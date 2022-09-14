ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Warmth, confidence, hope — and new coats — for kids in Linden and the Hilltop

By Peter Gill, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

A 7-year-old named Guenevere was searching for a winter coat.

She walked around tables laden with brand new jackets in various sizes and colors inside a meeting room Tuesday at the Columbus Metropolitan Library's Linden branch. Then she pointed to a poofy pink, water-resistant one.

“I want that one,” she said, and her mother, Bonnie Baty, 30, helped her try it on.

Nearby, volunteers helped other kids find winter coats and shoes for the new school year and handed out stickers.  Outside, a chilly wind blew through the parking lot — a harbinger of fall.

The event was organized by Operation Warm , a nationwide nonprofit, and Cardinal Health, the Dublin-based drug distribution and medical products company, which provided funding and volunteers.

Operation Warm gave away 700 sets of shoes and coats to needy families in Columbus during two simultaneous events Tuesday in the Linden and Hilltop neighborhoods. It says its distributions give kids “warmth, confidence, and hope.”

“This is awesome.  I just heard about this today,” said Baty, a single mother of five who lives in Linden and works at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center. She said inflation has made it harder to make ends meet.

“I’m finding it really hard to buy things like backpacks, coats and shoes because they’re just so expensive. And sometimes with things like shoes, stores are out of stock in the larger kids’ sizes — so I have to make multiple trips just to get them. So this definitely helps.”

Operation Warm will distribute more than 300,000 pairs of shoes and 800,000 coats to needy schoolchildren across the country this year, according to Michael Andrews, a senior partnership manager who coordinated Tuesday’s event. The nonprofit has organized the giveaway of nearly 5 million coats since being founded in 1998 in Pennsylvania.

Jessie Cannon, vice president for community relations at Cardinal Health, said its partnership with Operation Warm aligns with the company’s goals.

“Health is not just healthcare. It’s also about those things that are impacting the lives of families and kids in the community — the social determinants of health,” she said.

Andrews, who has been working for nonprofits for 25 years, said Operation Warm works almost entirely in areas where most families qualify for free school lunches — which means an annual income of $26,200 or less for a family of four.

The childhood poverty rate is 51% in Zip code 43211, where Linden’s library is located, according to 2020 U.S. Census data .

Operation Warm gives out brand new clothes and lets children pick items for themselves, which gives them a sense of agency, said Andrews. Each coat comes with a label that says “Made especially for you.”

“I was just talking to a mother out here, and she said it’s very, very rare that her children get brand new stuff. And that’s the magic of Operation Warm — we gift brand new coats and shoes. The kids get to pick the color and the style of the shoe they want. For many of these kids, they don’t usually get to do that,” he said. “It’s powerful.”

This story is part of The Dispatch's Mobile Newsroom initiative. Visit our reporters at the Columbus Metropolitan Library's Linden branch library and read their work at dispatch.com/mobilenewsroom , where you also can sign up for The Mobile Newsroom newsletter .

Peter Gill covers immigration and new American communities for The Dispatch in partnership with Report for America. You can support work like his with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America here: bit.ly/3fNsGaZ .

pgill@dispatch.com

@pitaarji

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Warmth, confidence, hope — and new coats — for kids in Linden and the Hilltop

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therecord-online.com

Free shoes for kids on Sept. 24

LOCK HAVEN, PA — The Lock Haven Shoe Bank will be open Saturday, Sept. 24 and ready to give free new sneakers or shoes to kids and teens up to age 18. Families with children or teens who have Compass may come in for free new shoes, socks, and books. Families must live in Clinton County or the Liberty-Curtin Elementary School area.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WSYX ABC6

'We want to be good neighbors,' recovery center addresses Hilltop community concerns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "If we were to shut down and go away, these people are still going to be there," Garrett Recovery CEO April Caudill said. There are concerns being raised by some Hilltop community members about Garrett Recovery, a center assists people dealing with active addiction or who just need to put a meal on the table. It's located directly across the street from Burroughs Elementary along Sullivant Avenue.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What’s inside the offer turned down by Kroger’s union?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has released some information it said is included in the last offer rejected by the union representing central Ohio store associates, including a $1.80 pay raise over the life of the contract. According to a press release Saturday, the grocery giant said the average cashier would see a 65-cent raise […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Society
City
Linden, PA
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Columbus, OH
Society
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger union members vote to authorize strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Even though more than 80% of members in the Columbus division who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike, it doesn’t […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths: Why I remain in Columbus despite Columbus. . . .

