49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after injuring his right ankle. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance’s teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance had taken over the starting job this season from Garoppolo after being drafted third overall in 2021. San Francisco traded three first-round picks to move up nine spots to take Lance, making a major investment in him.
Commanders fans call for Jack Del Rio firing after Week 2 humiliation

Juts two games into the season and Washington Commanders fans are experiencing a disturbing case of deja vu. While the offense is rejuvenated and has the makings of a potentially elite group thanks to Carson Wentz and the star receiving trio of Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson, the defense returned most of it starters and has now surrendered 58 points in its first two games.
Ravens CB Marcus Peters will make season debut vs. Dolphins; RB J.K. Dobbins inactive

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters will make his season debut Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, his first appearance since he tore his ACL over a year ago. Running back J.K. Dobbins’ return to action, meanwhile, will have to wait. Dobbins, who’s recovering from a significant knee injury he suffered last year, was among six Ravens who weren’t activated for the team’s home opener. Dobbins was a ...
Bengals at Cowboys Week 2 Madden Simulation

It’s not often a road team in the NFL is a touchdown-favorite, but that’s who the Cincinnati Bengals are this week. Cincinnati will face a Dallas Cowboys team one week after their quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a right thumb injury. This is comforting for Bengals fans, but history has not always been kind to the team in these circumstances.
Jets vs Browns: Dawg Pound Opening Game

Week one was not flashy, Jacoby Brissett looked slow and out of sorts, but the Browns were able to grind out a win with Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb! It does not have to be pretty, but a win is a win! The Jets are coming off a 24-9 loss against the Baltimore Ravens where Joe Flacco took over for Jets injured star quarterback Zach Wilson. After last week neither team looked dominant so this could be a real snooze of a game unless the Browns defense wakes up the old sleeping giant of Joe Flacco. Joe Flacco is known to be a Browns killer!
Full list of inactive players for Patriots vs. Steelers Week 2 matchup

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers will field mostly healthy rosters when they meet at Acrisure Stadium for Sunday's pivotal Week 2 game. Steelers star running back Najee Harris suffered a foot injury in the team's Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he practiced in full Thursday and Friday and is active for Week 2. The Steelers will be without star defensive end T.J. Watt, who suffered a pectoral muscle injury versus the Bengals and was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week.
Le’Veon Bell wants to fight 1 notable athlete next

Adrian Peterson put up little resistance against Le’Veon Bell in the ring this past weekend, so now Bell is hoping for a bigger challenge. Appearing this week on “BS w/ Jake Paul,” the former NFL running back Bell called out the opponent that he would like to box next.
