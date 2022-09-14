Louis Cole

Read full article on original website
Lady Gaga Posts Tearful Apology After Cutting Final Chromatica Ball Show Short Due To Inclement Weather
For the past couple months, Lady Gaga has been out on the road for the Chromatica Ball, a tour in support of her 2020 album Chromatica. The final show of that tour took place in Miami on Saturday night, but it was cut short due to inclement weather. After getting through most of her set list, Gaga put the show on pause while telling the audience to move inside because a storm was coming through the area. While waiting to see whether or not the concert would continue, fans sang Gaga’s single “Rain On Me” amid some very loud claps of thunder.
Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis
Post Malone fell through a trap door onstage at his show in St. Louis on Saturday night. While performing “Circles,” he took a wrong step and landed halfway in an opening that was used to lower his guitar earlier in the show. Medics came and took the rapper away. It was unclear whether or not the concert would go on until Posty emerged 15 minutes later with an apology.
Grimes Finished Her Album And Probably Got Elf Ears
Almost two years ago, Grimes told her followers she was putting the finishing touches on her follow-up to 2020’s Miss Anthropocene, which we later learned is called BOOK 1. She has since signed to Columbia Records, shared many updates about the album, and released several songs that may or may not be on it. Much more recently, she announced her intention to get vampire teeth and elf ears. It looks like she’s moving forward on both the music and body-modification fronts.
Torche Will Break Up After Final Tour With Steve Brooks
Back in May, Torche singer-guitarist Steve Brooks announced he’d be leaving the band after one last tour this fall opening for Meshuggah. The band didn’t specify at the time whether they’d carry on with a new frontperson in Brooks’ absence, but — a few days after the release of new single “It Never Began” — two-month-old comments from Brooks’ personal Instagram are circulating, confirming that the band will be calling it quits after this tour.
Stream Mindforce’s Insanely Hard New Album New Lords
Mindforce are back, baby! It’s a celebration! The Hudson Valley hardcore greats released their debut album Excalibur back in 2018, and that record has never stopped kicking ass. At this point, we can probably acknowledge Excalibur as a classic of modern hardcore. After that record came out, Mindforce said they’d never make another full-length. They followed up with the 2020 EP Swingin Swords, Choppin Lords and the one-off single “Reign Of Terror,” as well as a shit–ton of kickass side projects. And now they’ve changed their tune. Mindforce’s second album New Lords is here now, and holy shit, it’s incredible.
Lea Michele Spoofs Rumor She Can’t Read In Hilarious TikTok With Jonathan Groff: Watch
Lea Michele responded to the rumors she’s illiterate once again — but this time with a dash of humor. A day after she joined TikTok, the Glee alum, who is living her best life currently playing Fanny Brice on Broadway’s Funny Girl, took to the platform to share a hilarious clip of herself mocking the bizarre speculation that she can’t read or write.
Watch Post-Hardcore Supergroup L.S. Dunes Make Their Live Debut At Riot Fest 2022
L.S. Dunes is the new post-hardcore supergroup featuring Circa Survive’s Anthony Green, My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero, Coheed And Cambria’s Travis Stever, and Thursday’s Tim Payne and Tucker Rule. They released their debut single “Permanent Rebellion” last month, and Friday they played their first live show at Riot Fest in Chicago. Footage of the six-song set has emerged on YouTube, including opening song “Bombsquad,” “Permanent Rebellion,” closing song “2022” (which Green performed from the ground and described as “the most fucked-up song I ever wrote”), and a video with the last three songs, which begins with another unreleased song called “Grey Veins.” Watch it all below.
Hear TOPS And Sean Nicholas Savage Cover Each Other On New Arbutus Comp
Arbutus Records, the influential Montreal indie label that helped to launch Grimes, Braids, Majical Cloudz, and many others, has just put out its 100th release. It’s a self-referential comp called The Arbutus Record on which artists on the label cover other artists on the label. That includes, on back to back tracks, Sean Nicholas Savage covering TOPS’ “I Feel Alive” and TOPS covering Savage’s “Please Set Me Free.” Hear both of those tracks below along with performances by the likes of Blue Hawaii, Moon King, and Honey Harper.
Drake Slides Into Anthony Fantano’s DMs: “Your Existence Is A Light 1”
Thanks to his long-running series of YouTube-based album reviews under the banner of The Needle Drop, Anthony Fantano is arguably the most famous music critic on the internet. He’s influential enough that Drake, arguably the most popular recording artist of his generation, felt the need to slide into his DMs with some vague, hostile barbs in response to Fantano’s mostly negative reviews of his discography. “Your existence is a light 1. And the 1 is cause you are alive,” Drake wrote, nodding to Fantano’s 10-point scoring system. “And cause you somehow wifed a Black girl. I’m feeling a light to decent 1 on your existence.”
Stream Innumerable Forms’ Deeply Evil New Death Metal Album Philosophical Collapse
It sounds like demonic smoke belching up from the center of the earth. It sounds like dim echoes of dark rituals reverberating out of the mouth of a cave. It sounds like bubbling swamp-glop with visible swirls of blood. You can describe Philosophical Collapse, the new album from the Boston-based band Innumerable Forms, in regular music-critic terms, as a record of dark and reverb-heavy death/doom metal, but why? It’s more fun to just close your eyes, let the evilness wash over you, and talk about whatever images the music conjures up.
Shields Turns 10
In hindsight, 2012 was the twilight of the aughts blog-rock boom. A new crop of rap and R&B acts like Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky, and the Weeknd — to say nothing of established superstars like Kanye West and Drake — was mesmerizing the audience that traditionally lapped up new indie rock bands. A rising wave of poptimism, the belief that all music deserved a fair shot and that many longstanding critical biases are rooted in various forms of prejudice, was causing many self-professed snobs to cozy up to Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and artists far less substantial than those. In the same spirit (or in the hopes of catching a big break), quite a few underground musicians were attempting to work these more historically mainstream sounds into their own music. Spotify and their algorithmic ilk were shifting consumers’ focus from purchasing to streaming, both destabilizing an already precarious economic situation for independent musicians and supplanting the music discovery role of websites like this one — which were already beginning to die off (partially thanks to behemoth corporations consolidating the online ad industry) and were increasingly focusing on the aforementioned pop stars.
Watch Death Cab For Cutie’s Kimmel Concert And Stream Their New Album Asphalt Meadows
Death Cab For Cutie’s new album Asphalt Meadows is out today. It’s my favorite new release by these guys in a long time, in part because it finds the band and producer John Congleton discovering powerful new extensions of the Death Cab sound all these years later. There are still a fair amount of down-the-middle DCFC tracks like the propulsive “Here To Forever,” but those are interspersed with moments of genuine transformation, from the surprisingly piercing and explosive “Roman Candles” and the contemplative spoken-word piece “Foxglove Through The Clearcut” (real Cassandra Jenkins vibes on that one).
Little Dragon – “Stay” (Feat. JID)
The Swedish band Little Dragon have never fit into any particular genre. Their sound is frisky and playful and funky, and it mixes up pop and jazz and indie rock and R&B in unshowy and intuitive ways. As a result, Little Dragon can collaborate with just about anyone, and it won’t feel forced or clumsy. A collaboration between Little Dragon and the great Atlanta rapper JID, for instance, hits a whole lot harder than an Imagine Dragons/JID collab.
Earl Sweatshirt Voices Rapper Blueblood In Atlanta Season Premiere
WARNING: This article contains spoilers about the Atlanta season four premiere. Just months after the end of season three, the fourth and final season of Atlanta premiered Thursday on FX. In the episode, titled “The Most Atlanta,” Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) hears on the radio that his fellow rapper Blueblood died three months earlier — a reference to MF Doom’s death being revealed two months after the fact. Paper Boi mourns Blueblood by playing his final album; while listening, he realizes the lyrics are clues that ultimately lead him to Blueblood’s funeral. Upon arrival, he is disappointed to learn that only four other people have solved the mystery and joined him at the funeral. Many viewers suspected Blueblood might be voiced by Earl Sweatshirt, and FX has confirmed to Billboard that it was indeed Earl.
The Story Behind Every Song On Whitney’s New Album SPARK
The first time I heard Whitney’s “Golden Days,” I was a sophomore in high school. I don’t know exactly where I was or what I was doing; all I remember was being awash in nostalgia for experiences I hadn’t even encountered yet. The magnificent swelling of Will Miller’s trumpet and Julien Ehrlich’s swooning falsetto as he sang, “Those golden days snuck away from us,” was enough for me to believe they were going to slip away from me too.
Watch Sampa The Great’s Zamrock Cover Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA.”
Although Sampa The Great hails from Zambia, she launched her career from Sydney after moving there in 2013 to study audio engineering. In 2016, she was tapped to open Kendrick Lamar’s concert in Sydney at Allphones Arena. Now, in an appearance on Triple J’s Like A Version covers series, she and her band have turned in a Zamrock version of “DNA.” from 2017’s DAMN.
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stream Blackpink’s Extremely Fun New K-Pop Blockbuster Born Pink
Blackpink aim to overwhelm. The globally massive K-pop girl group has a hard, hyperactive swagger that just blasts you with constant hooks until submission is the only option. Their singles are relentless bursts of dance beats and gleaming synths and earworm choruses and better-than-they-should-be rap verses. Give in! Enjoy it! There’s a whole lot of corporate pop product out there in the world, but there’s precious little that bring the the kind of delirious mercenary energy that I hear in Blackpink’s music.
Cam’ron & A-Trak – “Ghetto Prophets” (Feat. Conway The Machine)
Seven years ago, the Harlem rap great Cam’ron and the Montreal turntable wizard A-Trak had plans to release a collaborative EP. A couple of singles came out, and they were pretty good, but we never got the EP. Now, Cam and A-Trak are making up for lost time, and they’ve got an album coming out later this month. The new LP U Wasn’t There is credited to Cam’ron alone, and A-Trak didn’t handle all the production, but he did curate the whole record. Cam and A-Trak already shared the early single “All I Really Wanted,” and now they’ve released another early track. This one has a special guest on it.
Heavenly Announce First Show In 28 Years
Heavenly, the twee British band that was started in the early ’90s by former members of Talulah Gosh, are reuniting for their first show in 28 years next year. The group’s Amelia Fletcher, Pete Momtchiloff, Cathy Rogers, and Robert Pursey will perform together at Bush Hall in London in May 2023.