Columbus Free Press essays, especially those who live far from the city, ask me why I remain in a city without history, identity, city services, or democratic government; in a neighborhood whose decline is fostered by the City and the adjacent mega-university; and in association with the large mismanaged and disorganized university. After 18 years, I first reacted with surprise. Our daily lives are mostly comfortable, especially outside the weekend rumbles of OSU undergraduates. We are settled as retired professionals who planned responsibly. But direct questions from long-time friends give me pause.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Winter Coats#The New School#Operation Warm#Cardinal Health
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Clothing Boutiques In The 614

Being a child of the 80’s, shopping malls have always been my jam. In middle school, there was nothing like strolling Westland Mall, hitting up ‘5-7-9’ or ‘County Seat.’ I loved to linger outside ‘Tinder Box’ because it smelled so good, and maybe swing by the ‘Piercing Pagoda’ for a new pair of earrings.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Orthopedic One to open three new locations, move into new Westerville headquarters in coming months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Orthopedic One, which currently operates nine physician offices as well as several other therapy service and hospital/surgery centers in the region, is opening three new locations and moving its headquarters. The company also has added five new physicians to its existing practices in recent months, increasing its roster to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

A new perspective on Opioid use from a doctor

Sponsored content by the Ohio Opioid Education Alliance. Almost weekly, and sometimes daily, you will hear stories in the news about unintentional overdose deaths in our community. And there is often one common link. Fentanyl. The fact is that fentanyl was involved in 81 percent of overdose deaths in 2020. we are getting more perspective of this epidemic from doctor Emily Kauffman with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
talkhouse.com

Stories of What’s Left Behind: On Making They Won’t Call It Murder

Columbus, Ohio, is a driving city, but most of the main government buildings – where prosecutors and police officials work, and where people protest – are within a short walk of one another. Its criminal court rooms are like a lot of other ones in the U.S.: cameras only show up when there’s someone on trial who has already made headlines. By the time Melissa was in one of those courtrooms, she had already been following the story unfolding there for nine months: for the first time in 20 years, a Columbus police officer was charged with murder after killing a community member while on duty.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NBC4 Columbus

What to do this weekend in Columbus, central Ohio: Sept. 16-18

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From fall sports to local festivals, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.  Southern Soul Music Festival: Sept. 16 The festival features Tucka, Sir Charles Jones, Pokey Bear, Nellie “Tiger” Travis, and Big Robb. Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 8 p.m.  Joe Rogan: Sept. 16 The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman hit in leg after bullets pierce house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cars and houses were hit by a rain of bullets in the early hours of Friday, injuring a woman in the leg inside her home. Bullets struck several vehicles and two houses in the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue in the Hilltop about 3 a.m., Columbus police say. A bullet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Mother of Donovan Lewis calls for Columbus officer indictment

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rebecca Duran said there is a lot of talk but little action when it comes to justice for her son. Her son, Donovan Lewis, was shot last month by a Columbus police officer. It happened Aug. 30 when officers were serving warrants on Lewis for domestic violence, assault and firearm charges. Body camera footage shows officers standing outside the bedroom door of Lewis and issuing commands. The door is then opened, Lewis sits up in bed, and Officer Ricky Anderson fires a deadly shot.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three people in a basement arrested by SWAT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after SWAT went to a home in north Hilltop. According to Columbus Division of Police, the suspects were found in a basement on North Wayne Avenue and gave themselves up peacefully. The arrests stemmed from situation in Whitehall, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy