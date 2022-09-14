Read full article on original website
theriver953.com
REC names Director of Operations and Construction Services
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative announced the promotion of Arthur Wholely to the Director of Operations and Construction Services. This role oversees System Operations which includes managing field crews, coordinating mutual aid during major outages, transmission outage planning, and communications between all substations and REC’s various groups. Wholely began his career...
theriver953.com
Valor Awards recognize public safety workers
Shenandoah County Public Safety workers were recognized during the Valor Awards by the Chamber of Commerce at the American Celebration on Parade. Sgt. Warren Puff and Master Firefighter Brandon Diehr were awarded the Gold Medal of Valor. ECC dispatcher Mary Colt posthumously won Dispatcher of the Year which her family...
WHSV
Shenandoah County public safety personnel receive Valor Awards
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County’s Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Valor Public Safety Awards on Thursday. The ceremony highlighted some of the heroic acts of law enforcement, firefighters, and other public safety personnel while showing appreciation for all. ”I am in awe of everything we’ve heard...
royalexaminer.com
None injured in emergency aircraft landing on I-66 in Warren County Saturday morning
At 10:43 a.m. Saturday, September 17, Virginia State Police responded to a report of a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing along Interstate-66 (westbound) at the 6-mile-marker in Warren County. The preliminary investigation revealed the aircraft, a single-engine Cessna, suffered engine failure. The pilot and only occupant were uninjured...
theriver953.com
royalexaminer.com
Motorcyclist lone fatality in 3 vehicle Clarke County accident
Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Sept 14), at 12:31 a.m., along Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy) just west of Route 654 (Kimble Rd). A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
Public schools in Washington County take on post-pandemic challenges
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Students in the Maryland region have been back in the classroom for a few weeks now. This academic year coming out of COVID has had its challenges. The pandemic underscored how important broadband is for students to support digital learning for student mental health and emotional well-being. County commissions and school […]
Metro News
3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
WJLA
Montgomery Co. official had full bar in office, drank with employees, OIG report says
WHEATON, Md. (7News) — Editor's Note: 7News originally reported in the headline that the OIG report claimed Anderson "forced" individuals to drink alcohol. The anonymous email that started the investigation actually made those claims. The OIG report was unable to verify that allegation. Montgomery County Planning Board Chairman Casey...
theburn.com
Loudoun’s second Silver Diner aiming to open next summer
A new Silver Diner restaurant is coming to Loudoun County — the second location here for the brand — and now we have a tentative timetable to opening. They are targeting Summer 2023 to start welcoming guests. The new Silver Diner is coming to a new retail center...
theriver953.com
News Maker Anthony Crosen on Blue Ridge Hospice Pop Up
We spoke with the Vice President of Blue Ridge Thrift Anthony Crosen in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Anthony explains what the Pop Up Store will offer and how long it will be available. He also tells us...
theriver953.com
47th Shenandoah Valley Apple Harvest Festival returns
The 47th Shenandoah Valley Apple Harvest Festival is back at the Frederick County Fairgrounds from 10 am to 5 pm today and tomorrow. Saturday will feature events like the Classic Car and Hot Rod show from 11 am to 3 pm and the apple pie baking contest at noon. All...
theriver953.com
WCSO joins National Seat Check Saturday
National Seat Check Saturday is today and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is offering free car seat checks. From 10 am to 1 pm today at their office on Skyline Vista Drive, they will have certified technicians checking car seats and educating parents and caregivers of the importance of a proper car seat.
Morgan Messenger
Access gates to Sleepy Creek WMA will stay closed for 2022 season, and into next year
Bright red gates across access roads into various parts of Sleepy Creek Wildlife Management Area will stay closed for the rest of 2022, including the upcoming hunting seasons. DNR officials last week confirmed local rumors that have been circulating about whether the gates would open for fall hunters. During previous...
washco-md.net
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Valley Road
HAGERSTOWN, MD (September 17, 2022) – The Washington County Highway Department announces a road closure on Valley Road between Deer Path and Gristmill Lane. The road will be closed on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. for pipe replacement. For additional information, please contact Washington...
Virginia county votes to rename highways named after Confederate leaders
The board of supervisors in Virginia’s Fairfax County has voted to rename two highways named after Confederate leaders. The county board voted 9-1 on Tuesday to recommend calling Lee Highway and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway in the Washington, D.C., suburbs by their federal highway numbers — Route 29 and Route 50, respectively.
Governor on Target With Rescission and Replacement of Radical Anti-Parent School Transgender Policy
Governor Youngkin promised to put parents back in charge of the care, upbringing, and education of their children. Today, he delivered – big time. Last year, the Northam Administration issued a radical model policy that required school boards to force children to share bathrooms and locker rooms with the opposite sex, to compel children and […]
fox5dc.com
School lockdown stirs up communication concerns
The lockdown at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday morning ended with no gun being found inside the Montgomery County public school building, but several parents and students left the school frustrated with serious concerns over how MCPS is handling emergency communication. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports.
WJLA
SEE IT: Car flips into yard in Fairfax County neighborhood
LORTON, Va. — A car flipped over into a yard in Lorton, Va. Saturday near I-95, but the driver only suffered minor injuries. A witness told 7News' Victoria Sanchez one woman was in the car and was talking to first responders. Neighbors told Sanchez that the house was empty...
theriver953.com
Furever Friday: Meet Spring Roll
Welcome back to Furever Friday! Each week, we spotlight an adoptable Pet from the Humane Society of Warren County. This week we’re featuring Spring Roll. She is a mostly white three year old cat who is very sassy. Spring Roll is looking for an adult home with no other pets. Spring Roll loves human food and is a bit chunky. Spring Roll has a bit of an attitude but enjoys time with people on her terms.
