You’ll Have to Pay a LOT For This New Billings Liquor License
Have you ever dreamed about getting in the booze business? Well here's your chance... I just so happen to see the legal notices today while I was looking at the lab puppies in the paper. There is a new liquor license available in the Billings area. This is brand new and it's what they call a floating license that's available because of population growth.
Best Restaurant Views in Billings Are No More. Petroleum Club Closes
The Petroleum Club is now permanently closed. Situated on the 22nd floor of the DoubleTree Hotel, the swanky private club abruptly closed this week. We found out when a member of our sales department called to go over some details regarding an event we were planning to host at the club later this fall.
Pub Station Growing? Local Venue Joins “D Tour” Venue Group For More Events
This week, The Pub Station in Downtown Billings announced they have joined "D Tour", which will expand their offerings for unique live music experiences. What else does this bring? Who is D Tour? Let's dive in. Who or what is D Tour?. D Tour, according to their own description, is...
What Do YOU Want to See Next At This Local Shop in Billings?
One of the coolest concepts for a shop is the pop-up shop, which sells niche items for a short time and then closes. The aspect draws people interested in those items in droves because they know they will close soon. There lies a shop in downtown Billings that is actually a shapeshifting pop-up shop, that has seen success with two separate concepts in the past. But, with no word since January, they're due to open again fairly soon.
Billings Local to Bring Beautiful Sunflowers to the Magic City
While on her travels, Aubrey Hopkins discovered gorgeous sunflower fields that were open to the public. But, when she came back home to Billings, she was disappointed that there just wasn't anything similar around. If you can't find anything, why not make it yourself? So, with massive support from the community, Aubrey decided to take the initiative and bring those stunning sunflower fields to the Magic City.
A Real Life Doge? Your Coin is Better Invested in Foxy here in Billings!
This week for Wet Nose Wednesday, we've got Foxy! A Shiba Inu Mix at 7 years old. Kinda shy, but loving and ready to play. For official details on Foxy, check out the YVAC page using the button below. If you'd like to learn even more about today's Wet Nose...
Billings First-Ever On-Demand Snack Market is Coming Soon
"Because lunch should always cost less than $10." That's one of the top 10 benefits of a new "tech-savvy" market that is under construction on Broadwater Avenue in Billings. According to their Facebook page, the Snack Time Market plans to open this Fall next to the new Edible Arrangements location in the former Suds Hut location.
Why I Need to Change My License Plates to Montana’s… and Soon!
The funniest thing I've noticed about drivers in Billings is that the egos are big and the trucks are BIGGER. I'm obviously kidding, but when you combine the two it seems like drivers here are more aggressive. Coincidence? You tell me. I just moved here about two weeks ago and...
Opinion: How Would You Spend 24 Hours of Freedom in Billings?
Billings was captivated by a jailbreak over the weekend. Inmates rarely escape. Out of the two million people in prison or jail in the United States right now, an extremely small percentage escape and most are quickly recaptured. Statista.com data says around 2,000 escape annually. Casino.org breaks down your odds of escaping a correctional facility in each state. In Montana, it's +7900. So when a prisoner does escape, everybody talks about it.
Like the Famous Children’s Book, This Billings Tree Keeps Giving
Shel Silverstein's wildly popular children's book, The Giving Tree is a classic. Published in 1964, the book has been translated into numerous languages and has sold over 10 million copies worldwide. Framed with simple, black-and-white illustrations, Silverstein's story still gets to me. I hadn't read the book for years and picked it up again fairly recently to read to my little one. Secret confession... I had to pause while I was reading the book to hide the dampness that was unexplainably appearing in the corners of my eyes. Find a free pdf of the book HERE.
5 Events You Didn’t Know Are Happening in Billings, Montana
After the exciting news day yesterday, thanks to escaped convicts from the Yellowstone County Detention Center, I figured we could use something a bit more light-hearted today. Here are my top 5 events, that I could find, happening in Billings you don't know about!. 1. Music, Art and More at...
Black Kitties in Billings Get a Bad Rap Because of This Stupid Reason
It’s always this time of year when we start hearing extremely sad stories about humans abusing black cats. For some very strange reason people think black cats are “unlucky”, “a bad omen”, or “a demon reincarnated.”. Honestly, that’s just downright stupid. Black cats...
Here’s When Billings Will Likely Have First Hard Freeze
When should you start having your sprinklers blown out in Billings?. I heard a conversation riding down the Billings Doubletree Hotel elevator today between a married couple discussing when to blow out their sprinklers. The wife was ready to set up an appointment with their lawn care company, but the...
Burning Eyes? Sore Throat? Air Quality Poor Across Montana Monday
Monday morning began a little darker than usual, with smoke filling the air in the Billings area. I snapped the photo above at 7:24 AM when the sun appeared to barely poke through the haze. The air is currently rated as "hazardous" in many counties across the Treasure State. Accuweather shared that 37 out of 56 counties in Montana are being impacted by high levels of particulates in the air. They posted:
WATCH: Vlogger Hikes Down The Closed Roads Of Yellowstone
On June 13, 2022 Yellowstone National Park had record-breaking flooding. It was a combination of warm temperatures that melted high elevation snow and several days of exceptionally heavy rainfall. Multiple roads and trails were damaged, with the most significant damage occurring along the Northern road through the Lamar Valley. The...
RIDE: 9/11 Run Aims to Raise Over $20K for Laurel Hometown Troops
What began as a heartfelt ride to honor the lives we lost on September 11, 2001, has now grown to one of the largest motorcycle runs of the year in the Billings area. The 17th annual event, sponsored by a local motorcycle riding club (the B.A.S.T.A.R.D.S.), will be held this Saturday, September 10th. The run will depart from Laurel, with a new starting point for 2022.
Hate the DMV in Billings? Bozeman Tests New Mobile DMV at Fairgrounds
MVD Express - A convenience or highway robbery?. Everyone knows of the DMV in every state, and the reputation that comes along with that. But have you ever tried MVD Express? They claim to take pride in providing an easier, and more convenient option, for MVD service needs. Which, from my experience, they do just that. However... they also slap a fee on top of the MVD fees, purely for getting to you faster.
Better than Bozeman? New Resident Impressed by Downtown Billings Events
It's tough not to get involved in some friendly jabs toward our fellow Montana cities. Bozemanites have been known to hate on Missoula. Missoulians like to razz people who live in Bozeman. And it seems like everybody loves to give Billings a hard time. Sorry, Great Falls... you're not even in the discussion.
I Survived Jury Duty in Montana. Here’s How it Went!
You may have heard that I was summoned for jury duty. I don't know anybody that WANTS to have jury duty. But you either go or you can get fined up to $1,000 and up to three days in jail. So I appeared, on time, at the Shrine Monday with about 80 other good citizens of Yellowstone County.
Billings Businesses Encouraged to Apply for Trespass Enforcement Program
Billings businesses may be about to kiss parking lot parties goodbye. A program previously offered only to downtown Billings businesses is now being offered to every business in the city. It's aimed at those shops that have had gatherings of non-customers on their property after hours. If you have a business like that, you may be interested in the Billings Trespass Enforcement Program.
