Greenville, SC

Popular Upstate Festival returns September 23rd

By Rob Jones
 4 days ago

Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf will host the Annual Bourbon & Bacon Fest at downtown Greenville’s newest venue, Cowboy Up, on Friday, September 23. Bourbon & Bacon Fest is an annual lifestyle event that celebrates two of the finer things in life: bourbon and bacon. The event will feature an array of specialty bourbons and unique whiskies from distilleries both large and local, as well as sweet and savory food samples made with bacon from local restaurant favorites.

2022 distillery participants include: Basil Hayden, Blade and Bow, Bulleit, Cooper’s Craft, Crown Royal, Daviess County, Ezra Brooks, George Dickel, Heaven Hill Distillery, Hilton Head Distillery, Jack Daniel’s, Jim Beam, Johnnie Walker, Legent, Maker’s Mark, Oban, Old Forester, Six and Twenty Distillery, Westland Distillery, Woodford Reserve, amongst others.

2022 restaurant participants include: Bonjour Main, Cribbs Kitchen, Dray Bar & Grill, Group Therapy, Initial Q, LaRue Fine Chocolates, Neat Bourbon Bar, Sonny’s on Main II, The Lounge, and The Pound Cake Man.

The event has partnered with GSP Limousine, a local luxury transportation company, who will offer complimentary “safe rides” from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. within a 10 miles radius of the venue. Attendees are also encouraged to use other rideshare or taxi services to ensure the safety of all attendees.

VIP tickets for the event are sold out. General admission and designated driver tickets are still available via the event’s website. This event is 21 and over.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf, a local organization that helps create an environment where disabled participants, including veterans, in the Carolinas have access to adaptive golf therapy. The group strives to promote inclusion, builds self-confidence and enhance one’s quality of life. To learn more visit www.ucagnow.org/ .

WHEN: Friday, September 23, 2022
VIP Hours: 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Regular Event Hours: 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
WHERE: Cowboy Up
701 Easley Bridge Road
Greenville, SC 29611

Greenville, SC
All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

