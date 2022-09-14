ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, VA

theriver953.com

REC names Director of Operations and Construction Services

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative announced the promotion of Arthur Wholely to the Director of Operations and Construction Services. This role oversees System Operations which includes managing field crews, coordinating mutual aid during major outages, transmission outage planning, and communications between all substations and REC’s various groups. Wholely began his career...
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Valor Awards recognize public safety workers

Shenandoah County Public Safety workers were recognized during the Valor Awards by the Chamber of Commerce at the American Celebration on Parade. Sgt. Warren Puff and Master Firefighter Brandon Diehr were awarded the Gold Medal of Valor. ECC dispatcher Mary Colt posthumously won Dispatcher of the Year which her family...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah County public safety personnel receive Valor Awards

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County’s Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Valor Public Safety Awards on Thursday. The ceremony highlighted some of the heroic acts of law enforcement, firefighters, and other public safety personnel while showing appreciation for all. ”I am in awe of everything we’ve heard...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

September 18, 2022

royalexaminer.com

Motorcyclist lone fatality in 3 vehicle Clarke County accident

Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Sept 14), at 12:31 a.m., along Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy) just west of Route 654 (Kimble Rd). A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
Metro News

3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
theburn.com

Loudoun’s second Silver Diner aiming to open next summer

A new Silver Diner restaurant is coming to Loudoun County — the second location here for the brand — and now we have a tentative timetable to opening. They are targeting Summer 2023 to start welcoming guests. The new Silver Diner is coming to a new retail center...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

News Maker Anthony Crosen on Blue Ridge Hospice Pop Up

We spoke with the Vice President of Blue Ridge Thrift Anthony Crosen in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Anthony explains what the Pop Up Store will offer and how long it will be available. He also tells us...
WINCHESTER, VA
theriver953.com

47th Shenandoah Valley Apple Harvest Festival returns

The 47th Shenandoah Valley Apple Harvest Festival is back at the Frederick County Fairgrounds from 10 am to 5 pm today and tomorrow. Saturday will feature events like the Classic Car and Hot Rod show from 11 am to 3 pm and the apple pie baking contest at noon. All...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

WCSO joins National Seat Check Saturday

National Seat Check Saturday is today and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is offering free car seat checks. From 10 am to 1 pm today at their office on Skyline Vista Drive, they will have certified technicians checking car seats and educating parents and caregivers of the importance of a proper car seat.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
washco-md.net

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Valley Road

HAGERSTOWN, MD (September 17, 2022) – The Washington County Highway Department announces a road closure on Valley Road between Deer Path and Gristmill Lane. The road will be closed on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. for pipe replacement. For additional information, please contact Washington...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
The Roanoke Star

Governor on Target With Rescission and Replacement of Radical Anti-Parent School Transgender Policy

Governor Youngkin promised to put parents back in charge of the care, upbringing, and education of their children. Today, he delivered – big time. Last year, the Northam Administration issued a radical model policy that required school boards to force children to share bathrooms and locker rooms with the opposite sex, to compel children and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

School lockdown stirs up communication concerns

The lockdown at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday morning ended with no gun being found inside the Montgomery County public school building, but several parents and students left the school frustrated with serious concerns over how MCPS is handling emergency communication. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports.
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
WJLA

SEE IT: Car flips into yard in Fairfax County neighborhood

LORTON, Va. — A car flipped over into a yard in Lorton, Va. Saturday near I-95, but the driver only suffered minor injuries. A witness told 7News' Victoria Sanchez one woman was in the car and was talking to first responders. Neighbors told Sanchez that the house was empty...
LORTON, VA
theriver953.com

Furever Friday: Meet Spring Roll

Welcome back to Furever Friday! Each week, we spotlight an adoptable Pet from the Humane Society of Warren County. This week we’re featuring Spring Roll. She is a mostly white three year old cat who is very sassy. Spring Roll is looking for an adult home with no other pets. Spring Roll loves human food and is a bit chunky. Spring Roll has a bit of an attitude but enjoys time with people on her terms.
WARREN COUNTY, VA

