Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona State fires Edwards following loss to MAC school
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State fired football coach Herm Edwards in his fifth season following an ugly home loss to Eastern Michigan and a lingering NCAA investigation into illegal recruiting practices. Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson announced the decision on Sunday, a day after the Sun Devils lost 30-21 to Eastern Michigan of the Mid-American Conference as heavy favorites. Edwards went 46-26 at Arizona State, including 1-2 this season. “We have made the decision to make a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately,” Anderson said in a statement. “By mutual agreement, coach Edwards and I have determined that he will relinquish duties as our head coach. At the core of this is doing what is best for our current team, staff and university. I understand the frustrations out there. We must do better and that starts with our decision today.”
Times football notes Week 3: status quo, as Cougars, Eagles, Spartans, Raiders win
We are now three weeks (really four if you include Week 0, which should just be called Week 1 because there are games, but that is a debate for another notebook) into the NJSIAA high school football season, and the picture is starting to get a little bit clearer. It...
Texas Tech LB Ramirez still hospitalized with leg fracture
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez remained hospitalized Sunday, a day after suffering a gruesome left leg injury in the Red Raiders’ loss at 12th-ranked North Carolina State. Sports medicine staff from Texas Tech were with Ramirez at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, and will stay with the fourth-year junior until he is able to safely travel back to Lubbock. Ramirez fractured his lower left leg in the first half Saturday night when he tackled Wolfpack running back Jordan Houston. The pile rolled over Ramirez’s leg, which was planted in the turf. It bent below the knee and was twisted abnormally as he laid on the grass. Trainers covered the leg with a towel when they began treating him on the field, and ESPN chose not to show a replay of when the injury. The game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes before Ramirez was put on a motorized cart and then transported to the hospital.
Phillipsburg football remains unbeaten by overwhelming North Hunterdon in 4th quarter
Phillipsburg football hosts North Hunterdon on Sept. 16, 2022 — The last dramatic shift in momentum belonged to thePhillipsburg High School football team during its home opener on Friday night. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
NJ.com
NJ
209K+
Followers
122K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0