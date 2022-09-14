ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron, IL

Q985

Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge

Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
ROCKFORD, IL
foxlake.org

CANCELED - Fox Lake Bloody Mary Fest

This event has been CANCELED. We hope to bring it back next year. On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Grand Avenue - visit Fox Lake, Illinois for the best Bloody Mary's the region has to offer. You've had one while on the Chain, now stop in downtown Fox Lake for a festival dedicated to the finest Bloody Mary's Fox Lake has to offer. The event will consist of live music, food, and several participating taverns/bars. Each attendee will be able to sample a variety of Bloody Mary's and vote for their favorite! This event is 21+ Children, babies, and pets are not allowed at this event.
FOX LAKE, IL
1440 WROK

There’s A Hard Core Roofing Sign War Going On In Rockford, and We Love It!

Today one of my besties, (who also likes to refer to herself as "our third co-host"), sent me a pic of something awesome she spotted in the Rockford area, and I am LOVING it. Before I reveal the picture, I think we can all agree that seeing sign wars taking place between competing companies is becoming more common in this social media age. Personally, I prefer my sign wars to be witty and not political, but if you're not sure what I'm talking about, here are some examples...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New Rockford Amazon facility avoids cut list

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Rockford Amazon distribution center avoided landing on the company’s list of facilities it will either close or delay. That means the online retail giant’s plan to open the 141,000 square-foot facility at 5266 Baxter Road is still on track. Local officials who announced the project last year say Amazon will […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens on E. State Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened Thursday in the storefront formerly occupied by Old Time Pottery. The spot, at 5830 E State Street, had been vacant for two years prior after Old Time Pottery closed in 2020. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s slogan is “Good Stuff Cheap,” promising goods and items up to 70% less […]
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois Band Is In Top 10 In U.S. For Most Concerts Ever Play

When it comes to the most concerts ever performed, this Illinois band is ranked in the top ten of all time in the United States. There are many different approaches bands can take for touring. Of course, like most things there are extremes and then everything in between. On one end, artists can play shows very little. The perfect example is the band, Boston. Their tours are few and far between. On the other end of the spectrum, there are road dogs like Alice Cooper who is always out touring.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGNtv.com

Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
WIFR

GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the couple seriously hurt after a devastating home explosion Tuesday night in rural Freeport. Family members say the couple, Al and Bonnie Bawinkel, have a long road to recovery after being pulled from their burning house and airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.
FREEPORT, IL
1440 WROK

The Day I Asked An AI Program To Write About Rockford, Here’s What It Told Me.

NOTE: This entire article was generated by an Artificial Intelligence website that will write a blog post for you with only an idea as an input. The only thing I did to produce these words was tell it to write a blog about Rockford Illinois. Here's what it gave me. If I personally make any additional comments I will put it in brackets and make it bold. You can try out the program, it's free, at writesonic.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

A Rockford ‘Witches Market’ Opens October 1st at This Local Gift Shoppe

My favorite Holiday is Halloween. If I could, I'd make it a season because it deserves more than just one day to celebrate!. At this local shop in Rockford, Illinois, they make sure you are well stocked for when the spooky months come around.... or in others words, all year around. Wolf Hollow Gift Shoppe offers gifts some might find "somewhat oddly satisfying".
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

OMG! 10 Brutally Honest Reviews About This 2-Star Hotel In Illinois

If you've ever needed a place to stay in Rockford or anywhere for that matter, you've probably taken it to the internet to ask where the best hotels are to crash at. The internet. It's full of so much information, knowledge, and Google reviews. I know I'm not alone when I say I've scrolled through hundreds of reviews for a business... because they're entertaining to the point it becomes like a tv series. Am I wrong?
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Best Fall Day Trip from Northern Illinois is This Wisconsin Destination

If you've ever traveled to this Wisconsin town, you know there really is no bad season to visit, but Fall in Wisconsin is extra beautiful. Time for some trip planning. When you're thinking about getting in the car and heading in some direction for adventure, what do you most want to be waiting for you at your destination? For me, it's some natural beauty to explore, preferably a town with a lake or river and a walking or biking path. Lots of food choices and shops for some retail fun are also high on the list.
WISCONSIN STATE
WIFR

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store opens its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new bargain store in Rockford cut the ribbon Thursday morning, as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is officially open. The store is located in the former Old Time Pottery building on 5830 East State Street. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet offers customers a wide variety of bargains on...
