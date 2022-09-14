ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 1

Related
Beach Radio

Experts Say It’s Going To Be Rough Year For The Flu In New Jersey

Just when you think we're in the clear of germs for a while, flu season is fast approaching here in the Garden State and beyond. It's a common known fact that you can get sick at any time of the year, but everybody knows the winter months bring on bacteria and infection something fierce. I, for one, can't even hold it together during the fall allergy season, so knowing that the possibility of catching the flu is right around the corner, too, has me stressing just a little bit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
wrnjradio.com

Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY – The Department of Environmental Protection’s Fish and Wildlife has confirmed Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in Cumberland and Gloucester Counties, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. The disease is not a threat to public health, officials said. EHD is a common viral...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

The opposite of addiction is connection | Opinion

In its commitment to assisting formerly incarcerated individuals and veterans, the New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC) has seen first-hand the devastation and suffering that fentanyl has wrecked throughout New Jersey. From 2015 to 2020, over 15,314 individuals in New Jersey died of drug overdoses. Of these 15,314 deaths, 9,491 of...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health#Sussex Morris
Jake Wells

Many New Jersey residents to receive $500

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
NJ.com

Voting by mail is the best paper trail for N.J. | Letters

As noted in a Sept. 15 Star-Ledger article (“N.J. has expanded voting rights. But it still hasn’t taken steps to protect elections from claims of fraud”), New Jersey still relies primarily on electronic voting machines that do not produce paper records that can be used in a manual recount or and audit.
ELECTIONS
New Jersey 101.5

Nine NJ schools get U.S. ‘Blue Ribbon’ recognition for 2022

With the new academic year underway, the U.S. Department of Education on Friday announced its National Blue Ribbon School selections for 2022. Of the 297 schools chosen nationwide from a pool of up to 420 applicants, nine New Jersey schools in eight different counties in the Garden State were recognized as "exemplary high-performing schools." A second category is reserved for schools that are considered "exemplary" in closing their achievement gaps.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS New York

Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gas prices drop further in New Jersey, around nation

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices dropped further in New Jersey and around the nation amid lower demand after the end of the summer driving season.AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.63, down 11 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.21 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.The national average price for a gallon of regular was $3.69, down four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.19 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.Analysts are still warning, however, that hurricane season remains a "wild card" that could disrupt oil production and refining along the Gulf Coast.
TRAFFIC
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
209K+
Followers
122K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy