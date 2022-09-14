ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss rumbles past Georgia Tech in 42-0 road win

ATLANTA –When the Georgia Tech football team takes to the Grant Field turf, it is led by a 1930 Ford Model A Coupe adorned in the school colors. Saturday, not long after the antique car left the field, the Yellow Jackets ran out of gas themselves as Ole Miss raced to a 42-0 win.
Notes and Notables in Ole Miss’ dominating win over Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — Ole Miss defeated Georgia Tech, 42-0, Saturday in Atlanta. In the dominating win, the Rebels notched many superlatives. Here are some of the news and notables from the game, courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics. Series Information. • Today marked just the fifth all-time meeting between Ole Miss...
Ole Miss moves up four spots in Associated Press Top 25, Coaches Poll

Eight SEC teams are in this week’s top 25: Georgia (1), Alabama (2), Kentucky (8), Arkansas (10), Tennessee (11), Ole Miss (16), Florida (20), and A&M (23). Evelyn has covered sports for over two decades, beginning her journalism career as a sports writer for a newspaper in Austin, Texas. She attended Texas A&M and majored in English. Evelyn’s love for Ole Miss began when her daughter Katie attended the university on a volleyball scholarship. Evelyn created the Rebel Walk in 2013 and has served as publisher and managing editor since its inception.
College football fans call for Power 5 coach to be fired

College football fans have seen enough of the Geoff Collins era at Georgia Tech. After the Yellow Jackets trailed Ole Miss 42-0 heading into the fourth quarter, en route to a loss by that same score, reaction was swift and fierce on social media. Georgia Tech fell to 1-2 on...
Lewisburg basketball coach Tipton passes away

Photo: Lewisburg basketball coach Adam Tipton is shown after being announced as girls’ basketball coach, in addition to his boys’ basketball coaching position. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Messages of support, care and concern are flooding social media to the family, co-workers, and students of Lewisburg High School basketball coach Adam...
Bancroft Fund Commits $1 Million to University of Mississippi Accountancy Building

Gift continues foundation’s support of university, names classroom in new facility. A $1 million gift from the Joseph C. Bancroft Charitable & Educational Fund will name a large first-floor classroom in the Patterson School of Accountancy‘s new building at the University of Mississippi. “The Bancroft Charitable Fund has...
Oxford to host Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance announced that Mississippi’s first patient seminar for medical cannabis will be held in Oxford on Monday, Sept. 19. This seminar will be free to the public, including patients and caregivers. Multiple cannabis vendors will be present along with food from...
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified

By Jeremy Weldon, Special to The Eagle A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at John Kyle State...
Ann Jolley resigns from DeSoto County school board

The makeup of the DeSoto County School District Board of Education will be changing, beginning in October and continuing after the November general election. District 3 board member Ann Jolley, the longest-serving board member, and who has been on the board since 1989, announced during Thursday’s recessed meeting her resignation and retirement effective Oct. 1. Jolley, who has dealt recently with health issues, leaves the seat representing the westernmost part of DeSoto County open after 34 years on the Board of Education.
Mississippi man charged with murdering mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man has been charged with murdering his mother, according to the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department. According to the sheriff’s department, a woman named Tracy Lynn Robbins was reported missing on August 17, 2022. Robbins was last known to be with her son, Taylor Wilbanks. After a month-long investigation, Wilbanks was […]
Authorities investigating the discovery of body at once popular lakeside hangout for Mississippi college students

Authorities are looking for clues to the circumstances behind the death of a man found dead at a once popular lakeside hangout for Ole Miss students. The man’s body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified as that of Jeremy Key, 21, of Memphis, Tenn. and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps.
Companies announce joint location in Neshoba County

Project represents corporate investment of approximately $8.14 million. The New Yorker Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems & Components will be investing $8.14 million in Philadelphia to open a new facility and create 60 jobs. The two companies manufacture batch and continuous lumber drying kilns, wood waste heat plants and...
Toddler hit by gunfire Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Gunfire struck a toddler Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the incident happened at approximately 7:00 at a home on Wise Bend Road, which is west of Ecru. He said the toddler was playing in a yard with other children. The...
13 Best Restaurants in Southaven, MS (with Photos & Maps)

Looking for the best restaurants in Southaven, MS? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the top spots to eat in town, from pizza places to burger joints and everything in between. Whether you’re looking for a place to grab a quick bite or want to enjoy a...
Regents School of Oxford Secures $4.7 Million for New Campus

Regents School of Oxford has raised $4.7 million in donations toward its $6 million goal to build a new school building for its upper-grade classes. To help raise the remaining money, the school recently announced the launch of its BUILD campaign. “We are so thankful to those who have come...
