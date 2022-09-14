ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Vernon News

Jackets, Buckeyes star Hoyt dies, 83

Richard Harrison Hoyt, a local basketball star, known to his friends and fans as Rich or Richie Hoyt, passed away August 31, 2022, at the age of 83. Hoyt was born April 24, 1939, in Mount Vernon to John and Mary Sargent Hoyt and was a student-athlete who attended Mount Vernon High School.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Cougars in the Daylight, Four Texas Teams in Primetime, and USC to Fight On Past Midnight

With Ohio State kicking off in primetime, let's take a look at a host of other college football matchups from around the country we’ll have our eyes on this Saturday. The noon windows have hardly featured any compelling high-profile games on paper through the first handful of weekends, and that trend unfortunately continues into Week 3. Even so, of the roughly dozen kickoffs at the day's start, the only one featuring two unranked Power 5 teams should contain some competitive football to tide audiences over until the first of only two top-25 pairings today.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Toledo, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Sports
Columbus, OH
Basketball
State
Arkansas State
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3

Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State basketball: Buckeye basketball target sets commitment date

Chris Holtmann has done an incredible job with recruiting for the Ohio State basketball program, especially this summer. The 2023 recruiting class for the Buckeye basketball program is one of the top classes in the country right now with Scotty Middleton, Devin Royal, and Austin Parks. Holtmann and the coaching staff are still looking to add to the already loaded 2023 class. In fact, one of their top 2023 targets has set a date for when he will be announcing his commitment.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brutus
Eleven Warriors

Dylan Raiola off to Successful Start to His Junior Season, Jaystin Gwinn and Tito Glass Enjoy Their OSU Visits

Ohio State’s 2024 quarterback commit is off to a torrid start to his junior season. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola has helped lead Chandler High School (Chandler, Arizona) to a 3-0 record to start the year, as the Wolves have outscored their opponents by a combined score of 148-7. Chandler has recently recorded back-to-back shutouts, most recently in a 35-0 win over Notre Dame Prep on Thursday evening. In that game, Raiola threw what seemed like an impossible touchdown to convert, evading several defenders and throwing a dime on the run. As this play progresses, there seems no plausible way it will result in six points. But then it does.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Photos from Ohio State’s 77-21 Victory over Toledo

Ohio State could do nothing wrong offensively on Saturday. The Buckeyes tallied the second-most total offensive yards in school history in a single game during OSU's 77-21 victory over Toledo at Ohio Stadium, the best offensive performance of the season by far. C.J. Stroud was stellar once again, completing 22...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths: Why I remain in Columbus despite Columbus. . . .

Columbus Free Press essays, especially those who live far from the city, ask me why I remain in a city without history, identity, city services, or democratic government; in a neighborhood whose decline is fostered by the City and the adjacent mega-university; and in association with the large mismanaged and disorganized university. After 18 years, I first reacted with surprise. Our daily lives are mostly comfortable, especially outside the weekend rumbles of OSU undergraduates. We are settled as retired professionals who planned responsibly. But direct questions from long-time friends give me pause.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Rockets#Dry Goods#Notre Dame#Sports#Toledo Game#Buckeyes#Pdf
Radio Ink

DaveMan Back In Columbus

David “DaveMan” Bjorklund is returning to WLVQ-FM in Columbus, OH. He hosted middays at the Columbus Radio Group station from 1994-2006. “Many, many years ago, Qfm96 let a good one get away. I’m thrilled that we had the opportunity to bring DaveMan back home! Not only will Qfm96 listeners get to enjoy that iconic voice again on-air, but we gain an extremely talented veteran broadcaster who truly understands the power of local radio,” said Erik Schmidt, VP/GM.
COLUMBUS, OH
Banana 101.5

More Vintage Photos of Detroit, Michigan: 1890s-1960s

It’s always a gas to show some old vintage photos of Michigan’s towns, villages, communities, hamlets…and big cities. This time around, it’s another gallery of old images of Detroit. But before we delve into the photos, here are fifteen trivia facts about the city (thanks to Friedman Real Estate):
DETROIT, MI
WBNS 10TV Columbus

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Westerville South for their matchup against Big Walnut. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
WESTERVILLE, OH
MLive.com

How to get new Nike Air Zoom Pegasus shoes in MSU, Michigan colors

University of Michigan and Michigan State University fans can represent their favorite teams in a whole new way. Fanatics has released new University of Michigan and Michigan State University Nike Pegasus Shoes. Rock maize and blue Michigan Wolverine Pegasus 39, Pegasus 38, or Pegasus 37 Running Shoes. Or grab a pair of green and white State Spartans Nike Pegasus 39 Running Shoes while supplies last. Save up to 65% off sitewide. The 48-hour only sale ends soon.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Instagram
ClickOnDetroit.com

University of Michigan to pay $490M to Anderson survivors

DETROIT – The terms were laid out in Jan. 2022 but only now have 98% of those with a claim against the University of Michigan signed off on the $490 million settlement slated for 1,000 victims of Dr. Robert Anderson. In a statement, Paul Brown, the Chairman of the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
bgfalconmedia.com

Danny Trejo to visit Bowling Green

Danny Trejo, best-selling author and actor, is to visit Bowling Green for the Wood County District Public Library (WCDPL) Foundation Series Event. According to WCDPL, film and book lovers are invited to meet Trejo on Oct. 1 at the Bowling Green City Schools Performing Arts Center located at 540 West Poe Rd.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
hourdetroit.com

No Sinking Feeling: A Review of the New Boblo Island Documentary

Like a trusty steamboat captain, Aaron Schillinger deftly navigates the tricky channel between silliness and shame in his documentary, Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale, making its theatrical debut Friday, Sept. 16, at select locations. Having already done the round of festivals, Boblo Boats won the Hometown Talent Award in...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy