Galesburg Police on Monday responded to the 800 block of Jefferson Street for an unwanted subject being held at gunpoint by the homeowner. Police arrived and the 36-year-old suspect was seated on the terrace with the resident pointing a gun at him. According to police reports, the suspect was displaying signs of intoxication. Galesburg Police responded to a well-being check on the same individual earlier in the day after he lost his job. The male resident told police the suspect was observed in a neighbor’s driveway earlier in the night. Officers viewed security video of the male suspect walking around in circles “in a daze” and then eventually walking into the garage. The man was arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Criminal Trespassing.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO