Chambersburg. “You can run Josh, but you can’t hide because in November we’re coming for you and you’re going to lose, “ said Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate. Donald Trump Jr., the son […]
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
YourErie

Get ready for tough flu season, experts warn

Health experts are warning the nation to brace for what could be an exceptionally severe flu season this fall and winter, as more people who have not built up immunity over the last few years mix and mingle.  There are two big reasons why more people could be vulnerable to the flu this year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YourErie

Viktor, Erie Zoo’s Amur tiger, dies at 17

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Zoo has announced that its 17-year-old Amur tiger passed away this morning (Saturday, Sept. 17). This news comes the same week that Nala, the African Lioness at the Erie Zoo, had to be euthanized due to age-related issues. She was one of the oldest African lions in the world at the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Should I space out my flu and COVID booster shots?

Judging from how the flu has roared back in Australia and other countries south of the Equator, experts are predicting a particularly nasty season for the U.S. this winter. At the same time, many Americans are also making plans to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19 with the omicron-specific booster, but should they be taken simultaneously?
PUBLIC HEALTH
YourErie

Health Report: Spinal Stimulator implant can help with chronic back pain

Nearly 16 million American adults have chronic backaches with stabbing, pulsing pain that cannot be easily relieved by medication or physical therapy. In some cases, even surgery does nothing to relieve the pain. That’s when a tiny implant called a “spinal stimulator” can give some patients their lives back. Lou Baxter has more. It’s your […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YourErie

Erie for Ukraine holds ‘Ukrainian Bazaar’ fundraiser at ECAT

Erie for Ukraine held a special fundraiser Sunday featuring lots of fun activities. Erie for Ukraine held a “Ukrainian bazaar” at the ECAT building, selling food, desserts, drinks and merchandise. There was also live music to spread the world on the humanitarian aid and to spread awareness on the war in Ukraine. At the event, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Day 2 of Rib Fest will feature Ladies’ Night

Dozens of food vendors saw a big crowd on the first day of Rib Fest, Sept. 14, and now Day 2 is hoping to bring the same. The second day of Rib Fest begins at 4:30 p.m. tonight (Sept. 15) with Ladies’ Night showcasing women owned and women focused businesses beginning at 5 p.m. Those […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie’s Irish Fest wraps up

In downtown Erie, Irish heritage continues to be celebrated. Guests wore their favorite green shirts and Irish apparel for the final day of Irish Fest in Erie. Throughout the weekend, there was plenty of Irish music, dancing, cuisine, and tons of family fun. Irish ties to the community run deep at Saint Patrick’s Church, and […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Riverside Brewing holds 3rd annual Oktoberfest

The beer is flowing and people are raising their glasses to a weekend festival in Crawford County. Riverside Brewing Company held its 3rd annual Oktoberfest this weekend. People were out enjoying vendors, live music, German food and more. Prizes were handed out for the best costume. While the name suggests an event like this would […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy