Frederick County, MD

Group Uses Brick, Stick To Fight Off Machete-Wielding Man In Frederick, Police Say

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Donald Lamar Myers Sr. Photo Credit: Frederick Police Department

A group of people had to get creative to help fend off a machete-wielding homeless man who unexpectedly attacked them in Maryland, police said.

The Frederick Police Department announced on Wednesday, Sept. 14 that Donald Lamar Myers, Sr., 40, who has no fixed address in Frederick County is facing multiple assault charges following an incident earlier this week.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, officers from the department responded to the intersection of South Market Street and West All Saints Street, where there was a report of a weapons complaint involving several people.

Upon arrival, officers were advised that Myers approached three men waving a machete at them as they were standing in the area.

In response, police said that the victims grabbed a stick and brick to fight off Myers, who was located nearby the scene of the alleged incident and he was apprehended without conflict.

Myers was charged with:

  • Three counts of first-degree assault;
  • Three counts of second-degree assault;
  • Three counts of reckless endangerment;
  • Disturbance of the peace.

He was transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

