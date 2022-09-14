Read full article on original website
NJ reports 1,115 COVID cases, four deaths. 7-day average slightly increases.
New Jersey on Sunday reported another 1,115 confirmed COVID-19 cases and four confirmed deaths, as the seven-day average slightly increased. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive tests increased to 1,463, a 12% jump from a week ago and a 25% decrease from a month ago. The rate...
N.J. reports 1,548 COVID cases, 7 deaths. Transmission rate jumps but remains below key benchmark.
New Jersey on Saturday reported another 1,548 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths, as the statewide rate of transmission jumped but remained below a key benchmark. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive tests increased to 1,476, a 12% increase from a week ago and a 27% decrease...
Experts Say It’s Going To Be Rough Year For The Flu In New Jersey
Just when you think we're in the clear of germs for a while, flu season is fast approaching here in the Garden State and beyond. It's a common known fact that you can get sick at any time of the year, but everybody knows the winter months bring on bacteria and infection something fierce. I, for one, can't even hold it together during the fall allergy season, so knowing that the possibility of catching the flu is right around the corner, too, has me stressing just a little bit.
N.J. reports 2,053 COVID cases, 8 deaths; end of pandemic is ‘in sight,’ WHO says
New Jersey health officials on Thursday reported another 2,053 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight confirmed deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday the pandemic is reaching its end, as global deaths are at their lowest level since March 2020. “We are not there yet, but the end is...
These are the side effects to expect from omicron-targeted COVID booster shots
The omicron-targeted COVID-19 booster shots have arrived at pharmacies across the country and in New Jersey. You’re probably wondering if there are side effects from these shots and if the side effects differ from those of earlier boosters and COVID-19 vaccinations. Here’s what you need to know. The...
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – The Department of Environmental Protection’s Fish and Wildlife has confirmed Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in Cumberland and Gloucester Counties, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. The disease is not a threat to public health, officials said. EHD is a common viral...
The opposite of addiction is connection | Opinion
In its commitment to assisting formerly incarcerated individuals and veterans, the New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC) has seen first-hand the devastation and suffering that fentanyl has wrecked throughout New Jersey. From 2015 to 2020, over 15,314 individuals in New Jersey died of drug overdoses. Of these 15,314 deaths, 9,491 of...
Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in New Jersey
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
Things everyone from New Jersey misses when they go out of state
As I’m writing this, I’m preparing to go on a trip out of the Garden State for a few days. Not long, but just enough to miss the good ol’ dirty Jerz. A few days away really puts into perspective what’s so great about New Jersey, other states just don’t function the way we do.
Many New Jersey residents to receive $500
photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
Voting by mail is the best paper trail for N.J. | Letters
As noted in a Sept. 15 Star-Ledger article (“N.J. has expanded voting rights. But it still hasn’t taken steps to protect elections from claims of fraud”), New Jersey still relies primarily on electronic voting machines that do not produce paper records that can be used in a manual recount or and audit.
Nine NJ schools get U.S. ‘Blue Ribbon’ recognition for 2022
With the new academic year underway, the U.S. Department of Education on Friday announced its National Blue Ribbon School selections for 2022. Of the 297 schools chosen nationwide from a pool of up to 420 applicants, nine New Jersey schools in eight different counties in the Garden State were recognized as "exemplary high-performing schools." A second category is reserved for schools that are considered "exemplary" in closing their achievement gaps.
There’s money to treat spotted lanternfly swarms in N.J. but only 9 counties asking for it
The summer may soon be in the rearview mirror, but that doesn’t mean spotted lanternflies are going anywhere. The invasive bugs, which you know are pretty agile if you’ve tried to kill one, continue to be seen throughout New Jersey.
Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey
NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
Forget the plastic bag ban: Be glad NJ doesn’t also have this ridiculous ban
New Jersey is no stranger when it comes to dealing with bans. Earlier in 2022, New Jersey's plastic bag ban went into place, effectively ending the usage of single-use plastic bags. This, in turn, has increased the use of reusable shopping bags. For the most part, New Jersians seem to...
Off-duty NJ cop jumps into dangerous current after friends get swept away
An off-duty NJ Transit police officer has been hailed a hero for saving two men from dangerous rip currents off the Jersey Shore. On Tuesday, Officer Zachary Sjosward was fishing with two friends at Island Beach State Park Beach — a location not staffed by lifeguards, according to NJ Transit police.
Gas prices drop further in New Jersey, around nation
TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices dropped further in New Jersey and around the nation amid lower demand after the end of the summer driving season.AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.63, down 11 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.21 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.The national average price for a gallon of regular was $3.69, down four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.19 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.Analysts are still warning, however, that hurricane season remains a "wild card" that could disrupt oil production and refining along the Gulf Coast.
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 3 stores in New Jersey, including one in Morris County
NEW JERSEY – Bed Bath & Beyond is closing three stores in New Jersey, including one in Morris County. The company released a list containing dozens of stores from coast to coast that will be shutting down. In New Jersey, the following stores will be closing:. 30 International Drive...
Jersey City mayor: New Jersey must invest more in its electric vehicle rebate program | Opinion
Electric vehicles (EVs) get us where we need to go — literally, in terms of our physical destination, and strategically, as New Jersey invests in mitigating the severe public and environmental health dangers of climate change. But the speed at which the state is switching to EVs must continually ramp up.
N.J. sets record for heat in August, more warm temps expected this fall
If you thought it was hot this summer, you were correct. New numbers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show the Philly-area saw record or near record heat in the past three months. New Jersey had its hottest August on record with an average temperature of 77.6 degrees Fahrenheit....
