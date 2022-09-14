Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Garbage fire extends into Green Bay garage, $20K in damages
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A garbage can on fire in Green Bay caused a detached garage to catch fire, and quick response helped to limit the damages. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, the incident occurred just before 9 a.m. on Sunday on Chicago Street in Green Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
Garbage can fire causes $20,000 in damage to garage in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a garage fire Saturday morning around 8:55 AM at 1280 Chicago Street. Upon arrival, the Battalion chief found a garbage can on fire; the flames spread into the detached garage and extended into the roof. Firefighters were...
WBAY Green Bay
Allouez woman believes man tried to rob her at drive-up ATM
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - “Sorry, I’m still kind of shook,” Jenny Kuehl said during our interview. During a routine trip to her bank’s automated teller machine, Kuehl noticed something out of the ordinary. “This strange guy is lingering, and I thought, you know, is he watching...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Johnnie R. Snow, 59, Waukesha, Possession of THC (2nd+ offense) on 1/13/19, Guilty plea, $200.00 fine, plus costs imposed, total of $969.00, to be paid by 11-01-22 or 19 days jail. Submit DNA sample. Timothy M. Belongie, 29, Manitowoc, Bail Jumping on 12/18/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh police investigating death of Milwaukee man after being hit by train
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident that resulted in the death of a man from Milwaukee after being hit by a train. Officers say that the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, which occurred at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the RR Tracks.
WBAY Green Bay
Woman reports suspicious incident at Allouez bank
3,500 participants and 1,800 volunteers are expected at this weekend's marathon events. Manitowoc family raising funds for handicap-accessible van for daughter. A benefit fundraiser and a GoFundMe page will help Gracie get to appointments. 3,500 expected at Community First Fox Cities Marathon. Updated: 5 hours ago. Marathon organizers are paying...
wearegreenbay.com
8 years after saving boy’s life, Green Bay firefighters helping again
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Paramedics go on thousands of calls each year. Yet it was one eight years ago for a team in Green Bay they’ve never forgotten. “As soon as he came out, he wasn’t, you could tell his breathing was very shallow. And then he stopped breathing,” said Cami Behl. She had just delivered her son, who she affectionately calls “Little Doug” in a bathtub and quickly realized something was wrong.
wearegreenbay.com
Truckers raise thousands for Special Olympics Wisconsin
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Truck drivers from around the Midwest took a break from their normal trucking route to come together in Fond du Lac to support a very worthy cause. Saturday was the 18th annual Wisconsin Special Olympics truck convoy which travels from Mercury Marine in...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay church break-in caught on camera
A rainstorm caused flood damage during roof repairs, requiring the replacement of flooring, which exposed asbestos. A security camera image during the burglary was shared on social media. Updated: 1 hour ago. Political analysis of this poll and a big change in the Senate race less than 2 months before...
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc family fundraising for handicap-accessible van for daughter with serious health issues
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc community is rallying behind a teenage girl and her family, as she continues to face serious life-long health issues. Thirteen-year-old Gracie Clark is full of love and many smiles. She loves listening to music, especially Elvis, and most importantly, she loves going on car rides.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay murder suspect to hear State’s evidence Sept. 23
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of three suspects in a Green Bay murder was back in court for a status hearing Thursday. The court set a date of September 23 for Alejandro Cantu’s preliminary hearing, when he’ll have a chance to hear the State’s evidence against him.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Latest Fox Valley $1 million lottery winner purchased in Appleton
APPLETON — The latest $1 million winner in the Fox Valley was purchased Wednesday at an Appleton gas station. The Mega Millions ticket was sold Sept. 14, 2022 at the Northland Citgo in Appleton, according to the Wisconsin lottery. The big payout comes just two months after someone won...
Neighbors asked to put out sprinklers to cool runners in Fox Cities Marathon
Neighbors who live along the course are asked to put out sprinklers to cool runners during the Fox Cities Marathon.
wearegreenbay.com
Bulk distributor of marijuana arrested in Brown County, ‘Lil Yang’ facing 10 charges
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Howard, who police described as a ‘bulk distributor’ of marijuana, was arrested after authorities found 18+ pounds of marijuana and nearly $30,000 in cash at his residence. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 32-year-old Alan Yang is...
wearegreenbay.com
TSA hosting recruiting events for airports in Green Bay, Appleton
(WFRV) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be hosting recruiting events at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) and Appleton International Airport (ATW) on Monday, September 19, and Thursday, September 22. Those interested in applying as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO) will receive information about full and...
seehafernews.com
Juvenile Arrests Skyrocket in Manitowoc
The number of juvenile charges in Manitowoc skyrocketed last month. According to the Police Department’s monthly report for August, there were 15 juvenile charges reported bringing the year-to-date total up to 134. To put that into perspective, in all of 2020 there were 148, and last year that number...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Charged with Seventh OWI
Bail is set at $500 cash for a 56-year-old Manitowoc man charged with his seventh OWI Offense following an incident on the city’s Southside late Tuesday night. A couple had allegedly began yelling into a neighbor’s garage claiming that they had denied hitting their vehicle. Police received a...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places
(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Fond du Lac firefighters battled flames in semi stopped on I-41
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue reports the closure of I-41 was because a semi’s cab was on fire. According to a release, the fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 41 in the southbound lane. The Engine Company confirmed the...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes on I-41 north and southbound have reopened after ‘law enforcement activity’
FRIDAY 9/16/2022 – 5:20 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the incident that blocked all lanes of traffic on I-41 in Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes, both northbound and southbound, on I-41 near WIS 21 are now open. No other information was...
