Read full article on original website
Related
therebelwalk.com
Physical, aggressive Ole Miss defense shines through first three games of season
ATLANTA – Ole Miss scored 42 points Saturday at Georgia Tech, and not too many people are shocked about that fact around the country. Ole Miss also pitched a shutout against the Yellow Jackets and that raised a few eyebrows around the nation. Yet, no one on the defensive...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss rumbles past Georgia Tech in 42-0 road win
ATLANTA –When the Georgia Tech football team takes to the Grant Field turf, it is led by a 1930 Ford Model A Coupe adorned in the school colors. Saturday, not long after the antique car left the field, the Yellow Jackets ran out of gas themselves as Ole Miss raced to a 42-0 win.
therebelwalk.com
Notes and Notables in Ole Miss’ dominating win over Georgia Tech
ATLANTA — Ole Miss defeated Georgia Tech, 42-0, Saturday in Atlanta. In the dominating win, the Rebels notched many superlatives. Here are some of the news and notables from the game, courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics. Series Information. • Today marked just the fifth all-time meeting between Ole Miss...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss moves up four spots in Associated Press Top 25, Coaches Poll
Eight SEC teams are in this week’s top 25: Georgia (1), Alabama (2), Kentucky (8), Arkansas (10), Tennessee (11), Ole Miss (16), Florida (20), and A&M (23). Evelyn has covered sports for over two decades, beginning her journalism career as a sports writer for a newspaper in Austin, Texas. She attended Texas A&M and majored in English. Evelyn’s love for Ole Miss began when her daughter Katie attended the university on a volleyball scholarship. Evelyn created the Rebel Walk in 2013 and has served as publisher and managing editor since its inception.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans call for Power 5 coach to be fired
College football fans have seen enough of the Geoff Collins era at Georgia Tech. After the Yellow Jackets trailed Ole Miss 42-0 heading into the fourth quarter, en route to a loss by that same score, reaction was swift and fierce on social media. Georgia Tech fell to 1-2 on...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, OL Jeremy James discuss upcoming game against Georgia Tech
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and offensive lineman Jeremy James joined ‘Voice of the Rebels,’ David Kellum, on “Reb Talk” Thursday evening to discuss the team’s performance this season and the upcoming game vs. Georgia Tech. Ole Miss travels to...
therebelwalk.com
Chucky Mullins Winner Ka’Darian Hill and his Mom, Arneta Williams: Examples of Faith, Perseverance and Love
OXFORD, Miss. — If one could feel love through a phone conversation, it surely was felt when Ole Miss defensive lineman Ka’Darian (K.D.) Hill called his mom, Arneta Williams, last month to tell her he had won The Chucky Mullins Award. The video of that moment, captured by...
desotocountynews.com
Lewisburg basketball coach Tipton passes away
Photo: Lewisburg basketball coach Adam Tipton is shown after being announced as girls’ basketball coach, in addition to his boys’ basketball coaching position. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Messages of support, care and concern are flooding social media to the family, co-workers, and students of Lewisburg High School basketball coach Adam...
RELATED PEOPLE
thelocalvoice.net
Bancroft Fund Commits $1 Million to University of Mississippi Accountancy Building
Gift continues foundation’s support of university, names classroom in new facility. A $1 million gift from the Joseph C. Bancroft Charitable & Educational Fund will name a large first-floor classroom in the Patterson School of Accountancy‘s new building at the University of Mississippi. “The Bancroft Charitable Fund has...
actionnews5.com
Oxford to host Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance announced that Mississippi’s first patient seminar for medical cannabis will be held in Oxford on Monday, Sept. 19. This seminar will be free to the public, including patients and caregivers. Multiple cannabis vendors will be present along with food from...
Oxford Eagle
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified
By Jeremy Weldon, Special to The Eagle A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at John Kyle State...
Woman who stole $2.9 million from Mississippi State sorority sentenced, ordered to repay money
A woman who reportedly stole $2.9 million dollars from a Mississippi State University sorority will spend nearly four years in federal prison. Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, was sentenced to 45 months in prison and ordered to pay $2,940,853.80 restitution to the Mississippi State University Kappa Delta chapter. She...
IN THIS ARTICLE
desotocountynews.com
Ann Jolley resigns from DeSoto County school board
The makeup of the DeSoto County School District Board of Education will be changing, beginning in October and continuing after the November general election. District 3 board member Ann Jolley, the longest-serving board member, and who has been on the board since 1989, announced during Thursday’s recessed meeting her resignation and retirement effective Oct. 1. Jolley, who has dealt recently with health issues, leaves the seat representing the westernmost part of DeSoto County open after 34 years on the Board of Education.
Mississippi man charged with murdering mother
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man has been charged with murdering his mother, according to the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department. According to the sheriff’s department, a woman named Tracy Lynn Robbins was reported missing on August 17, 2022. Robbins was last known to be with her son, Taylor Wilbanks. After a month-long investigation, Wilbanks was […]
Authorities investigating the discovery of body at once popular lakeside hangout for Mississippi college students
Authorities are looking for clues to the circumstances behind the death of a man found dead at a once popular lakeside hangout for Ole Miss students. The man’s body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified as that of Jeremy Key, 21, of Memphis, Tenn. and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps.
desotocountynews.com
Companies announce joint location in Neshoba County
Project represents corporate investment of approximately $8.14 million. The New Yorker Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems & Components will be investing $8.14 million in Philadelphia to open a new facility and create 60 jobs. The two companies manufacture batch and continuous lumber drying kilns, wood waste heat plants and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtva.com
Toddler hit by gunfire Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Gunfire struck a toddler Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the incident happened at approximately 7:00 at a home on Wise Bend Road, which is west of Ecru. He said the toddler was playing in a yard with other children. The...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Southaven, MS (with Photos & Maps)
Looking for the best restaurants in Southaven, MS? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the top spots to eat in town, from pizza places to burger joints and everything in between. Whether you’re looking for a place to grab a quick bite or want to enjoy a...
hottytoddy.com
Regents School of Oxford Secures $4.7 Million for New Campus
Regents School of Oxford has raised $4.7 million in donations toward its $6 million goal to build a new school building for its upper-grade classes. To help raise the remaining money, the school recently announced the launch of its BUILD campaign. “We are so thankful to those who have come...
Mississippi woman arrested for exploiting vulnerable adult
A Mississippi woman has been arrested for exploitation of vulnerable person. On September 8, 2022, an investigator with the Oxford Police Department was contacted by an individual reporting a possible credit card fraud. During the investigation it was learned that Hannah Russell, 27, of Oxford, had used a cell phone,...
Comments / 0