Read full article on original website
Related
TVOvermind
Are Heartstopper Co-stars Joe Locke and Sebastian Croft Dating?
One of the biggest surprises of 2022 is Netflix’s Heartstopper. It focuses on Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, two students who develop feelings for one another as they form a bond in school. The series was adapted from the webcomics created by Alice Oseman, which is also written by the same author. The Netflix exclusive has been a joy for viewers who wanted an authentic gay love story, and most of that reasoning comes down to Joe Locke, Kit Connor, and Sebastian Croft. The talents of the young actors feel raw and honest, and many wonder whether the two stars are dating in real life. Now, films like Brokeback Mountain, Moonlight, or even Love, Simon feature strong actors in key queer roles; however, the difference is that Nick Robinson, Trevante Rhodes, Andre Holland, Heath Ledger, and Jake Gyllenhaal are all straight males, so there was never any mystery about whether they were dating their movie lover behind the scenes.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: The Lord of the Rings -The Rings of Power
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video) is most likely to be controversial, not the least based on whether you see it on a large television or goggling at its beauty on a phone or laptop screen. This movie is the kind of television designed for large screens, yet smaller ones can still view this great movie. It’s so visually stunning and detailed that it’s easy to lose track of time during the first episode simply staring at the scenery as the camera flits between the lands inhabited by humans, dwarves, elves, and harfoots. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power comes with beautiful views that keep your adrenaline up waiting for the next and unto the next. However, it’s challenging to evaluate The Rings of Power as an average series because many aspects of it are remarkable. Because Tolkien created it, this universe is already revered and cherished by many people, regardless of whether they encountered it in the form of Peter Jackson’s films, books, or both. Before a viewer ever pushes the play button, there is a fantastic amount of pressure on them. Considering that this is the most costly television series ever produced—an estimated $465 million for eight episodes—it isn’t easy to perceive this as another show. It’s an occasion, a show, but if it isn’t flawless in every way, does that mean it was a bust?
TVOvermind
Movie Review: The Silencing
There are probably a few people that would admit that Nikolaj Coster-Waldau did some of his best acting when he was still playing the part of a Lannister on Game of Thrones, but the fact is that he’s put in a great performance in a few movies during and since then. It’s true that he’s usually seen in a drama of some sort that moves kind of slow and takes a great deal of attention to really get into. But if one does fall into this story or any of the others that he’s done, they’re likely to be pleasantly surprised since when it comes to acting, he is one of the better talents out there that doesn’t appear to get enough roles that really make his abilities stand out. The Silencing is one of many movies that takes some time to get into since Rayburn Swanson appears to be the type of guy that doesn’t really like people and isn’t necessarily going to adhere to what people want. It’s established at one point that even his ex-wife and her husband aren’t safe from his lack of manners. But at the very least, Rayburn is a complicated character, but he’s not an evil man.
Comments / 0