Pen City Current
Task force gets six on Keokuk warrant
Pen City Current
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home – Mary J. Moore, 81, Fort Madison
Mary J. Moore, 81, of Fort Madison, Iowa, has left this earth on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at her home. She has gone to glory and is dancing in Heaven. Mary was born on September 26, 1940, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Umberto and Edith (Andrews) Rapagnani. She went on to receive her degree as a Medical Technologist. She worked in the Keokuk hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida.
khqa.com
Police: 6 arrested in Keokuk for running drug house
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — Three men and three women from Keokuk were arrested on Friday on felony and misdemeanor drug charges in a case involving a drug house. The Lee County Narcotics Task Force said the arrests stem from an investigation into the use and distribution of controlled substances from the home where all six were living.
KBUR
Fort Madison Police discover homemade explosive device
Pen City Current
Explosive device shuts down neighborhood
FORT MADISON - An improvised explosive device discovered during a police investigation on Thursday forced the evacuation of several homes in Fort Madison. According to Fort Madison Police Chief Mark Rohloff, at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday, a Fort Madison detective was working on an investigation in conjunction with the Dept. of Human Services, at a residence in the 2900 block of Avenue H when the homemade explosive device was discovered in a camper on the premises.
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson obituary – Gladys Ann Wallingford, 93, Revere, Mo.
Gladys Ann Wallingford, 93, of Revere, Missouri, passed away at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka, Missouri. She and her twin sister were born at the home of Mrs. Seth Allen in Kahoka, Missouri on March 26, 1929. She was the daughter of Ray Wilbert and Gladys Faye (Ehrhart) Brewer. Her mother died on March 27, 1929. An aunt, Mary Brewer, aided her father and raised her like a daughter. She was so blessed by her maternal grandparents, William and Minnie Ehrhart, with whom she spent much time and had many precious memories.
KBUR
Ottumwa man charged with murder following assault
Pen City Current
Local residents pound IUB, Navigator on pipeline
FORT MADISON - Opponents of a 1,300-mile carbon dioxide sequestration pipeline planned to run through Lee County got another chance to fire away at pipeline and state officials Thursday afternoon. Representatives from the Iowa Utility Board and Heartland-Greenway met with landowners, public officials, and reporters regarding the proposed pipeline that...
Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County
Murder charge filed after Ottumwa assault victim dies
OTTUMWA, Iowa – A murder charge has been filed after the victim of a weekend assault in Ottumwa died. Leon Stewart, 39, is now charged with second-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Grant Cochran, according to Lt. Jason Bell with the Ottumwa Police Department. The charge stems from an assault that happened Sunday afternoon […]
KBUR
Henry County traffic stop leads to arrest
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of an Eldon man stemming from a traffic stop. According to a news release, on Friday, September 9th at about 10:01 PM Henry County deputies conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near Clayton Avenue in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation.
Two men were arrested after GPD respond to subjects loading tool boxes off the road
Around 11:00 pm on Tuesday, September 13th, Galesburg Police responded to the intersection of US Highway 150 and Knox Highway 10 for a report of three toolboxes near the intersection near the Phillips 66 gas station. As officers arrived, two subjects were loading the toolboxes into the trunk of a vehicle.
KBUR
Teen hit by car near Kahoka, Mo.
kciiradio.com
Washington Couple Arrested Following Investigation
A Washington couple has been charged with alcohol and sex-related crimes as a result of an investigation by the Washington Police Department. On August 23rd, 2022, the police department was made aware of incidents that occurred at the home of Devin Gregory and Karolla Gregory on August 9th and 10th. The investigation has resulted in the following charges related to these incidents:
Galesburg man caught trespassing – held at gunpoint by homeowner
Why An Illinois Steak ‘n Shake Is Being Guarded By Police
Residents in Galesburg, IL have been seeing a Galesburg police officer sitting in the parking lot of the Steak 'n Shake. No, the officers aren't there catching speeders, they are essentially guarding the restaurant. Why does the Steak 'n Shake in Galesburg need guarding? It's because the franchisee has been removed from the burger chain.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg Police: 12-year-old threatens to get knife, brings back hammer
GALESBURG — A 12-year-old was arrested on felony charges after allegedly becoming violent Saturday evening. Officers were called to the 400 block of Iowa Avenue at 7:14 p.m. for a report of a juvenile with a knife. Upon arrival witnesses explained that the 12-year-old male and an 11-year-old male were playing in the front yard when they began throwing rocks and charcoal at each other. Cars began to be struck by the thrown debris and an adult told them to stop. The boys began to argue and the 12-year-old was told to go home, but he refused. He pushed two adults at the scene before leaving, telling them he was going to get a knife.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries: Guns, bikes, leaf blower, catalytic converters, cash reported stolen
GALESBURG — At 2:31 p.m. Sept. 7, multiple guns were reported stolen from Simpson Limited, 140 S. Seminary St. An employee told police that while doing inventory, six different weapons were found to be missing. He was unsure if they were stolen, misplaced, or improperly shipped. The weapons reported missing are a Colt pocket .25 caliber handgun, a Mauser HSC 7 .65 mm caliber handgun, a DWM 1920 COMM .30 caliber handgun, a Krieghoff 1944 9mm handgun, a Johnson Safety top break 32 BP caliber rifle, and a Stevens 77F shotgun 20 gauge.
Gas Prices Rise In Iowa
(UNDATED) – After months of falling, gas prices are rising again in Iowa. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded today (Wednesday) is three dollars, 46 cents a gallon, that’s four cents higher than it was a week ago. Iowa’s average price is still lower than the national average of three-70 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-15 a gallon. The most expensive is in Bremer County in northeastern Iowa at three-69 a gallon.
aledotimesrecord.com
Homeowner holds man, 'in a daze,' at gunpoint after finding him in open garage
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on a trespassing charge after being held at gunpoint by resident Monday night. Officers were called to the 800 block of Jefferson Street for a report of a trespasser being held at gunpoint by the property owner at 9:55 p.m.. Upon arrival, the suspect was found sitting on the terrace near the street with another male behind him, pointing a gun at him. The suspect, a 36-year-old Galesburg resident, who according to the police report showed signs of intoxication, was handcuffed at the scene.
