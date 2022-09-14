ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Garbage fire extends into Green Bay garage, $20K in damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A garbage can on fire in Green Bay caused a detached garage to catch fire, and quick response helped to limit the damages. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, the incident occurred just before 9 a.m. on Sunday on Chicago Street in Green Bay.
Garbage can fire causes $20,000 in damage to garage in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a garage fire Saturday morning around 8:55 AM at 1280 Chicago Street. Upon arrival, the Battalion chief found a garbage can on fire; the flames spread into the detached garage and extended into the roof. Firefighters were...
Allouez woman believes man tried to rob her at drive-up ATM

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - “Sorry, I’m still kind of shook,” Jenny Kuehl said during our interview. During a routine trip to her bank’s automated teller machine, Kuehl noticed something out of the ordinary. “This strange guy is lingering, and I thought, you know, is he watching...
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Johnnie R. Snow, 59, Waukesha, Possession of THC (2nd+ offense) on 1/13/19, Guilty plea, $200.00 fine, plus costs imposed, total of $969.00, to be paid by 11-01-22 or 19 days jail. Submit DNA sample. Timothy M. Belongie, 29, Manitowoc, Bail Jumping on 12/18/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant...
Oshkosh police investigating death of Milwaukee man after being hit by train

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident that resulted in the death of a man from Milwaukee after being hit by a train. Officers say that the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, which occurred at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the RR Tracks.
Woman reports suspicious incident at Allouez bank

3,500 participants and 1,800 volunteers are expected at this weekend's marathon events. Manitowoc family raising funds for handicap-accessible van for daughter. A benefit fundraiser and a GoFundMe page will help Gracie get to appointments. 3,500 expected at Community First Fox Cities Marathon. Updated: 5 hours ago. Marathon organizers are paying...
8 years after saving boy’s life, Green Bay firefighters helping again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Paramedics go on thousands of calls each year. Yet it was one eight years ago for a team in Green Bay they’ve never forgotten. “As soon as he came out, he wasn’t, you could tell his breathing was very shallow. And then he stopped breathing,” said Cami Behl. She had just delivered her son, who she affectionately calls “Little Doug” in a bathtub and quickly realized something was wrong.
Truckers raise thousands for Special Olympics Wisconsin

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Truck drivers from around the Midwest took a break from their normal trucking route to come together in Fond du Lac to support a very worthy cause. Saturday was the 18th annual Wisconsin Special Olympics truck convoy which travels from Mercury Marine in...
Green Bay church break-in caught on camera

A rainstorm caused flood damage during roof repairs, requiring the replacement of flooring, which exposed asbestos. A security camera image during the burglary was shared on social media. Updated: 1 hour ago. Political analysis of this poll and a big change in the Senate race less than 2 months before...
Green Bay murder suspect to hear State’s evidence Sept. 23

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of three suspects in a Green Bay murder was back in court for a status hearing Thursday. The court set a date of September 23 for Alejandro Cantu’s preliminary hearing, when he’ll have a chance to hear the State’s evidence against him.
Latest Fox Valley $1 million lottery winner purchased in Appleton

APPLETON — The latest $1 million winner in the Fox Valley was purchased Wednesday at an Appleton gas station. The Mega Millions ticket was sold Sept. 14, 2022 at the Northland Citgo in Appleton, according to the Wisconsin lottery. The big payout comes just two months after someone won...
TSA hosting recruiting events for airports in Green Bay, Appleton

(WFRV) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be hosting recruiting events at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) and Appleton International Airport (ATW) on Monday, September 19, and Thursday, September 22. Those interested in applying as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO) will receive information about full and...
Juvenile Arrests Skyrocket in Manitowoc

The number of juvenile charges in Manitowoc skyrocketed last month. According to the Police Department’s monthly report for August, there were 15 juvenile charges reported bringing the year-to-date total up to 134. To put that into perspective, in all of 2020 there were 148, and last year that number...
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Charged with Seventh OWI

Bail is set at $500 cash for a 56-year-old Manitowoc man charged with his seventh OWI Offense following an incident on the city’s Southside late Tuesday night. A couple had allegedly began yelling into a neighbor’s garage claiming that they had denied hitting their vehicle. Police received a...
Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places

(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
