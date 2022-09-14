ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have you seen Jazmine? Detroit police searching for missing 16-year-old girl with mental illness

By Wwj Newsroom
 4 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) - Authorities in Detroit are asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday.

Jazmine Odneal, 16, disappeared from her home on the 14600 block of Prevost around 8 p.m. on Monday, Detroit police said.

Police said the teen left her home without permission and has been seen or heard from since. According to her mother, Jazmine is diagnosed with Schizophrenia.

Authorities has described Jazmine as a Black female weighing 160 lbs. and standing approzminetly 5' 7" tall. She has black braided hair and brown eyes. She has no known identifying tattoos or scars, police said.

Jazmine was last seen wearing a black jacket and black jogging pants.

Anyone with information on Jazmine's whereabouts has been asked to call Detroit's 8th Precinct at (313) 596-5801 or 911.

For tipsters who wish to remain 100% anonymous, information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587 or online here.

