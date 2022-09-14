ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead following vehicle chase in Berkeley County

By Tim Renaud
 4 days ago

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during a vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon in Berkeley County.

A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen Honda Accord along US 17-A just before 4:00 p.m.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. That chase came to an end when the suspect’s vehicle crashed along Cooper Store Road.

The Berkeley County Coroner identified the driver as Damarius Sentell Williams (39) of Cordesville.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

