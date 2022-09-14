Read full article on original website
A Closer Look at the Vikings with 5 Questions
Is Justin Jefferson the best WR in the NFL, and more questions and answers with Will Ragatz, SI's Inside the Vikings publisher
49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after injuring his right ankle. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance’s teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance had taken over the starting job this season from Garoppolo after being drafted third overall in 2021. San Francisco traded three first-round picks to move up nine spots to take Lance, making a major investment in him.
Commanders fans call for Jack Del Rio firing after Week 2 humiliation
Juts two games into the season and Washington Commanders fans are experiencing a disturbing case of deja vu. While the offense is rejuvenated and has the makings of a potentially elite group thanks to Carson Wentz and the star receiving trio of Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson, the defense returned most of it starters and has now surrendered 58 points in its first two games.
NFL Odds: Patriots vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to square off in a week two NFL matchup on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.
Frank Reich, Kevin Stefanski coached like they wanted to be fired in Week 2
Frank Reich and these two other NFL head coaches are feeling the pressure after Week 2. Nobody's seat is hotter in the NFL than Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich's after his latest Duval disaster. Reich entered the season on the hot seat, but he might actually end...
Watch Tom Brady lose his cool and smash tablet on sideline during Saints game (Video)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had one of his trademark sideline meltdowns, proving once again that seeing Brady lose it never gets old. Tom Brady is renowned for his fiery competitive streak, which causes him to cheer on his teammates and make #LFG his own.
Free agent WR Cole Beasley receiving offers; hopes to land with contender
Nearly two months after a report indicated Beasley was drawing interest on the market, ProFootballNetwork.com's Aaron Wilson notes the 10-year veteran has received multiple offers. While it is not known which teams have submitted contract proposals to Beasley, Wilson adds the Houston native would like to land with a contender.
Ravens CB Marcus Peters will make season debut vs. Dolphins; RB J.K. Dobbins inactive
Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters will make his season debut Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, his first appearance since he tore his ACL over a year ago. Running back J.K. Dobbins' return to action, meanwhile, will have to wait. Dobbins, who's recovering from a significant knee injury he suffered last year, was among six Ravens who weren't activated for the team's home opener.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals at Cowboys Week 2 Madden Simulation
It’s not often a road team in the NFL is a touchdown-favorite, but that’s who the Cincinnati Bengals are this week. Cincinnati will face a Dallas Cowboys team one week after their quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a right thumb injury. This is comforting for Bengals fans, but history has not always been kind to the team in these circumstances.
3 overreactions from Commanders' ugly Week 2 loss to the Lions
The Washington Commanders generated playoff buzz after their thrilling comeback victory over Jacksonville in Week 1. Fast forward to Week 2 and the Commanders looked like a team in contention for a top 10 pick in next year's draft … for the first half, anyway.
Yardbarker
Jets vs Browns: Dawg Pound Opening Game
Week one was not flashy, Jacoby Brissett looked slow and out of sorts, but the Browns were able to grind out a win with Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb! It does not have to be pretty, but a win is a win! The Jets are coming off a 24-9 loss against the Baltimore Ravens where Joe Flacco took over for Jets injured star quarterback Zach Wilson. After last week neither team looked dominant so this could be a real snooze of a game unless the Browns defense wakes up the old sleeping giant of Joe Flacco. Joe Flacco is known to be a Browns killer!
College football rankings: Winners and losers from AP Top 25, Week 4
New college football rankings, featuring the biggest winners and losers from the AP Top 25.
NBC Sports
Full list of inactive players for Patriots vs. Steelers Week 2 matchup
The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers will field mostly healthy rosters when they meet at Acrisure Stadium for Sunday's pivotal Week 2 game. Steelers star running back Najee Harris suffered a foot injury in the team's Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he practiced in full Thursday and Friday and is active for Week 2. The Steelers will be without star defensive end T.J. Watt, who suffered a pectoral muscle injury versus the Bengals and was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week.
Le'Veon Bell wants to fight 1 notable athlete next
Adrian Peterson put up little resistance against Le'Veon Bell in the ring this past weekend, so now Bell is hoping for a bigger challenge.
FanSided
